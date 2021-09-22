Moody's affirms Wabash's B1 CFR and assigns B2 senior unsecured notes rating; outlook stable

New York, September 22, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed the B1 corporate family
rating (CFR) and B1-PD probability of default rating of Wabash
National Corporation, ("Wabash"). Concurrently,
Moody's assigned a B2 rating to Wabash's new $400 million
senior unsecured notes. The outlook remains stable.
Proceeds from the proposed notes offering due 2028 are expected to refinance
Wabash's outstanding $315 million senior unsecured notes due 2025,
repay the $109 million term loan B and pay fees and expenses.
Upon closing of the transaction, the ratings on the existing senior
unsecured notes and senior secured term loan B will be withdrawn.
The affirmation of the CFR reflects Moody's expectation that the company
will continue its solid performance into 2022, after expectations
of achieving double digit revenue growth in 2021. This performance
will drive deleveraging and growth in free cash flow over the next 12
to 18 months.
Moody's took the following rating action:
Assignments:
..Issuer: Wabash National Corporation
....Gtd. Senior Unsecured Notes,
Assigned B2 (LGD4)
Affirmations:
..Issuer: Wabash National Corporation
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Affirmed B1-PD
.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed
B1
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Wabash National Corporation
....Outlook, Remains Stable
RATINGS RATIONALE
Wabash's B1 CFR reflects the company's leading market position in
the truck trailer manufacturing market, primarily heavy duty trailers
(Class 8), and its exposure to cyclical industrial end markets.
Debt-to-LTM EBITDA at June 30, 2021 was 4.2x,
which remains elevated given the impact of the pandemic. Moody's
anticipates strong growth in demand for truck trailers and other equipment
provided by Wabash over the next few years, tracking the improving
trucking freight environment in the U.S. This is evidenced
by a growing backlog (estimated to be about $1.3 billion)
for equipment that provides revenue visibility. As such,
Moody's expects that the company will be able to lower leverage
while also improving operating profits and a modest amount of debt repayment.
At the same time, Wabash's earnings will remain pressured
amidst labor, freight and commodity price headwinds, which
has negatively impacted the company's cost structure by about $120
million YTD. Moody's anticipates these headwinds will likely
continue for some time. The company has been successful offsetting
some of the material cost inflation with price increases and repricing
of its growing backlog in the short term. However, Moody's
expects that EBITDA margin will be about 7.3% for 2021 and
only achieve greater than 10% in about 12 to 18 months.
Lastly, the company should benefit from ongoing lean initiatives
and the shift in manufacturing capacity towards expanding its dry trailer
production, which should ultimately help meet demand constraints
and add to margin expansion. These factors, along with Wabash's
leadership in truck trailer manufacturing and expectations of good liquidity,
support the credit profile.
From a corporate governance perspective, Wabash is publicly-traded
with a primarily independent board of directors. Wabash pays a
dividend and has a $151 million share repurchase program outstanding.
Given the company's business risk and modest margin profile, progress
towards a lower level of financial leverage would strengthen its flexibility
to contend with severe down cycles or sudden declines in demand.
Moody's notes that despite efforts to diversify the business, the
majority of products still relate to truck trailers.
The stable outlook reflects our expectation that near term demand for
new trailers and good growth prospects for the trucking sector will remain
strong over the next year, aided by efficiency gains, procurement
initiatives and pricing actions to help offset labor and commodity price
headwinds. We also expect the company to maintain a financial policy
and capital structure that supports the credit profile.
Moody's considers the liquidity profile of Wabash as reflected in the
SGL-2 Speculative Grade Liquidity rating. The company had
a sizeable cash balance of $134 million (excluding restricted cash)
at June 30, 2021 and has an undrawn $175 million revolving
credit facility due 2023. Moody's expects free cash flow to moderate
in 2021, with free cash flow to debt (including Moody's standard
adjustments) falling towards 5% from about 18%. Free
cash flow is expect to be positive in the 2H2021 as working capital needs
taper off and the pick-up in demand and economic recovery continues
into 2022.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING
The ratings could be upgraded with the maintenance of very good liquidity
and stronger credit metrics, such that debt-to-EBITDA
is expected to remain below 3x, adjusted operating margin is sustained
at high single digit levels and retained cash flow-to-debt
above 20%. This would be accompanied by successful execution
of the company's diversification strategy, with a business profile
that is able to withstand severe cyclical downturns in trailer demand.
The ratings could be downgraded with deteriorating liquidity, including
expectations of sustained negative free cash flow or a reliance on revolver
borrowings to fund cash needs. The ratings could also be downgraded
with a lack of progress in meaningfully reducing financial leverage,
such that debt-to-EBITDA is expected to remain above 4x,
or with EBITA-to-interest sustained below 2.5x.
Shareholder friendly actions that increase leverage or weaken liquidity
would also drive downward ratings momentum.
The principal methodology used in this rating was Manufacturing published
in September 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1287885.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Wabash National Corporation, based in Lafayette, Indiana,
is a leading designer and manufacturer of truck and tank trailers,
as well as related transportation equipment. The company also manufactures
truck bodies. Revenue for the last 12 months ended June 30,
2021 was approximately $1.6 billion.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s)
and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288435.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed
by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square,
Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit
rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement
status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is
available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Ron Neysmith
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
Dean Diaz
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
