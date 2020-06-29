Moody's affirms WEX's ratings following private placement announcement; outlook remains negative

New York, June 29, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has affirmed WEX Inc.'s (WEX) Ba2 corporate family, long-term senior secured debt, and senior secured bank credit facility ratings. The issuer outlook remains negative.

The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, and asset price declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its environmental, social and governance (ESG) framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. Today's actions reflect the impact on WEX of the breadth and severity of the shock on WEX's earnings, leverage and cash flow.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: WEX Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed Ba2

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Affirmed Ba2

....Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Ba2

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: WEX Inc.

....Outlook, Remains Negative

RATINGS RATIONALE

The ratings affirmation follows WEX's announcement on 29 June 2020 that Warburg Pincus had agreed to invest $400 million through a private placement, which includes a combination of $90 million in common shares and $310 million in convertible unsecured notes. Following the completion of the transaction, Warburg Pincus will own approximately 4.7% of WEX's common shares on a as-converted basis [1]. Concurrently, WEX announced an amendment to the terms and conditions of its existing credit facility which will allow for unlimited cash netting for the purpose of calculating its net debt to EBITDA financial covenant upon closing of the private placement, from $125 million prior to the amendment [2].

Moody's has assessed that both the equity increase and amendment to its credit facilities are positive developments for WEX's standalone credit profile but have no immediate implications for the ratings, which were affirmed at the current levels. More specifically, these developments will reduce the risk of a covenant breach under WEX's credit agreement and will allow WEX to more comfortably utilize part of its revolving credit facility, if needed, to complete the pending eNett International (Jersey) Limited (eNett) and Optal Limited (Optal) acquisition, if it does ultimately take place. WEX had $768.7 million in availability under the revolver as of 31 March 2020. WEX also has backstop financing commitments in place for the acquisition with certain existing lenders with Bank of America as lead arranger, which includes a $752 million term loan B and a $600 million secured bridge loan. Nevertheless, WEX's core fuel and travel payments processing and account servicing businesses remain under pressure because of declining volumes amid the coronavirus outbreak, which Moody's expects to pressure EBITDA and result in higher leverage over the next 12-18 months, driving the negative outlook. These pressures are mitigated by the benefits to creditors from the company's other businesses, which include non-travel related corporate payments and health and employee benefits payment processing and account servicing.

WEX contends that it is not required to complete the eNett and Optal acquisition, first announced in January 2020, because the effects of the coronavirus outbreak constitute a material adverse effect (MAE) under the purchase agreement governing the transaction. WEX's interpretation of the MAE clause is being contested by the sellers and is awaiting a resolution in the United Kingdom. eNett is a provider of business-to-business (B2B) payments solutions to the travel industry primarily in the Europe and Asia Pacific regions and Optal optimizes B2B transactions. Currently, a large majority of Optal's revenues comes from services provided to eNett. eNett and Optal's businesses are also negatively impacted by the substantial challenges facing the global travel industry.

Separately, WEX has announced amendments to its credit facility allowing for unlimited cash netting for the pruposes of calculating of its net debt / EBITDA financial covenant, provided the $400 million private placement is completed. If for whatever reason, WEX is unable to issue at least $300 million in unsecured notes (which would include the planned unsecured convertible note issuance), the amended credit agreement will allow for up to $250 million of cash netting if it does not complete the eNett and Optal acquisition and $400 million if it does ultimately acquire the two companies.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Given the negative outlook, a ratings upgrade is unlikely over the next 12-18 months. However, the rating could be upgraded if WEX were to improve profitability to a level whereby net income to assets exceeded 3% on a sustainable basis. Increased business scale and diversification, and consistent demonstration of conservative financial policies, such as managing to a company-reported bank covenant net debt/EBITDA to remain between 2.5x to 3.5x absent an acquisition, would also be positive for the ratings. The outlook could return to stable if the company's bank covenant net debt to EBITDA falls and remains below 5.0x, and begins to trend towards the company's target range of 2.5x and 3.5x. If WEX is required to complete the eNett and Optal acquisition, leverage will likely remain elevated in the medium term.

The ratings could be downgraded if the company were to increase materially its leverage, evidenced by the company-reported bank covenant net debt / EBITDA above 5.0x that Moody's expects to persist for four or more quarters, or if the company-reported bank covenant net debt / EBITDA were to rise above 5.5x, or 5.75x if the eNett and Optal acquisition closes. In addition, a ratings downgrade could be prompted if the company took any actions that would increase leverage or harm its liquidity, such as undertake any further debt-financed acquisitions.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Finance Companies Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1187099. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

REFERENCES/CITATIONS

[1] Press Release 29-Jun-2020

[2] Form 8-K (SEC) 29-Jun-2020

