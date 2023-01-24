Moody's affirms WellSpan Health's (PA) Aa3 and Aa3/VMIG 1; stable outlook

New York, January 24, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed WellSpan Health's (PA) Aa3 and Aa3/VMIG 1 revenue bonds. The outlook is stable. WellSpan Health (WellSpan) has approximately $1.1 billion of debt outstanding.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The affirmation of the Aa3 rating reflects WellSpan's scale and geographic capture that supports its distinctly leading market position across several contiguous counties of central Pennsylvania. While operating performance has moderated due to sector-wide labor and supply pressures, management's financial stewardship and savings initiatives will continue to support sound operating cash flow (OCF) margins when comparing to peers. Over-time we expect continued strong revenue growth and improving volumes will help restore and sustain OCF margins to stronger levels such that capital spending needs and cash growth are supported. That said, cash balances have declined through fiscal 2023 due to investment market losses and repayment of Medicare advances, lending to softer cash to debt and days cash on hand. The system will be challenged by an increasingly fluid and competitive service area with the entrance of many large systems and payers, expectations of higher capital spending over the medium-term, and a shifting payor mix to governmental reimbursement.

Affirmation of the VMIG 1 reflects the credit quality of each bank as liquidity support provider under the applicable standby bond purchase agreement (SBPA).

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook assumes WellSpan will improve financial metrics over year-to-date results to meet its 2023 forecast. The outlook also reflects expectations that both profit margins and balance sheet metrics will continue to strengthen in fiscal 2024.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- A durable increase in operating cash flow margins to double digit levels and a very meaningful increase in days cash on hand

- Material reduction in leverage, as highlighted by stronger cash to debt and lower debt to cash flow metrics - Further enterprise growth and diversification of geographic locations - Short-term: not applicable

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Failure to meet the 2023 forecast which includes a 7.6% operating cash flow margin

- Dilution of unrestricted cash and investments that results in weakening of cash or leverage metrics - Short-term: Moody's downgrades the short-term CR Assessment of the applicable Bank or the long-term rating of the bonds

LEGAL SECURITY

All parity bonds are secured by a lien on and security interest in the Gross Receipts of the Obligated Group, on parity with all existing Master Notes. The Obligated Group consists of the York Hospital, The Gettysburg Hospital, Ephrata Community Hospital and The Chambersburg Hospital. MTI covenant includes a maximum annual debt service coverage ratio of at least 1.1 times; if less than 1.1 times, a consultant will be hired. An event of default occurs if, under the MTI, the debt service coverage ratio for two consecutive fiscal years is less than 1.0 times. The covenants in the SBPAs mirror the MTI; in addition the Bank of America SBPAs (2019C&D bonds) contain a 70 days cash test (measured June 30 and December 31).

PROFILE

WellSpan Health ($3.5 billion revenue in FY 2022) is an integrated delivery system serving York, Lancaster, Lebanon, Dauphin, Franklin, Cumberland, and Adams Counties in Pennsylvania and Northern Maryland. The System includes eight hospitals (seven acute care and one behavioral health), with a combined total of more than 1,500 licensed beds and more than to 66,000 admissions in fiscal year 2022. The System also has more than 174 ambulatory care and outpatient locations, 354 primary care and specialty physician offices, six cancer centers, six outpatient surgery centers, more than 2,000 employed medical and dental staff members, a preferred provider organization and third-party administrator, and three home health service areas. The facilities operated by the System are located in South Central Pennsylvania, approximately 54 miles north of Baltimore, Maryland and 97 miles west of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in the long-term ratings was Not-For-Profit Healthcare published in December 2018 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/70886. The principal methodology used in the short-term ratings was Variable Rate Instruments Supported by Conditional Liquidity Facilities published in March 2017 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/68283. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Rita Strauss

Lead Analyst

PF Healthcare

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

7 World Trade Center

250 Greenwich Street

New York 10007

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Susan Fitzgerald

Additional Contact

Higher Education

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

