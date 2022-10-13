Moody's affirms Walmart's Aa2 long-term and Prime-1 short-term ratings

New York, October 13, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") today affirmed the ratings of Walmart Inc. ("Walmart"), including the Aa2 long term issuer rating, the Aa2 senior unsecured rating, (P)Aa2 senior unsecured shelf rating and Prime-1 senior unsecured commercial paper rating. The outlook remains stable.

"The affirmation reflects Walmart's conservative financial strategies and the strength of Walmart's credit profile despite the expectation for weaker operating performance in fiscal 2022 due to margin pressure as changing consumer preferences and high inflation have resulted in excess inventories in certain product categories and a change in merchandise mix towards lower margin consumables", Moody's Vice President Mickey Chadha stated. "While the company has increased promotions and canceled orders to adjust inventory categories to be more in line with demand, we expect the overall impact on Walmart's credit profile will be relatively benign as we expect Walmart will prioritize maintaining its strong quantitative profile and excellent liquidity", Chadha further said.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Walmart Inc.

.... Long Term Issuer Rating, Affirmed Aa2

.... Senior Unsecured Commercial Paper, Affirmed P-1

.... Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Aa2

.... Senior Unsecured Shelf, Affirmed (P)Aa2

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Walmart Inc.

.... Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Walmart's ratings consider its dominant position as the world's largest retailer and the myriad competitive advantages this size generates. It also reflects its leading grocery business, which in the US generates around $275 billion in revenue, as well as its predictable credit metrics, excellent liquidity and conservative financial strategy. The ratings are also supported by its formidable and evolving international business and its growing online capability, which in the US is leveraging its sizable brick-and-mortar network and proved to be very beneficial during the coronavirus pandemic.

Although a higher promotional cadence due to excess inventory in certain merchandise categories and a shift in merchandise mix towards consumables will lower margins for fiscal 2022, longer term fundamentals remain strong and we expect margins to improve in 2023. We also expect a significant retention of the strong revenue growth that occurred during 2020. Despite margin pressures, the company's credit metrics are still currently strong with debt/EBITDA of 1.8x, EBIT/interest at 9.3x times and retained cash flow/net debt at 46% at July 31, 2022. We expect Walmart's leverage to remain at its normalized level of around 1.8 to 2.0 times in the next 12 months.

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Walmart's operating performance will continue to result in a credit profile that, despite share repurchases, near term margin pressure, growth expenditures for either organic store expansion or acquisition activity and increased investments in people, price and e-commerce, will not deteriorate materially.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Ratings could be upgraded on a material improvement in profitability, margins and cash flow, demonstrating resiliency to competitive pressures, or on more conservative financial policies that result in debt/EBITDA sustained below 1.5 times.

Ratings could be downgraded upon a deterioration in the company's core business model resulting in a material erosion in profitability, margins and cash flow, or due to a change in financial policy or acquisition strategy that leads to a sustained increase in financial leverage such that retained cash flow/net debt is sustained below 35%.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Retail published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356421. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas, Walmart Inc. ("Walmart") is the world's largest retailer and corporation with revenue for LTM Period ended July 31, 2022 of approximately $588 billion.

