Moody's affirms Want Want's A3 ratings; outlook remains stable

Hong Kong, April 23, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed Want Want China Holdings Limited's A3 issuer rating.

At the same time, Moody's has affirmed the A3 backed senior unsecured rating on the USD bonds issued by Want Want China Finance Limited and guaranteed by Want Want China Holdings Limited.

The outlook on all ratings remains stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

"The rating affirmation reflects our expectation that despite the negative impact from the coronavirus outbreak, Want Want will maintain its steady operational performance and prudent financial policy, allowing its financial profile to remain strong," says Ying Wang, a Moody's Vice President and Senior Analyst.

"Such a strong financial profile, featuring low leverage, consistently positive free cash flow and a solid net cash position will provide a buffer against potential market volatilities," adds Wang.

The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. More specifically, Want Want's exposure to weakened consumer demand, temporary shutdowns of manufacturing facilities and distribution channels have negatively impacted its operating performance in the first few months of 2020.

As a result, Moody's expects the company's revenue to decline by around 5% in the fiscal year that ended in March 2020, before stabilizing to single-digit growth in the coming 12-18 months.

On its profitability, Moody's expects the company's adjusted EBITDA margin to slightly decline to about 28% in the fiscal year that ended in March 2020, down from 29% a year earlier. Its adjusted EBITDA margin will recover to its previous level in the following two to three years as consumer sentiment gradually improves. The company will release its financial results for fiscal 2020 in June.

Want Want derives the majority of its sales from China (A1 stable). The coronavirus outbreak has resulted in disruptions in the company's production facilities and distribution channels in some regions. Travel restrictions and homestay measures mandated by local governments in the first few months of the year also weakened Want Want's sales.

Moody's expects the company's sales distribution to gradually recover to a normal level starting from April 2020. The company's various manufacturing facilities and sales branches have gradually resumed operations since February, after the Chinese government eased travel restrictions and encouraged domestic consumption.

The company's leverage, as measured by adjusted debt / EBITDA, will remain below 2.0x in the coming 12-18 months, supported by stable profitability and consistently positive free cash flow. This leverage level remains appropriate for its A3 ratings.

Want Want's liquidity position remains robust, as evidenced by its solid net cash position of RMB6.3 billion in September 2019.

Moody's expects Want Want to generate positive free cash flow over the next 12 months. Its operating cash flow of around RMB3.8 billion is sufficient to cover its capital expenditure of around RMB400 million and dividend payout and share repurchase of around RMB1.7 billion.

Want Want's A3 issuer rating reflects the company's (1) dominant position in the Chinese snack food market, which has shown stable growth; (2) solid track record in achieving growth and maintaining a sound financial profile; (3) proven ability to maintain profitability, with pricing and packaging changes; and (4) product diversity and the long shelf life of its products, which effectively address the food safety issues in China.

However, the rating is constrained by the challenges that Want Want faces in (1) optimizing its operations and improving its efficiency, given its large and diversified product lines; (2) developing new products to meet changing customer preferences amid intense competition; and (3) managing its profit margins, which will likely be strained because of subdued consumer sentiment and the need to upgrade existing products, build diversified distribution channels and explore new emerging channels.

The ratings also consider the following environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors.

Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. While Want Want's operating performance has been negatively impacted in the last few months, its strong financial profile and prudent financial policy have provided a buffer against these volatilities.

Food safety is also a key consideration in assessing Want Want's credit profile. Want Want has managed to maintain its market position with a good food safety track record.

From a governance risk perspective, Want Want's ownership is concentrated in its chairman and CEO Tsai Eng-Meng, who owns 50.7% of the company as of 31 October 2019.

The concentration risk is partially mitigated by its long listing history on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and the fact that over 75% of its special committees, such as remuneration committee, nomination committee and audit and risk management committee, comprise of independent members.

Moreover, Want Want has prudently managed its acquisition and growth strategies, maintaining its financial metrics at levels appropriate for its current ratings.

The stable outlook on Want Want's rating reflects Moody's expectation that the company will (1) maintain its leadership position in China's snack food market, along with its stable profit margins; and (2) continue to pursue its organic growth strategy while maintaining a prudent financial profile.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Want Want's ratings could be upgraded if the company (1) records strong organic sales growth without sacrificing its profitability (favorable metrics include an EBIT margin above 20%-25%); (2) further diversifies its product offerings and revenue base; (3) maintains a solid liquidity position, reflected by a strong cash balance and committed undrawn bank facilities that exceed its short-term debt obligations and capital spending; and (4) strengthens its financial position further, with adjusted debt/EBITDA staying below 1.0x on a sustained basis.

On the other hand, Moody's could downgrade the ratings if the company (1) shows declining profitability with its EBIT margin below 15%, and weakening cash flow because of a falling market share; (2) encounters material food safety problems, which would weaken consumer confidence in its products and its market share; (3) undertakes an aggressive dividend policy or acquisitions that weaken its balance-sheet liquidity, or there is evidence of cash leakage to its parent or related companies; and (4) registers weakening credit metrics, with adjusted debt/ EBITDA above 2.0x and a negative free cash flow (FCF) over a prolonged period.

Want Want China Holdings Limited is one of the largest companies in China's food and beverage industry. The company specializes in the production and distribution of a broad range of snack foods, including rice crackers, flavored dairy drinks and other leisure food products, such as candies, cup jellies and ball cakes. It listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in March 2008.

