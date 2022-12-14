Moody's affirms Weber's Caa1 CFR; outlook remains negative

New York, December 14, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed Weber-Stephen Products LLC's ("Weber") ratings including its Corporate Family Rating ("CFR") at Caa1, its Probability of Default Rating ("PDR") at Caa1-PD, and the Caa1 rating on the company's senior secured first lien credit facility. The first lien facility consists of a $300 million revolver due 2025, a $1,250 million original principal amount term loan due 2027, and a $250 million incremental term loan due 2027. Weber's Speculative Grade Liquidity ("SGL") remains SGL-4, and the outlook remains negative.

"Today's ratings affirmation and negative outlook reflects that the new unsecured facilities provided by BDT alleviate Weber's near-term liquidity needs, particularly providing the financial flexibility to fund working capital investments ahead of the 2023 outdoor cooking season," stated Moody's AVP-Analyst Oliver Alcantara. "Next year's grilling season will be critical for the company as it works to improve its profitability towards historical levels, but headwinds negatively impacting consumer demand for outdoor grills will continue into 2023 and will make it difficult for Weber to sustainably and meaningfully improve free cash flow generation."

On 12 December 2022, Weber announced [1] that it has entered into an agreement with majority shareholder BDT Capital Partners LLC (BDT) via which BDT will purchase all of the outstanding class A shares that they do not already own for $8.05 per share. The take private transaction implies an enterprise value of $3.7 billion for Weber including debt despite the significantly depressed earnings. The company anticipates the transaction will close in the first half of 2023, subject to customary closing conditions. Weber also announced that BDT managed investment funds will provide the company with an additional $350 million unsecured facility due 31 December 2023, comprised of a new $230 million unsecured revolver and a new $120 million delay draw unsecured term loan. The new unsecured facilities are not contingent on the closing of the proposed take private transaction and will bear an interest of 15.0% payable in cash or "in-kind" at Weber's election. In November 2022, BDT provided Weber with a $61.2 million unsecured term loan facility, and announced the possibility of Weber incurring an additional uncommitted incremental term loan facility of up to $150 million. The unsecured facility issued in November 2022 bears an interest rate of 12.0%, payable in cash or "in-kind" at Weber's election, and the company extended the maturity to 29 January 2028.

The unsecured credit facilities and take-private transaction demonstrate ongoing financial support by the company's majority owner, BDT. The unsecured facilities also negatively increase Weber's debt load and leverage, and the company would need to materially improve its profitability and cash flow to be able to service its debt without the need for external financing. The December 2023 maturity create refinancing risk though Moody's anticipates BDT will remain supportive of Weber's liquidity if the company demonstrates progress on the operational turnaround, demand for grills stabilizes and excess inventory declines. Moody's believes Weber's 2022 earnings are below normalized levels due to cost increases and a significant overestimation of demand that contributed to elevate inventories at retailers and the company. Moody's expects Weber's earnings will improve in 2023 but that leverage will remain high. Weber's debt balance has increased to over $1.3 billion from about $616 million at the end of fiscal 2020 (ending 30 September 2020).

The Caa1 rating on the company's senior secured first lien credit facility, the same as the Caa1 CFR, reflects a one notch overwrite to Moody's Loss Given Default model outcome. This reflects that Moody's believes that since the new unsecured credit facilities are provided by a majority equity holder, they are not likely to provide meaningful loss absorption cushion in the event of a default. The facilities' paid in-kind interest election and the lack of negative and financial maintenance covenants provide limited ability for the holders to affect a default until the facilities maturity.

The following ratings/assessments are affected by today's action:

Ratings Affirmed:

..Issuer: Weber-Stephen Products LLC

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed Caa1

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed Caa1-PD

.... Senior Secured 1st Lien Bank Credit Facility, Affirmed Caa1 (LGD3)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Weber-Stephen Products LLC

.... Outlook, Remains Negative

RATINGS RATIONALE

Weber's Caa1 CFR reflects its narrow product focus in the somewhat mature and discretionary outdoor grills product category, high customer concentration, and high seasonality that creates business volatility. Persistently high inflation is pressuring consumer discretionary spending and is negatively impacting consumer demand for outdoor grills with the company reporting a meaningful revenue decline in 2022. The company's profitability and credit metrics meaningfully deteriorated in 2022 driven primarily by cost inflation that is only partially offset by pricing initiatives and expense controls, and higher debt balances to cover cash flow deficits. Moody's views the company's capital structure as unsustainable at the current earnings level and the company will need to improve profitability towards historical levels to restore positive free cash flow and to sustain debt service. Weber's rating also reflects its meaningful scale with revenue over $1.5 billion, and its solid market-leading position with a large grill install base. The company benefits from its good brand recognition within the outdoor grill industry, good geographic diversification, and established ecommerce business.

Weber's SGL-4 Speculative Grade Liquidity reflects its weak liquidity driven by ongoing cash flow deficits and limited covenant headroom, and the uncertainty around its ability to fund highly seasonal cash flows past the new unsecured revolver facility expiration in December 2023.

Weber's ESG credit impact score is highly negative (CIS-4), mainly driven by the highly negative exposure to governance risks related to its concentrated ownership by financial sponsors, and its aggressive financial strategy which includes operating with very high financial leverage. Governance considerations also include the financial support provided by the company's sponsors via unsecured debt capital to help fund cash flow deficits and anticipated investments in seasonal working capital. The company is moderately negatively exposed to environmental and social risks.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The negative outlook reflects that persistently high inflation and weakening macro-economic conditions are pressuring consumer discretionary spending, and Moody's expects these pressure will persist into 2023 and will continue to negatively impact consumer demand for outdoor grills and related products. These demand headwinds will make it difficult for Weber to meaningfully improve its profitability and sustainably generate good positive free cash flow over the next 12-18 months. The new unsecured facilities December 2023 maturity provides a short timeframe for the company to execute a turnaround.

The ratings could be downgraded if the risks of an event of default, including a distressed exchange increases for any reason over the next 12-18 months. The ratings could also be downgraded if the company is unable to improve its operating results and free cash flow generation in fiscal 2023, or if it is unable to have good availability under a committed multi-year revolver facility to fund seasonal cash flows past the 2023 grilling season.

The ratings could be upgraded if the company improves its liquidity and credit metrics by improving earnings, maintaining good availability under a committed multi-year revolver facility, or obtaining an equity capital contribution. A ratings upgrade will also require sustained improved profitability and cash flows such that the risk of a default is lower.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Consumer Durables published in September 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/74987. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Headquartered in Palatine, Illinois, Weber-Stephen Products LLC (Weber) is a global manufacturer, marketer and distributor of barbecue grills and accessories. Weber reported revenue for the last twelve months (LTM) period ending 30 September 2022 of approximately $1.6 billion and its largest market is the Americas. Following the August 2021 initial public offering of Weber Inc., the company remains controlled by its merchant bank financial sponsor BDT Capital Partners, LLC with more than 50% voting power. Weber Inc. is the indirect parent of Weber-Stephen Products LLC, and its shares are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "WEBR".

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

REFERENCES/CITATIONS

[1] Form 8-K (SEC) 12-Dec-2022

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Oliver Alcantara

Asst Vice President - Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



John E. Puchalla, CFA

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

