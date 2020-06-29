Moody's affirms WEX's ratings following private placement announcement; outlook remains negative

New York, June 29, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has
affirmed WEX Inc.'s (WEX) Ba2 corporate family, long-term
senior secured debt, and senior secured bank credit facility ratings.
The issuer outlook remains negative.
The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating
global economic outlook, and asset price declines are creating a
severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and
markets. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk
under its environmental, social and governance (ESG) framework,
given the substantial implications for public health and safety.
Today's actions reflect the impact on WEX of the breadth and severity
of the shock on WEX's earnings, leverage and cash flow.
Affirmations:
..Issuer: WEX Inc.
.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed
Ba2
....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility,
Affirmed Ba2
....Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Affirmed Ba2
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: WEX Inc.
....Outlook, Remains Negative
RATINGS RATIONALE
The ratings affirmation follows WEX's announcement on 29 June 2020
that Warburg Pincus had agreed to invest $400 million through a
private placement, which includes a combination of $90 million
in common shares and $310 million in convertible unsecured notes.
Following the completion of the transaction, Warburg Pincus will
own approximately 4.7% of WEX's common shares on a
as-converted basis [1]. Concurrently, WEX announced
an amendment to the terms and conditions of its existing credit facility
which will allow for unlimited cash netting for the purpose of calculating
its net debt to EBITDA financial covenant upon closing of the private
placement, from $125 million prior to the amendment [2].
Moody's has assessed that both the equity increase and amendment
to its credit facilities are positive developments for WEX's standalone
credit profile but have no immediate implications for the ratings,
which were affirmed at the current levels. More specifically,
these developments will reduce the risk of a covenant breach under WEX's
credit agreement and will allow WEX to more comfortably utilize part of
its revolving credit facility, if needed, to complete the
pending eNett International (Jersey) Limited (eNett) and Optal Limited
(Optal) acquisition, if it does ultimately take place. WEX
had $768.7 million in availability under the revolver as
of 31 March 2020. WEX also has backstop financing commitments in
place for the acquisition with certain existing lenders with Bank of America
as lead arranger, which includes a $752 million term loan
B and a $600 million secured bridge loan. Nevertheless,
WEX's core fuel and travel payments processing and account servicing
businesses remain under pressure because of declining volumes amid the
coronavirus outbreak, which Moody's expects to pressure EBITDA
and result in higher leverage over the next 12-18 months,
driving the negative outlook. These pressures are mitigated by
the benefits to creditors from the company's other businesses,
which include non-travel related corporate payments and health
and employee benefits payment processing and account servicing.
WEX contends that it is not required to complete the eNett and Optal acquisition,
first announced in January 2020, because the effects of the coronavirus
outbreak constitute a material adverse effect (MAE) under the purchase
agreement governing the transaction. WEX's interpretation
of the MAE clause is being contested by the sellers and is awaiting a
resolution in the United Kingdom. eNett is a provider of business-to-business
(B2B) payments solutions to the travel industry primarily in the Europe
and Asia Pacific regions and Optal optimizes B2B transactions.
Currently, a large majority of Optal's revenues comes from services
provided to eNett. eNett and Optal's businesses are also negatively
impacted by the substantial challenges facing the global travel industry.
Separately, WEX has announced amendments to its credit facility
allowing for unlimited cash netting for the pruposes of calculating of
its net debt / EBITDA financial covenant, provided the $400
million private placement is completed. If for whatever reason,
WEX is unable to issue at least $300 million in unsecured notes
(which would include the planned unsecured convertible note issuance),
the amended credit agreement will allow for up to $250 million
of cash netting if it does not complete the eNett and Optal acquisition
and $400 million if it does ultimately acquire the two companies.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Given the negative outlook, a ratings upgrade is unlikely over the
next 12-18 months. However, the rating could be upgraded
if WEX were to improve profitability to a level whereby net income to
assets exceeded 3% on a sustainable basis. Increased business
scale and diversification, and consistent demonstration of conservative
financial policies, such as managing to a company-reported
bank covenant net debt/EBITDA to remain between 2.5x to 3.5x
absent an acquisition, would also be positive for the ratings.
The outlook could return to stable if the company's bank covenant
net debt to EBITDA falls and remains below 5.0x, and begins
to trend towards the company's target range of 2.5x and 3.5x.
If WEX is required to complete the eNett and Optal acquisition,
leverage will likely remain elevated in the medium term.
The ratings could be downgraded if the company were to increase materially
its leverage, evidenced by the company-reported bank covenant
net debt / EBITDA above 5.0x that Moody's expects to persist for
four or more quarters, or if the company-reported bank covenant
net debt / EBITDA were to rise above 5.5x, or 5.75x
if the eNett and Optal acquisition closes. In addition, a
ratings downgrade could be prompted if the company took any actions that
would increase leverage or harm its liquidity, such as undertake
any further debt-financed acquisitions.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Finance Companies
Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1187099.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
REFERENCES/CITATIONS
[1] Press Release 29-Jun-2020
[2] Form 8-K (SEC) 29-Jun-2020
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
