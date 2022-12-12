Moody's affirms Walker & Dunlop's Ba1 ratings; outlook remains stable

New York, December 12, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has affirmed the Ba1 Corporate Family Rating (CFR) and Ba1 long-term senior secured rating of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. The outlook remains stable. Today's rating action follows Walker & Dunlop's announcement that it will seek to raise $200 million in a new non-fungible term loan B offering, the proceeds of which will be primarily used to repay debt associated with the firm's Low Income Housing Tax Credit (LIHTC) business, and also for general corporate purposes.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Walker & Dunlop, Inc.

....Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed Ba1

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Affirmed Ba1

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Walker & Dunlop, Inc.

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

The ratings affirmation reflects Moody's unchanged view of Walker & Dunlop's credit profile, as reflected by its ba1 standalone assessment. Walker & Dunlop's ratings reflect its strong market position as an originator and servicer of multifamily agency loans, its strong profitability, and its modest corporate leverage. At the same time, the ratings reflect the credit challenges resulting from its niche business focus that is dependent on agency multifamily volumes and refinancing risks from its funding profile, which is highly reliant on confidence-sensitive secured sources of funding.

The ratings also consider a recent decline in Walker & Dunlop's ratio of tangible common equity to tangible managed assets (TCE/TMA) from approximately 20% historically to about 10% as of 30 September 2022. The decline was driven largely by the additional goodwill and intangible assets from recent acquisitions, which are excluded from the calculation of TCE and TMA. While these acquisitions have improved the firm's earnings diversification, the degradation in capital adequacy is nonetheless credit negative. However, part of the decline in capital adequacy is due to the natural fluctuation in the firm's balance sheet, which is a result of the timing and volume of agency loan sales throughout the year. As these loans are sold, assets should decline and TCE/TMA should return to approximately 15%.

The outlook remains stable, reflecting Moody's expectation that Walker & Dunlop will maintain stable financial performance over the next 12-18 months.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded if the company improves its overall funding profile while maintaining strong profitability and solid capital levels, such as a ratio of net income to average managed assets above 4% and TCE/TMA above 20%.

The ratings could be downgraded if Moody's expects profitability as measured by net income to tangible managed assets to remain below 3% or if it expects TCE/TMA to remain below 14% for more than a limited period. The ratings could also be downgraded if the firm has more than a modest increase in asset risk or if its liquidity and funding profile deteriorate. Downward ratings pressure could also develop if the firm undertakes a large debt-funded acquisition.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Finance Companies Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/65543. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

