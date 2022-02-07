Moody's affirms Washington Federal's ratings (Baa1 long-term issuer rating); changes outlook to negative from stable on lower capitalization

New York, February 07, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has affirmed all ratings of Washington Federal, Inc. (WaFd) and its lead bank, Washington Federal Bank (WaFd Bank). WaFd and WaFd Bank both have Baa1 issuer ratings. WaFd Bank also has long- and short-term deposit ratings of A1/Prime-1, a standalone Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) of a3, long- and short-term Counterparty Risk Assessments of A2(cr)/Prime-1(cr) and long- and short-term Counterparty Risk Ratings of A3/Prime-2. WaFd's non-cumulative preferred stock is rated Baa3 (hyb).

The rating outlooks on WaFd and WaFd Bank were changed to negative from stable. "The outlook change reflects the significant reduction in WaFd's capitalization in 2021, which has both weakened its protection against unexpected losses and also magnified its concentration risk", said Allen Tischler, Senior Vice President.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Washington Federal Bank

.... Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment, Affirmed a3

.... Baseline Credit Assessment, Affirmed a3

.... LT Counterparty Risk Assessment, Affirmed A2(cr)

.... ST Counterparty Risk Assessment, Affirmed P-1(cr)

.... LT Counterparty Risk Rating (Foreign Currency), Affirmed A3

.... LT Counterparty Risk Rating (Local Currency), Affirmed A3

.... ST Counterparty Risk Rating (Foreign Currency), Affirmed P-2

.... ST Counterparty Risk Rating (Local Currency), Affirmed P-2

.... LT Issuer Rating (Local Currency), Affirmed Baa1, Negative From Stable

.... ST Deposit Rating (Local Currency), Affirmed P-1

.... LT Deposit Rating (Local Currency), Affirmed A1, Negative From Stable

..Issuer: Washington Federal, Inc.

....LT Issuer Rating (Local Currency), Affirmed Baa1, Negative From Stable

....Pref. Stock Non-cumulative Preferred Stock (Local Currency), Affirmed Baa3(hyb)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Washington Federal Bank

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable

..Issuer: Washington Federal, Inc.

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

The affirmation of WaFd's a3 bank-level BCA and ratings reflects the continued improvement of its funding profile, its respectable level of profitability in 2021, which, unlike most peers, has not benefitted from reserve releases, and its robust credit quality. WaFd also successfully implemented a Bank Secrecy Act/Anti-Money Laundering (AML/BSA) program that led to the December 2021 termination of its consent order with the OCC, which reflects favorably on its operational risk profile.

However, the reduction in WaFd's capitalization, specifically its Moody's-calculated tangible common equity (TCE) to risk-weighted assets ratio, to 9.5% at 30 September 2021 from 12.9% at 30 September 2020, is credit negative because it reduces the bank's capacity to absorb unexpected losses and, in turn, led to the outlook change. Moreover, as a result of its lower capital profile, WaFd's concentration risk has grown. In particular, WaFd's commercial real estate portfolio equaled 4.1x its TCE at 30 September 2021, up from less than 3.0x its TCE a year earlier. This level of CRE concentration is the highest among similarly-rated US banks.

WaFd's credit costs continue to be extremely low, however, its loan loss allowance to total loans has been comparatively stable and Moody's believes its credit underwriting is strong. In fact, WaFd has recorded net recoveries in 32 of the last 34 quarters. Nonetheless, as a concentrated real estate lender, WaFd is exposed to a scenario of protracted downward pressure on commercial property values, which could occur if the anticipated rise in interest rates leads to an economic downturn.

With respect to WaFd's funding profile, Federal Home Loan Bank advances were 8.6% of total assets at 31 December 2021 versus 14.4% at 30 September 2020. Over the same period, deposits grew to 80% of the total balance sheet from 73% and WaFd's deposit costs fell to 22 basis points (bps) for the quarter ended 31 December 2021 from 55 bps for the quarter ended 30 September 2020. Moody's expects WaFd's management will reduce its reliance on market funding even further in the years ahead and notes that its deposit gathering capabilities should benefit from the recent introduction of enhanced digital banking capabilities.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The negative outlook indicates that a ratings upgrade is not likely over the next 12-18 months. However, WaFd's outlook could return to stable if its TCE to risk-weighted assets ratio is rebuilt to 10% and remains at least at that level, if its credit costs remain low and if its profitability improves along with higher interest rates.

On the other hand, TCE to risk-weighted assets below 10%, a larger CRE concentration, rising credit costs or a decline in profitability, could all lead to a lower BCA, which would result in lower ratings.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology published in July 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1269625. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

