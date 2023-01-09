Moody's affirms WH Intermediate's B2 CFR; assigns WH Borrower's B2 to proposed term loan add-on

New York, January 09, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") today affirmed WH Intermediate, LLC's ("WHP") ratings, including its B2 corporate family rating ("CFR"), B2-PD probability of default rating ("PDR"), and B2 ratings on the senior secured credit facilities issued by WHP's subsidiary, WH Borrower, LLC ("Borrower"), consisting of a $50 million senior secured first lien revolving credit facility and $450 million senior secured first lien term loan. At the same time, Moody's assigned a B2 rating to Borrower's proposed $150 million incremental senior secured first lien term loan. The outlook remains stable.

Proceeds from the incremental term loan will be used, along with revolver borrowing and cash, to fund a $235 million investment in an intellectual property joint venture with apparel retailer Express, Inc. ("Express", not rated) ) and a $25 million PIPE investment in Express common stock. Express will contribute the Express brand to the joint venture. Express will become an omnichannel retail platform company with a long term licensing agreement with the intellectual property joint venture, with the cash earnings of the joint venture distributed among WHP and Express on a pro rata basis. Express will pre-pay the first year's guaranteed minimum royalty of $60 million. Following completion of the transaction, WHP will own approximately 60% of the joint venture, with Express owning the remaining 40%. In addition, WHP will also purchase 5.4 million of newly issued Express shares at $4.60 per share, or around $25 million, representing approximately 7.4% equity ownership in Express. Yehuda Shmidman, WHP's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will be appointed to Express' Board of directors.

The transaction is expected to close in Express' fourth fiscal quarter ending January 28, 2023, subject to lender consent, regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions. Moody's ratings are subject to review of final documentation.

The affirmation of the B2 CFR reflects the strategic benefits of the transaction, such as increased brand diversity through the addition of a apparel retail brand with good brand awareness and significant international opportunities for expansion. In addition, WHP's new relationship with Express will provide it with a retail operating partner with which it can acquire other fashion brands that have a retail footprint. The affirmation also reflects the relatively stable and predictable revenue and cash flow streams derived from the licensed business model, as well as strong profit margins and base level of earning support in the form of guaranteed minimum royalties. However, the affirmation also reflects governance considerations including the acquisitive nature of the company, private equity ownership and high leverage. The increased debt load related to the transaction, along with increasing interest rates, will result in weaker interest coverage over the near term. Given the difficult global economic environment, execution risk is high and the ability to drive significant earnings growth will be challenging. Moody's pro forma debt/EBITDA is around 5x and EBITA/interest coverage is around 2x. Moody's expects metrics to improve over the next 12-18 months as the company integrates recent acquisitions and new license contracts as well as through potential further acquisitions using balance sheet cash.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: WH Intermediate, LLC

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed B2

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed B2-PD

..Issuer: WH Borrower, LLC

.... Senior Secured 1st Lien Term Loan, Affirmed B2 to (LGD4) from (LGD3)

.... Senior Secured 1st Lien Revolving Credit Facility, Affirmed B2 to (LGD4) from (LGD3)

Assignments:

..Issuer: WH Borrower, LLC

.... Senior Secured 1st Lien Term Loan, Assigned B2 (LGD4)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: WH Intermediate, LLC

.... Outlook, Remains Stable

..Issuer: WH Borrower, LLC

.... Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

WHP's B2 CFR considers governance considerations including high pro forma leverage of around 5x and interest coverage around 2x, and majority private equity ownership, which will likely result in leverage remaining high. Also, while many of its brands have a long operating history, the rating reflects WHP's relatively short track record having been founded in 2019, as well as integration risks associated with having completed several material acquisitions in the past two years and meaningful brand and licensee concentrations as a percentage of pro forma revenue. The rating is supported by the relatively stable and predictable revenue and cash flow streams derived from royalty payments received from licensees, which include significant guaranteed minimum amounts, with upside from license overage receipts being accretive to earnings and cash flow as it leverages the existing cost base. Further, the licensor business model is asset light with low capital costs, which typically supports robust operating margins, cash flows, and interest coverage metrics. Moody's expects WHP to maintain good liquidity over the next 12 months, supported by balance sheet cash, positive free cash flow and availability under its $50 million revolving credit facility due 2026.

The B2 ratings assigned to WH Borrower's senior secured credit facilities are equal to the B2 CFR, as they comprise the only class of debt in the consolidated capital structure. The facilities are secured by a first lien on substantially all assets of WH Borrower and its wholly-owned domestic subsidiaries, including, pledges of equity in first-tier non-wholly-owned subsidiaries. The facilities are guaranteed by WH Borrower, LLC's current and future direct and indirect domestic wholly-owned subsidiaries, as well as its direct parent and financial reporting entity, WH Intermediate.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation for modest deleveraging and improved interest coverage over the next year as the company anniversaries recent sizable acquisitions and new license contracts, and through potential further acquisitions using balance sheet cash.

The ratings could be downgraded if the company experiences weaker than anticipated operating performance resulting from challenges in integrating acquired brands, the non-renewal of licenses, or renewals of its licenses at materially lower revenue streams. More aggressive in its financial policies or a material deterioration in liquidity could also result in a downgrade. Specific metrics include debt-to-EBITDA sustained above 6 times or EBITA-to-interest sustained below 2.25 times.

A ratings upgrade is unlikely over the near-to-intermediate term given the company's short track record, small scale, and Moody's expectation that cash flow will likely support acquisition activity. Over time, ratings could be upgraded if the company maintains its operating performance and more conservative financial policies through a demonstrated willingness to sustain debt-to-EBITDA below 4.5 times and EBITA-to-interest expense above 3 times.

Headquartered in New York, NY, WHP Global is a brand management company with a portfolio of brands that include Anne Klein, Joseph Abboud, Lotto, Toys "R" Us, Babies "R" Us, and GeoffreyÂ® the Giraffe, among others. The company is majority owned by funds managed by Oaktree Capital Management, L.P., a global investment manager specializing in alternative investments, with the remaining equity owned by management and others. WH Borrower, LLC is the borrowing entity in the credit group, and WH Intermediate, LLC is its direct parent, guarantor and financial reporting entity. WHP Global is privately owned and does not publicly disclose its financial information. Pro forma annual revenue exceeds $200 million.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Apparel published in June 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/72775. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

