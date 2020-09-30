Moody's affirms Vozrozhdenie Bank's ratings, changes outlook to stable from positive

London, 30 September 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") today affirmed the Ba1 long-term local and foreign currency deposit ratings of Vozrozhdenie Bank and changed the outlook on these ratings, as well as the bank's issuer outlook, to stable from positive. The rating agency also affirmed the bank's Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) of b2, its Adjusted BCA of b1, its long-term Counterparty Risk (CR) Assessment of Ba1(cr) and its long-term local and foreign currency Counterparty Risk Ratings (CRRs) of Ba1. The bank's Not Prime short-term deposit ratings and short-term CRR and its Not Prime(cr) short-term CR Assessment were affirmed as well.

The affirmation of Vozrozhdenie Bank's ratings reflects Moody's expectations that over the next 12 months Vozrozhdenie Bank's credit profile will remain closely linked to that of its parent, with the likely deterioration of Vozrozhdenie Bank's asset quality and profitability metrics and the expected weakening of its franchise being offset by access to capital and liquidity support from the group. The change of outlook to stable from positive reflects Moody's expectations that Vozrozhdenie Bank will not merge with a higher-rated entity within the next 12 months.

A full list of affected ratings can be found at the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Bank VTB, PJSC's (Bank VTB) plans regarding the integration of its banking subsidiaries in Russia remain unchanged, and these include a merger of Vozrozhdenie Bank into a VTB Group entity's within the next 12 months. Given that Moody's no longer expects that Vozrozhdenie Bank will merge with a higher-rated entity within the next 12 months, the rating agency has changed the outlook on Vozrozhdenie Bank's ratings to stable from positive.

Vozrozhdenie Bank's b2 BCA remains constrained by its high level of problem loans, modest capital adequacy, and weakened profitability, as a result of a gradual transfer of customers to the parent bank and the associated decline in business volumes. We expect these negative trends in asset quality and profitability to continue over the next twelve months, but the bank's capital position will strengthen as a result of the planned asset contraction. At the same time, the bank benefits from its strong liquidity and funding and access to capital support from Bank VTB, in case of need.

VERY HIGH AFFILIATE SUPPORT

Vozrozhdenie Bank's Adjusted BCA of b1 benefits from one notch of uplift above its b2 BCA, given Moody's assessment of a very high probability of affiliate support from the bank's parent, Bank VTB. This assessment reflects the parent's 100% ownership and control of the bank, as well as Bank VTB's plans regarding the integration of its banking subsidiaries in Russia.

VERY HIGH GOVERNMENT SUPPORT

Additional three notches of uplift within Vozrozhdenie Bank's Ba1 deposit ratings above its b1 Adjusted BCA result from Moody's view of a very high probability of support from the Government of Russia (Baa3 stable). This assessment reflects Moody's expectations that being a member of the state-owned VTB Group will likely make Vozrozhdenie Bank eligible for state support in case of need.

STABLE OUTLOOK

The outlook on Vozrozhdenie Bank's deposit ratings was changed to stable from positive and is now in line with the outlook on its parent, Bank VTB. This reflects Moody's expectations that over the next 12 months Vozrozhdenie Bank will not merge with a higher-rated entity, as previously anticipated, but its credit profile will remain closely linked to that of its parent, with the likely deterioration of Vozrozhdenie Bank's asset quality and profitability metrics and the expected weakening of its franchise being offset by access to capital and liquidity support from the group.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Vozrozhdenie Bank's ratings will be upgraded if the bank is merged with a higher-rated entity, however, Moody's doesn't expect such merger to take place in the next 12-18 months.

Vozrozhdenie Bank's deposit ratings would be downgraded following a downgrade of Bank VTB's ratings. Also, Vozrozhdenie Bank's BCA could be downgraded if the bank's solvency or liquidity profile worsens beyond Moody's current expectation.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

..Issuer: Vozrozhdenie Bank

Affirmations:

.... Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment, Affirmed b1

.... Baseline Credit Assessment, Affirmed b2

.... Short-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, Affirmed NP(cr)

.... Long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, Affirmed Ba1(cr)

.... Short-term Counterparty Risk Rating, Affirmed NP

.... Long-term Counterparty Risk Rating, Affirmed Ba1

.... Short-term Bank Deposits, Affirmed NP

.... Long-term Bank Deposits, Affirmed Ba1, Outlook Changed To Stable From Positive

Outlook Actions:

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Positive

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1147865. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are unsolicited.

a.With Rated Entity or Related Third Party Participation: YES

b.With Access to Internal Documents: NO

c.With Access to Management: YES

For additional information, please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

