Moody's affirms Wayne State University, MI's Aa3 issuer and revenue bond rating; outlook is revised to stable from negative

New York, October 31, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed Wayne State University, MI's (WSU) Aa3 issuer and revenue bond ratings. The university had approximately $557 million of direct debt at the end of fiscal 2021. The outlook is revised to stable from negative.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The revision of Wayne State University's outlook to stable from negative is driven by improved board, senior management, and partnership relations, as well as continued diversification of the medical school's clinical partners, mitigating concentration risk, all of which are ESG governance considerations. Further, potential material state funding cuts that were anticipated at the height of pandemic did not materialize and enrollment, despite some softening, remains solid compared to most other public universities in the state and Midwest region.
Affirmation of Wayne State's Aa3 issuer rating reflects its important role as a public, comprehensive urban university serving a significant educational and economic development function for the State of Michigan (Aa1/stable) and City of Detroit (Ba2/positive). A comprehensive array of programs, relatively steady student demand and a sizeable research portfolio bolster the university's overall scale and provide solid revenue diversity. Total cash and investment are sizeable, nearly reaching $1 billion at the end of fiscal 2021 (September 30 fiscal year end) providing operating flexibility. Operating performance is expected to thin but remain adequate in fiscal 2023 despite the end of federal-pandemic relief and enrollment declines, driven by expense management and increases to state funding and tuition and fees. Other credit factors considered include moderate leverage, solid liquidity, and continued potential challenges with the university's affiliates.
Adding institutional and reputation risk is a housing PPP that is controlled and operated by Corvias under a concessionaire agreement, which encompasses all of the university's housing. The project had a payment default in June 2022 on privately placed bonds. The event of default was driven by pandemic-related enrollment and housing occupancy losses. The bonds are secured solely by a net revenue pledge of the housing system. The concessionaire, along with bondholders and the university, are working towards remedying the event of default. The university is not legally required to, and is not planning to, make subsidy payments to the project. Moody's continues to consider the project in the university's credit profile and in its total adjusted debt to reflect the variety of contingent risks associated with the project.
The affirmation of the Aa3 revenue bonds incorporates the broad general revenue pledge and the issuer rating.
RATING OUTLOOK
The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectations of continued governance and partnership stability. It also reflects expectations of at least 10% EBIDA, continued strong student demand, and no material financial or reputational impacts from challenges with the university's PPP housing.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS
- Further material strengthening of the university's brand and strategic position, reflected in enhanced student demand with broader geographic draw, philanthropy, and research
- Significant increase in overall wealth providing strong coverage of total adjusted debt
- Sustained improvement of EBIDA margin, in the mid-double digits
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
- Reversal of recent stability in governance and management and external partner relations, including with health care affiliates
- Enrollment losses over multiple years, leading to financial strains
- Multiple years of operating deficits resulting in thin debt service coverage
LEGAL SECURITY
All of WSU's bonds are secured by a pledge of General Revenues, which constitutes all student tuition and fees, net auxiliary revenues, indirect cost recoveries, and unrestricted investment income, but exclude state appropriations, gross revenue from the university's housing facilities that are controlled and operated by Corvias Campus Living - WSU, LLC, and other restricted revenues.
PROFILE
Wayne State University is a comprehensive public university located in Detroit, Michigan. Its operations are sizeable, with over 19,000 FTEs generating over $894 million of operating revenue. Despite its size and broad array of programs, it primarily draws students from the Detroit metropolitan area and surrounding counties, but has maintained stable student demand.
