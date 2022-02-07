Moody's affirms Washington Federal's ratings (Baa1 long-term issuer rating); changes outlook to negative from stable on lower capitalization

New York, February 07, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has affirmed all ratings of Washington
Federal, Inc. (WaFd) and its lead bank, Washington
Federal Bank (WaFd Bank). WaFd and WaFd Bank both have Baa1 issuer
ratings. WaFd Bank also has long- and short-term
deposit ratings of A1/Prime-1, a standalone Baseline Credit
Assessment (BCA) of a3, long- and short-term Counterparty
Risk Assessments of A2(cr)/Prime-1(cr) and long- and short-term
Counterparty Risk Ratings of A3/Prime-2. WaFd's non-cumulative
preferred stock is rated Baa3 (hyb).
The rating outlooks on WaFd and WaFd Bank were changed to negative from
stable. "The outlook change reflects the significant reduction
in WaFd's capitalization in 2021, which has both weakened
its protection against unexpected losses and also magnified its concentration
risk", said Allen Tischler, Senior Vice President.
Affirmations:
..Issuer: Washington Federal Bank
.... Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment,
Affirmed a3
.... Baseline Credit Assessment, Affirmed
a3
.... LT Counterparty Risk Assessment,
Affirmed A2(cr)
.... ST Counterparty Risk Assessment,
Affirmed P-1(cr)
.... LT Counterparty Risk Rating (Foreign
Currency), Affirmed A3
.... LT Counterparty Risk Rating (Local Currency),
Affirmed A3
.... ST Counterparty Risk Rating (Foreign
Currency), Affirmed P-2
.... ST Counterparty Risk Rating (Local Currency),
Affirmed P-2
.... LT Issuer Rating (Local Currency),
Affirmed Baa1, Negative From Stable
.... ST Deposit Rating (Local Currency),
Affirmed P-1
.... LT Deposit Rating (Local Currency),
Affirmed A1, Negative From Stable
..Issuer: Washington Federal, Inc.
....LT Issuer Rating (Local Currency),
Affirmed Baa1, Negative From Stable
....Pref. Stock Non-cumulative
Preferred Stock (Local Currency), Affirmed Baa3(hyb)
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Washington Federal Bank
....Outlook, Changed To Negative From
Stable
..Issuer: Washington Federal, Inc.
....Outlook, Changed To Negative From
Stable
RATINGS RATIONALE
The affirmation of WaFd's a3 bank-level BCA and ratings reflects
the continued improvement of its funding profile, its respectable
level of profitability in 2021, which, unlike most peers,
has not benefitted from reserve releases, and its robust credit
quality. WaFd also successfully implemented a Bank Secrecy Act/Anti-Money
Laundering (AML/BSA) program that led to the December 2021 termination
of its consent order with the OCC, which reflects favorably on its
operational risk profile.
However, the reduction in WaFd's capitalization, specifically
its Moody's-calculated tangible common equity (TCE) to risk-weighted
assets ratio, to 9.5% at 30 September 2021 from 12.9%
at 30 September 2020, is credit negative because it reduces the
bank's capacity to absorb unexpected losses and, in turn,
led to the outlook change. Moreover, as a result of its lower
capital profile, WaFd's concentration risk has grown.
In particular, WaFd's commercial real estate portfolio equaled
4.1x its TCE at 30 September 2021, up from less than 3.0x
its TCE a year earlier. This level of CRE concentration is the
highest among similarly-rated US banks.
WaFd's credit costs continue to be extremely low, however,
its loan loss allowance to total loans has been comparatively stable and
Moody's believes its credit underwriting is strong. In fact,
WaFd has recorded net recoveries in 32 of the last 34 quarters.
Nonetheless, as a concentrated real estate lender, WaFd is
exposed to a scenario of protracted downward pressure on commercial property
values, which could occur if the anticipated rise in interest rates
leads to an economic downturn.
With respect to WaFd's funding profile, Federal Home Loan
Bank advances were 8.6% of total assets at 31 December 2021
versus 14.4% at 30 September 2020. Over the same
period, deposits grew to 80% of the total balance sheet from
73% and WaFd's deposit costs fell to 22 basis points (bps)
for the quarter ended 31 December 2021 from 55 bps for the quarter ended
30 September 2020. Moody's expects WaFd's management
will reduce its reliance on market funding even further in the years ahead
and notes that its deposit gathering capabilities should benefit from
the recent introduction of enhanced digital banking capabilities.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
The negative outlook indicates that a ratings upgrade is not likely over
the next 12-18 months. However, WaFd's outlook
could return to stable if its TCE to risk-weighted assets ratio
is rebuilt to 10% and remains at least at that level, if
its credit costs remain low and if its profitability improves along with
higher interest rates.
On the other hand, TCE to risk-weighted assets below 10%,
a larger CRE concentration, rising credit costs or a decline in
profitability, could all lead to a lower BCA, which would
result in lower ratings.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology
published in July 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1269625.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed
by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square,
Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit
rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement
status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is
available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
