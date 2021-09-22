Moody's affirms Wabash's B1 CFR and assigns B2 senior unsecured notes rating; outlook stable

New York, September 22, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed the B1 corporate family rating (CFR) and B1-PD probability of default rating of Wabash National Corporation, ("Wabash"). Concurrently, Moody's assigned a B2 rating to Wabash's new $400 million senior unsecured notes. The outlook remains stable.

Proceeds from the proposed notes offering due 2028 are expected to refinance Wabash's outstanding $315 million senior unsecured notes due 2025, repay the $109 million term loan B and pay fees and expenses. Upon closing of the transaction, the ratings on the existing senior unsecured notes and senior secured term loan B will be withdrawn.

The affirmation of the CFR reflects Moody's expectation that the company will continue its solid performance into 2022, after expectations of achieving double digit revenue growth in 2021. This performance will drive deleveraging and growth in free cash flow over the next 12 to 18 months.

Moody's took the following rating action:

Assignments:

..Issuer: Wabash National Corporation

....Gtd. Senior Unsecured Notes, Assigned B2 (LGD4)

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Wabash National Corporation

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed B1-PD

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed B1

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Wabash National Corporation

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Wabash's B1 CFR reflects the company's leading market position in the truck trailer manufacturing market, primarily heavy duty trailers (Class 8), and its exposure to cyclical industrial end markets. Debt-to-LTM EBITDA at June 30, 2021 was 4.2x, which remains elevated given the impact of the pandemic. Moody's anticipates strong growth in demand for truck trailers and other equipment provided by Wabash over the next few years, tracking the improving trucking freight environment in the U.S. This is evidenced by a growing backlog (estimated to be about $1.3 billion) for equipment that provides revenue visibility. As such, Moody's expects that the company will be able to lower leverage while also improving operating profits and a modest amount of debt repayment.

At the same time, Wabash's earnings will remain pressured amidst labor, freight and commodity price headwinds, which has negatively impacted the company's cost structure by about $120 million YTD. Moody's anticipates these headwinds will likely continue for some time. The company has been successful offsetting some of the material cost inflation with price increases and repricing of its growing backlog in the short term. However, Moody's expects that EBITDA margin will be about 7.3% for 2021 and only achieve greater than 10% in about 12 to 18 months. Lastly, the company should benefit from ongoing lean initiatives and the shift in manufacturing capacity towards expanding its dry trailer production, which should ultimately help meet demand constraints and add to margin expansion. These factors, along with Wabash's leadership in truck trailer manufacturing and expectations of good liquidity, support the credit profile.

From a corporate governance perspective, Wabash is publicly-traded with a primarily independent board of directors. Wabash pays a dividend and has a $151 million share repurchase program outstanding. Given the company's business risk and modest margin profile, progress towards a lower level of financial leverage would strengthen its flexibility to contend with severe down cycles or sudden declines in demand. Moody's notes that despite efforts to diversify the business, the majority of products still relate to truck trailers.

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that near term demand for new trailers and good growth prospects for the trucking sector will remain strong over the next year, aided by efficiency gains, procurement initiatives and pricing actions to help offset labor and commodity price headwinds. We also expect the company to maintain a financial policy and capital structure that supports the credit profile.

Moody's considers the liquidity profile of Wabash as reflected in the SGL-2 Speculative Grade Liquidity rating. The company had a sizeable cash balance of $134 million (excluding restricted cash) at June 30, 2021 and has an undrawn $175 million revolving credit facility due 2023. Moody's expects free cash flow to moderate in 2021, with free cash flow to debt (including Moody's standard adjustments) falling towards 5% from about 18%. Free cash flow is expect to be positive in the 2H2021 as working capital needs taper off and the pick-up in demand and economic recovery continues into 2022.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

The ratings could be upgraded with the maintenance of very good liquidity and stronger credit metrics, such that debt-to-EBITDA is expected to remain below 3x, adjusted operating margin is sustained at high single digit levels and retained cash flow-to-debt above 20%. This would be accompanied by successful execution of the company's diversification strategy, with a business profile that is able to withstand severe cyclical downturns in trailer demand.

The ratings could be downgraded with deteriorating liquidity, including expectations of sustained negative free cash flow or a reliance on revolver borrowings to fund cash needs. The ratings could also be downgraded with a lack of progress in meaningfully reducing financial leverage, such that debt-to-EBITDA is expected to remain above 4x, or with EBITA-to-interest sustained below 2.5x. Shareholder friendly actions that increase leverage or weaken liquidity would also drive downward ratings momentum.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Manufacturing published in September 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1287885. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Wabash National Corporation, based in Lafayette, Indiana, is a leading designer and manufacturer of truck and tank trailers, as well as related transportation equipment. The company also manufactures truck bodies. Revenue for the last 12 months ended June 30, 2021 was approximately $1.6 billion.

