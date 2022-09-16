Moody's affirms WellSky's B3 CFR and assigns B2 to the $400 million term loan add-on; outlook stable

New York, September 16, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed Project Ruby Ultimate Parent Corp.'s ("WellSky") ratings, including the B3 Corporate Family Rating (CFR), B3-PD Probability of Default Rating (PDR), and B2 first lien senior secured instrument rating. Concurrently, Moody's assigned a B2 rating to the $400 million incremental non-fungible first lien term loan. The outlook is stable.

Net proceeds from the incremental term loan, along with a $200 million of cash equity, will be used to fund an acquisition of a provider of software for patient care transitions. Moody's believes that this acquisition will moderately enhance WellSky's business profile by increasing its market share in the care coordination software market which WellSky entered in late 2020 by acquiring Careport. Overall, Moody's expects the care coordination software market to continue to grow driven by the need to reduce administrative costs and manage the increasing regulatory focus on consistent treatment across settings. The ongoing consolidation of hospital systems will benefit scale providers and underscores the strategic merit of the acquisition.

Assignments:

..Issuer: Project Ruby Ultimate Parent Corp.

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Term Loan B1, Assigned B2 (LGD3)

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Project Ruby Ultimate Parent Corp.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed B3

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed B3-PD

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Bank Credit Facility, Affirmed B2 (LGD3)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Project Ruby Ultimate Parent Corp.

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

The B3 CFR is constrained by WellSky's high leverage, modest scale and acquisition appetite. The company's aggressive financial policies under private equity ownership are a key ESG consideration that weighs on the credit profile. Pro forma for the acquisition, Moody's adjusted leverage excluding certain one-time costs is around 8.7x as of June 30, 2022. Moody's expects leverage to improve to below 8x over the next 18 months based on the projected mid-single digit revenue and earnings growth as well as realization of cost synergies from the acquisition. The extended period to de-leverage below 8x means that there is minimal flexibility to engage in any further debt funded activity (e.g., M&A or dividend payments). In addition, with the higher leverage and weaker credit protection measures, the company will have very little cushion to withstand any operational mishaps or integration overruns.

The rating is supported by WellSky's highly recurring revenue base and strong historic organic growth. The company's products are "sticky" as the software is essential once fully integrated into a healthcare provider's operations, resulting in software maintenance and subscription retention rates in excess of 90%. The stable revenue visibility, strong EBITDA margins and low capital expenditure allow WellSky to generate stable free cash flow. In addition, the company has interest rate hedges that provide some insulation from the rising interest rates and support stronger free cash flow generation. Moody's projects free cash flow to debt in the range of 1.5%-2% over the next 12 to 18 months.

Moody's expects that WellSky will maintain good liquidity over the next 12 months supported by a pro forma cash balance of around $80 million and a $110 million undrawn revolver due 2026. Over the next 12 months, Moody's anticipates that the company will generate $30-$40 million of free cash flow. WellSky's revolver has a springing first lien net leverage covenant of 7.5x (as defined by the credit agreement) which is triggered at 35% revolver utilization. Moody's expects that WellSky will maintain good cushion under this covenant over at least the next year.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that WellSky will reduce its leverage below 8x debt/EBITDA within 18 months post close of the acquisition and will suspend further M&A activity until the deleveraging has been achieved, with free cash flow to debt in the low single digits and good liquidity.

WellSky's corporate governance risk is highly negative. Moody's expects WellSky's financial policies to be aggressive under private equity ownership as illustrated by the incremental debt for the acquisition, and a history of debt funded acquisitions that has led to increased leverage. The financial policies expose debt holders to high event risk, reduce financial flexibility and increase vulnerability to customer spending reductions. Moody's does not expect the company's near-term capital allocation strategy to prioritize debt repayment. Social risks are moderately negative and include exposure to complex and changing regulatory environment, cybersecurity and human capital risks. Environmental risks are neutral-to-low, consistent with the overall software sector.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded if WellSky's leverage is sustained below 6.5x debt/EBITDA and free cash flow to debt is maintained above 6%. The ratings could be downgraded if weaker than projected operating performance, or another debt-funded acquisition prevents WellSky from reducing its leverage below 8x within 18 months following the close of the acquisition. Weaker liquidity and/or negative free cash flow could also result in a downgrade.

Headquartered in Overland Park, Kansas, WellSky is a provider of healthcare enterprise software and related services, primarily for the post-acute settings. The company generated pro forma revenue of approximately $610 million in fiscal 2022 (ending June 30). WellSky is controlled by private equity firms TPG Capital and Leonard Green & Partners.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Software published in June 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/389867. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

