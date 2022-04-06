Moody's affirms Wake Forest Baptist Obligated Group's (NC) A2 rating; outlook revised to stable from negative

New York, April 06, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed Wake Forest Baptist Obligated Group's (WFB, NC) A2 rating. At the same time, Moody's revised the outlook to stable from negative. WFB has about $975 million in outstanding debt.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Wake Forest Baptist Obligated Group (WFB) (A2 stable) will continue to benefit from its position as the sole academic medical center (AMC) around Winston-Salem. WFB operates the nationally recognized Wake Forest School of Medicine (SOM). WFB's October 2020 combination with Atrium Health, NC (Aa3 stable) will grow its AMC platform via the integration of clinical services as well as the creation of a second SOM campus in Charlotte. While this will provide some execution risk, this transaction will allow WFB to meaningfully expand its research profile and regional presence. WFB will sustain its solid market share via its community hospital, High Point Regional, and its recently re-established low-risk obstetrics service. WFB volume will continue to recover, with inpatient trends still below pre-COVID levels. Ongoing challenges will include strong competition, which will impede growth as seen in soft pre-COVID same facility volume trends. Even after an anticipated rebound from weak 12 month ended December 31, 2021 performance, WFB's operating cash flow margins will remain moderate, while debt to cash flow will be elevated for the rating category. However, cash measures, which are currently more favorable due to a cash contribution from Atrium as well as investment gains, will decline due to capital plans and potential debt borrowings but likely remain in line with other A2 borrowers.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects Moody's view that WFB will achieve improvement in OCF margins in fiscal 2022 as forecasted following weak performance based on 12 months ended December 31, 2021. The outlook also reflects Moody's expectation that WFB will maintain adequate cash measures even amid higher capital spend, which will help offset higher debt to cash flow and moderate, albeit improved, margins.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Materially improved and sustained margins and cash flow

- Substantial improvement in days cash and cash to debt measures - Lower leverage- Better market positioning stemming from expansion of regional services or AMC platform

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Inability to achieve improvement in fiscal 2022 OCF margins as forecast

- Inability to maintain adequate cash measures as forecast as capital spend increases- Higher than anticipated leverage, as measured by debt to cash flow or cash to debt- Unfavorable changes to reimbursement including those related to Medicaid managed care model or the 340B drug program

LEGAL SECURITY

Under the MTI, the Combined Group consists of the Members of the Obligated Group (WFBMC, WFUHS and NCBH) and the Designated Members (Lexington, Davie and High Point Medical Centers). Cornerstone and Wilkes Medical Center are non-designated members. Only the members of the Combined Group will have a direct or indirect obligation to pay amounts due with respect to the bonds. At December 31, 2021, the Combined Group generated about 93% of WFB's revenue. Wake Forest University and Atrium Health are not obligated on any of the outstanding bonds, nor are their assets pledged, for the repayment of debt of any member of the WFB Obligated Group, or vice versa.

PROFILE

Wake Forest Baptist Obligated Group is the borrowing name for Wake Forest Baptist (WFB), which includes Wake Forest University Baptist Medical Center (WFBMC), North Carolina Baptist Hospital (NCBH), Wake Forest University Health Sciences (WFUHS), and their respective affiliates. WFBMC was created in 1975 and includes the functions of three organizations: WFUHS, NCBH, and WFBMC. WFUHS includes the faculty practice plan (1,100 out of 1,500 total employed physicians), the School of Medicine and Wake Forest Innovations (formerly the Piedmont Triad Research Park). WFUHS's board is appointed by Wake Forest University. NCBH (885 beds) is WFB's flagship tertiary and quaternary academic medical center. WFB also owns four smaller hospitals: Lexington Medical Center (94 beds located 26 miles south of NCBH), Davie Medical Center (50 beds located 12 miles southwest of NCBH), Wilkes Medical Center (130 bed located 56 miles west NCBH), and High Point Regional Medical Center (351 beds located 20 miles southeast of NCBH). In October 2020, WFB combined with Atrium Health under one enterprise, Atrium Health.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Not-For-Profit Healthcare published in December 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1154632. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Diana Lee

Lead Analyst

PF Healthcare

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

7 World Trade Center

250 Greenwich Street

New York 10007

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Susan Fitzgerald

Additional Contact

Higher Education

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

