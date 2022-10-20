Moody's affirms WEPA's B1 CFR; changes outlook to negative from stable

Frankfurt am Main, October 20, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today affirmed the B1 corporate family rating (CFR) and the B1-PD probability of default rating (PDR) of the German tissue producer WEPA Hygieneprodukte GmbH (WEPA or the company). Concurrently, Moody's has affirmed the B2 instrument ratings on the guaranteed senior secured bonds maturing in 2026 and 2027. The outlook on the ratings has been changed to negative from stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The rating action reflects Moody's revised expectation that the earnings recovery and associated deleveraging will require longer, so that Moody's adjusted gross leverage will remain very high in 2022 and may potentially stay above the quantitative downgrade trigger of 5.5x in 2023. Moreover, the pace of deleveraging becomes increasingly uncertain as volatility of energy prices and the time-lag in passing on costs to customers result in significant swings in WEPA's profitability.

Despite several rounds of price adaptations this year, the shortening of contracts' durations to 3-4 months from typically annual in the past and the improved margin in the second quarter 2022, WEPA's June 2022 LTM gross leverage (Moody's adjusted) of 9.2x remained very high for the rating category. Considering further spikes in energy costs (especially natural gas prices) thereafter, margins will likely be weak in the second half of the year and leverage will likely remain above 7x by the year-end 2022.

We believe the demand for WEPA's tissue products is non-cyclical and stable, allowing the company to recover its increased cost base over time. Furthermore, WEPA as one of the largest private label producers in Europe is in a more favorable position compared to its peers in the economic downturn. We also expect pulp prices to decline in 2023 as the economy slows down, alleviating some of the margin pressure. The volatility in WEPA's energy costs may also subside in 2023 if Germany decides to implement a price cap on natural gas as suggested by the energy commission. Approximately 50% of WEPA's production and converting capacity is located in Germany. The company implements an active hedging of its energy expenses and has hedged c. 60% of energy costs for the winter 2022/23 and c. 45% for 2023. Having a diversified production network across Europe allows the company to temporarily shift production in case of larger turbulences with energy supply.

Yet managing the volatility of raw materials and energy presents a considerable challenge for the company and today's rating action reflects the uncertainty in terms of its performance in the next 12-18 months.

The period of high volatility in earnings and credit metrics is also accompanied by tightened liquidity headroom. In the last 12 months ended June 2022, WEPA's free cash flow (FCF) (Moody's adjusted) was distinctly negative at - €109 million (of which - €69 million in H1 2022) due to strategic investments and a large working capital buildup. While we expect some working capital release in the fourth quarter 2022, the full year FCF will remain strongly negative in the range of €80 - €100 million. WEPA largely covers the cash consumption with a higher usage of its ABS programme (additional €42 million in H1 2022), which increases our adjusted gross debt amount. We expect a further increase in ABS utilization to around €200 million (additional €70 million for the full year 2022) by the year-end.

The rating is mainly supported by (1) the group's leading market position in the production of private-label consumer tissue products, which benefit from fairly stable demand; (2) long relationships and strong ties with customers, including joint product development; (3) strategically located good-quality assets, which are close to customers and limit transportation costs; (4) focus on continuous efficiency improvements, including risk management for raw material fluctuations; and (5) financial policy that targets reported net debt/EBITDA of 2.5x – 3.5x (7.9x in the LTM ended June 2022).

The rating is primarily constrained by (1) WEPA's susceptibility to volatile input costs, which has resulted in accelerated volatility in its credit metrics because of the time-lag in passing the increased costs to customers, though the company managed to proactively reduce its contract duration; (2) very weak credit metrics currently with Moody's adjusted gross leverage at around 9x in LTM June 2022; (3) risks of further increases in energy prices that would delay earnings recovery; (4) limited geographical diversification, with operations mainly in mature Western European markets, and a relatively narrow product portfolio compared with larger peers, such as Essity Aktiebolag (Essity, Baa1 stable); and (5) some customer concentration, with a few large customers having significant pricing power.

RATIONALE FOR NEGATIVE OUTLOOK

The negative outlook reflects Moody's expectation that WEPA's profitability will remain depressed in coming quarters and leverage will be very high for the rating category in 2022 with a risk of staying above 5.5x in 2023. The outlook also reflects the uncertainty in terms of sustainable earnings recovery in a highly volatile environment that is largely dependent on the future evolution of energy and raw material prices.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Positive rating pressure could arise if:

• Moody's-adjusted gross debt/ EBITDA, including securitisation, below 4.5x on a sustained basis;

• Moody's-adjusted EBITDA margin above 10% on a sustained basis;

• Positive free cash flow generation, though expansion capex may over time lead to limited periods of negative free cash flow.

Conversely, negative rating pressure could arise if:

• Moody's-adjusted gross debt/ EBITDA, including securitisation, above 5.5x on a sustained basis;

• Moody's-adjusted EBITDA margin below 7% on a sustained basis

• Negative free cash flow leading to a deterioration in liquidity profile.

LIQUIDITY

WEPA's liquidity has further tightened but still remains adequate. Cash sources consist of €24 million of cash on balance sheet as of 30 June 2022 and €150 million undrawn revolving credit facility (RCF) maturing in 2026. Because the net leverage in LTM H1 2022 of 7.9x is above the covenant level of 6.5x (for testing periods until the year-end 2022) only 50% of the RCF is available for WEPA.

The company's ABS facility is an additional source of funds, although we consider it less reliable than cash or the RCF. The facility has been recently refinanced and we expect its size to increase to €220 million by the year-end 2022. We assume the usage to increase as well to c. €200 million in Dec 2022 from €130 million in Dec 2021, largely covering the cash consumption of €80 -100 million that we foresee for 2022. Earlier this year the company has arranged €25.7 million subordinated money market line that, as we understand, has matured in the meantime. Its replacement will likely require some temporary RCF drawdown, which we expect to be repaid through additional ABS utilisation by the year-end 2022.

We expect earning recovery in 2023 to improve the company's liquidity headroom, which however will remain tight during the winter 2022/23. The assumed earnings recovery and the associated leverage reduction would also allow WEPA to regain full access to the RCF.

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATION

The B2 rating on the €600 million guaranteed senior secured notes is one notch below the group's CFR. The rating on this instrument reflects its junior ranking behind the €150 million super senior RCF and Moody's assumption of preferred treatment for trade payables in a going-concern scenario.

The RCF and the guaranteed senior secured notes share the same collateral package, consisting of materially all of the group's assets, as well as upstream guarantees from most of the group's operating subsidiaries, representing a substantial share of assets and EBITDA. However, RCF lenders benefit from priority treatment in a default scenario because their claims have a priority right of payment before any remaining proceeds are distributed to the holders of the guaranteed senior secured notes.

ESG CONSIDERATIONS

Moody's considers environmental and social risks to be moderately negative for Paper and Forest Products industry. WEPA has identified sustainability as one of its strategic priorities and aims to increase the use of recycled fiber sources in tissue production. It also aims to reduce emissions, transportation and energy consumption while using more sustainable packaging. WEPA is a private family-owned company, targeting a moderate level of financial leverage defined as 2.5x – 3.5x net leverage.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Paper and Forest Products published in December 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/360648. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

PROFILE

Headquartered in Arnsberg, Germany, WEPA Hygieneprodukte GmbH (WEPA) is among the leading producers and suppliers of tissue paper products in Europe. The company focuses on private-label consumer tissue products, which generate around 85% of its group sales, with the remainder generated primarily from tissue solutions for away-from-home applications. The company operates 22 paper machines and over 90 converting lines in 13 production sites across Europe and has around 4,000 employees. WEPA generated around €1.4 billion of sales in the 12 months that ended June 2022. The company operates in Europe, with an established footprint in Germany, Italy, Benelux, France, Poland and the UK.

