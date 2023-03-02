Moody's affirms Waste Management's Baa1 senior unsecured and P-2 short term ratings; changes outlook to positive

New York, March 02, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") affirmed the Baa1 senior unsecured rating of Waste Management, Inc. (WM) and its wholly-owned subsidiaries, Waste Management Holdings, Inc. and Waste Management of Canada Corporation. Concurrently, Moody's affirmed WM's P(Baa1) senior unsecured shelf rating and Prime-2 (P-2) short-term commercial paper rating. Moody's also changed the outlook for WM and its rated subsidiaries to positive from stable.

The outlook change to positive reflects Moody's expectation for WM to continue demonstrating favorable operating performance and solid cash flow even with weaker macro conditions, benefiting from effective pricing initiatives and cost controls. The non-discretionary nature of demand along with favorable industry dynamics that are driving higher pricing and WM's growth investments in recycling/sustainability should lead to stronger returns over the next couple of years. The positive outlook also assumes WM will continue to demonstrate a well-balanced financial policy.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Waste Management, Inc.

....Senior Unsecured Notes, Affirmed Baa1

....Senior Unsecured Bank Credit Facility, Affirmed Baa1

....Senior Unsecured Shelf, Affirmed (P)Baa1

....Senior Unsecured Commercial Paper, Affirmed P-2

..Issuer: Waste Management Holdings, Inc.

....Senior Unsecured Notes, Affirmed Baa1

..Issuer: Waste Management of Canada Corporation

....Senior Unsecured Notes, Affirmed Baa1

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Waste Management, Inc.

....Outlook, Changed To Positive From Stable

..Issuer: Waste Management Holdings, Inc.

....Outlook, Changed To Positive From Stable

..Issuer: Waste Management of Canada Corporation

....Outlook, Changed To Positive From Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Baa1 senior unsecured rating reflects WM's leading position in the North American solid waste industry, which is largely stable with predictable cash flows and a modest but steady organic growth rate. An extensive integrated network of collection routes, transfer stations and landfills provides a formidable barrier to entry that should preserve the company's leadership position. Moody's anticipates debt-to-EBITDA (including our standard adjustments) will likely remain in the 2.5x-2.7x range, which may spike periodically following larger sized acquisitions. This is tempered by WM's predictable cash flow and market strength, as well as favorable pricing fundamentals that should continue to support the company's healthy margins despite cost inflation pressures. Moody's expects the EBITDA margin to approach 30% and funds from operations-to-debt to exceed 33% through 2024. Moody's does not anticipate any meaningful debt funded acquisitions over the next 12-18 months.

WM's large dividend and share repurchases constrain its financial flexibility. The company maintains a modest cash position and is therefore reliant on cash from operations, its $3.5 billion revolving credit facility and borrowings under the commercial paper program. The operating model is capital intensive due to landfill operation and maintenance expenditures as well as maintenance and upgrades to a large collection fleet, which constrict free cash flow. The company is also increasing investments in recycling facilities and renewable natural gas projects, businesses that also expose the cash flow to volatility. However, the essential nature of services, contractual relationships and long-term value of WM's high-value disposal assets enable sizable cash flow from operations to help offset these outlays.

Liquidity is supported by the $3.5 billion revolving credit facility expiring in May 2027 and Moody's expectation of positive free cash flow, balancing relatively modest unrestricted cash balances. Free cash flow will be constrained by higher than normal capex in 2023, mainly from accelerated growth investments in recycling facilities and renewable gas projects to capture investment tax credits. But with capex expected to moderate in 2024, along with higher earnings, Moody's anticipates free cash flow will exceed $1 billion. The revolving facility, of which $1.6 billion was available at December 31, 2022, serves as a committed backstop for WM's commercial paper (CP) program. Pro forma for an expected $750 million repayment of CP from proceeds of $1.25 billion notes issued in February 2023, approximately $980 million of CP remains outstanding. Moody's believes the company will continue to rely on the capital markets given its active CP issuance, roughly $2.4 billion of debt maturities (including the pro forma CP outstanding) through December 2023, and its sizable capital spending program.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The rating could be upgraded with a stronger cash position and moderation in share repurchases while capital spending remains elevated. A return to significant free cash flow after 2023, following the company's incremental capital spend, could also support a rating upgrade. Sustained organic revenue growth, reduced volatility in profit and cash flow from recycling and renewable energy operations, an EBITDA margin sustained around 30% or higher, and improving funds from operations-to-debt towards 35% could also lead to a rating upgrade. Significantly improved earnings and cash flow contribution from recycling operations would also be viewed favorably. Maintaining a well-balanced financial policy is a further consideration for an upgrade.

The rating could be downgraded with debt funded share repurchases or larger scale acquisitions that meaningfully increase leverage. Debt-to-EBITDA expected to remain above 3x, funds from operations-to-debt falling towards 25% or year-over-year core pricing that falls materially (>2%) could also lead to a rating downgrade. Inability to maintain cost controls or a decline in volumes in conjunction with competitive pressures could also drive downward rating pressure.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Environmental Services and Waste Management Companies published in April 2018 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/54482. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Waste Management, Inc. is the largest provider of comprehensive waste management services in North America by revenue scale and footprint. In addition to providing waste collection, transfer, recycling and resource recovery and disposal services, the company is also a leading developer and owner of landfill gas-to-energy facilities. Revenue for the year ended December 31, 2022, was approximately $19.7 billion.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

