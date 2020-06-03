Moody's affirms Volvofinans Bank AB's A3 deposit ratings; changes outlook to negative

Stockholm, June 03, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") today
affirmed Volvofinans Bank AB's long- and short-term,
foreign and local currency A3/P-2 deposit ratings. The baseline
credit assessment (BCA) and the adjusted BCA were affirmed at baa2.
The subordinated debt rating was affirmed at Baa3. Furthermore,
the long-term and short-term, foreign and local currency
counterparty risk ratings (CRR) of A2/P-1, and the long-and
short-term counterparty risk assessments (CRA) of A2(cr)/P-1(cr)
were affirmed. The outlook on the long-term deposit rating
was changed to negative from stable.
The affirmation of Volvofinans Bank AB's (Volvofinans) long-term
deposit rating of A3 incorporates (1) the affirmation of the bank's
baa2 BCA, reflecting Moody's expectation of a moderate deterioration
in asset risk and subsequent dampening of profitability, driven
by the challenging operating environment, balanced against the protection
afforded to the bank by its recourse agreements with Volvo dealers and
Volvofinans' very strong capitalisation; and (2) the results
from Moody's Advanced Loss Given Failure (LGF) analysis, which
takes into account the sizable volumes of liabilities that would cushion
depositors in case of failure, leading to two notches of uplift.
The negative outlook on Volvofinans' long-term deposit ratings
reflects the higher likelihood downside risks affecting automotive manufacturing
sector crystalising, which could trigger incremental deterioration
in the bank's asset risk and profitability beyond Moody's
current expectations. Accordingly, the negative outlook also
takes into account the linkages with the car maker, Volvo Car AB
(Ba1, Negative), whose negative outlook reflects the severe
impact that the coronavirus will have on Volvo Car's operating performance
and credit metrics into 2021.
The full list of the affected ratings and rating inputs can be found at
the end of this press release.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The affirmation of Volvofinans' BCA at baa2 reflects Moody's view
that the expected moderate deterioration in the bank's asset risk
and profitability, will most likely be mitigated by its very strong
capitalisation, as well as the additional protection the bank has
against loan losses from the recourse agreements it has with Swedish Volvo
dealers.
Due to the coronavirus, demand for new vehicles has fallen sharply
as companies delay investments and households remain hesitant in their
decisions to purchase cars. While Swedish authorities have chosen
to keep Sweden open during the spread of the pandemic, Moody's
forecasts a contraction in GDP by 3.8% during 2020 and increased
unemployment. Profitability will therefore dampen over the next
12 to 18 months as business volumes decline but remain firmly in positive
territory. For Volvofinans, the fall in revenues on new car
financing will continue to be partly mitigated by the performance of its
stock of loans and continued activity in the used car market.
This deterioration in the operating environment will also lead to moderate
increases in Volvofinans' problem loans, however, the recourse
agreements with the Swedish Volvo Dealers on 76% of its loans and
leases will help contain loan loss provisions.
Continued internal capital generation and low loan loss provisions means
that the bank's strong capitalisation will remain a material credit
strength. This will be enhanced by the absence of a 2020 dividend
payment, which will provide additional buffer against potential
losses or increases in risk weights.
Volvofinans has reduced its reliance on wholesale markets for the funding
of its operations, which will help contain funding costs in the
current environment with heightened uncertainty, with the bank's
loans to deposit ratio declining to 179% in 2019 from 205%
as of year-end 2018.
OUTLOOK
The negative outlook on Volvofinans' long-term deposit ratings
reflects the mounting downside risks in the auto sector, where future
demand for vehicles could be weaker than our current estimates,
thereby leading to a deterioration in the bank's asset risk and
profitability beyond Moody's current expectations. Moody's
forecasts a 20% decline in unit shipments for the global automotive
sector during 2020, with a steep year-over year contraction
in the second and third quarters followed a modest rebound in the fourth
quarter. The rating agency expects 2021 industry unit sales to
rebound and grow by approximately 11%. A weaker than anticipated
demand for vehicles would increase the liquidity strain on Volvo dealers,
which could result in difficulties honouring recourse agreements,
especially if this is combined with higher than anticipated number of
borrowers struggling to meet their repayments.
Although Moody's considers that Volvofinans benefits from a degree of
strategic, operational and financial independence that makes its
credit profile less correlated to its auto manufacturing parent than typically
observed with other captive auto banks (partly because of its 50/50 joint
ownership by Volvo and the Volvo Dealers and the dealers' operations with
other auto manufactures), the Volvo brand is an integral part of
Volvofinans Bank's business model. Therefore, the rating
agency believes it would be affected by a deterioration in Volvo Cars'
credit profile.
ESG
The widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global
economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price declines
are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors,
regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments
are unprecedented. The automotive sector has been one of the sectors
most significantly affected by the shock given its sensitivity to consumer
demand. Moody's further regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social
risk under its ESG framework, given the substantial implications
for public health and safety.
RATIONALE FOR THE BANK'S LONG-TERM RATINGS
Volvofinans long-term deposit and subordinated debt ratings reflect
the bank's BCA and Adjusted BCA of baa2 and the application of Moody's
Advanced Loss Given Failure (LGF) analysis to its liabilities, reflecting
the volumes of loss absorbing obligations protecting creditors and depositors
in case of failure. The A3 deposit rating reflects the adjusted
BCA and two additional notches due to the large volumes of obligations
protecting depositors in case of failure. The Baa3 rating on Volvofinans
subordinated debt reflects the BCA of baa2 and a negative notch due to
the higher expected loss on this type of instrument.
Volvofinans's long-term CRRs incorporates three notches of LGF
uplift above the bank's Adjusted BCA of baa2. Volvofinans long-term
CR Assessment incorporates three notches of LGF uplift above the bank's
Adjusted BCA of baa2.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
An upgrade of Volvofinans ratings and assessments is unlikely given the
negative outlook currently assigned to the bank's long-term
ratings. Volvofinans' deposit ratings could return to stable outlook
if the auto industry sector shows clear signals of recovery, allowing
the bank to avoid more severe downside scenarios while manufacturer and
dealers maintain stable credit profiles.
A downgrade of the BCA and the long-term deposit rating could follow
(i) a significant deterioration in profitability and asset quality following
the crystalisation of downside risks in the auto sector, (ii) a
lack of access to wholesale funding or, (iii) a substantial reduction
in the volume of deposits relative to the bank's tangible banking assets,
resulting in higher loss severity for deposits in the event of the bank's
failure. Furthermore, a downgrade of Volvo Car's ratings
following a further deterioration in the auto sector could trigger a downgrade
of the bank.
LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS
..Issuer: Volvofinans Bank AB
Affirmations:
.... Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment,
Affirmed baa2
.... Baseline Credit Assessment, Affirmed
baa2
.... Long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment,
Affirmed A2(cr)
.... Short-term Counterparty Risk Assessment,
Affirmed P-1(cr)
.... Long-term Counterparty Risk Rating,
Affirmed A2
.... Short-term Counterparty Risk Rating,
Affirmed P-1
.... Short-term Bank Deposits,
Affirmed P-2
....Long-term Bank Deposits,
Affirmed A3, Outlook Changed to Negative from Stable
....Subordinate, Affirmed Baa3
Outlook Actions:
....Outlook, Changed to Negative from
Stable
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology
published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1147865.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Niclas Boheman
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Financial Institutions Group
Moody's Investors Service (Nordics) AB
Norrlandsgatan 20
Stockholm 111 43
Sweden
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Sean Marion
MD - Financial Institutions
Financial Institutions Group
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service (Nordics) AB
Norrlandsgatan 20
Stockholm 111 43
Sweden
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454