Moody's affirms Washington State Convention Center PFD's senior lien and sub lien lodging tax bonds at Baa1 and Baa3; outlook stable

New York, December 07, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed the Washington State Convention Center Public Facilities District's senior lien lodging tax bonds and subordinate lien lodging tax bonds at Baa1 and Baa3, respectively. The outlook has been revised to stable from negative. The district has approximately $1.6 billion in senior and subordinate debt outstanding.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The affirmation of the ratings primarily reflects the substantial improvement in pledged revenue over the past 18 months as the region continues to recover from the depths of the pandemic. Lodging tax revenues that plummeted in the early stages of the pandemic recovered gradually through fiscal 2021 and approached pre-pandemic levels in summer 2022. The affirmations reflect the expectation that lodging tax collections will provide sum sufficient coverage in fiscal 2023, although we expect the public facilities district (PFD) to continue to access state deficiency loans as a way of bolstering liquidity in the near term.

The two notch distinction between the Baa1-rated senior lien and Baa3-rated subordinate lien bonds reflects the greater risk exposure of the subordinate lien bonds in the flow of funds. Additionally, the additional bonds test for the senior lien is higher at 1.75x compared to the 1.15x of the subordinate lien (after 2029 with the sunset of the additional lodging tax; currently the subordinate lien ABT is 1.25x).

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects the expectation that monthly pledged revenues will continue to recover in the coming months and ultimately provide sum sufficient coverage beginning in fiscal 2023.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Continued recovery in pledged revenue

Sustained improvement in debt service coverage

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Pledged revenue growth in 2023 below our expectation

Below sum sufficient debt service coverage in 2023

LEGAL SECURITY

The bonds are secured by a pledge of hotel room taxes within the public facilities district, which is coterminous with King County (Aaa stable). The PFD additionally began collecting a tax on facilities with fewer than 60 units within its boundaries in 2019; those revenues are shared with the city and county. A portion of the hotel taxes collected in the City of Seattle (Aaa stable) are pledged to the bonds but sunsets in 2029, and are returned to the state at the end of the year if not needed for debt service. Revenues from this portion of hotel taxes used for debt service constitute a loan from the state that must be repaid over time.

The bonds are additionally secured by a debt service reserve fund equal to one-year of maximum annual debt service. The DSRF is satisfied with a surety from Assured Guaranty Municipal Corp. (A1 stable).

PROFILE

The Washington State Convention Center Public Facilities District is an independent municipal entity that operates the Washington State Convention Center (WSCC), located in downtown Seattle (Aaa stable). The WSCC is a multi-use event, convention, exhibit, trade, show, meeting, parking, and retail facility with over one million square feet of rentable and non-rentable space. In addition to convention-related business activities, the district has taxing authority within its boundaries, which are coterminous with King County (Aaa stable).

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was US Public Finance Special Tax Methodology published in January 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/70024. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

