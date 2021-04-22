Moody's affirms Wells Fargo's ratings (A2 long-term senior unsecured); outlook remains negative as multi-year transformation slowly progresses

New York, April 22, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has affirmed the ratings of Wells Fargo & Company (Wells Fargo) and its rated subsidiaries, including the group's main bank operating entity, Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. Wells Fargo is rated A2 for long-term senior unsecured debt.

Moody's has also affirmed the a2 standalone baseline credit assessment (BCA) of Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., as well as the bank's Aa1 long-term deposit rating and Aa2 long-term senior unsecured debt rating. The Aa1(cr)/Prime-1(cr) Counterparty Risk Assessments and the Aa1/Prime-1 Counterparty Risk Ratings of Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. were similarly affirmed.

Moody's maintains the negative rating outlooks on Wells Fargo and its subsidiaries that have been in place since September 2020. "The rating affirmation recognizes that Wells Fargo continues to make incremental progress in addressing its risk, control and governance shortcomings while maintaining a strong balance sheet", said Allen Tischler, Senior Vice President.

"Although the firm's weak core earnings are reflected in our negative outlook, the combination of reserve release and gains on divesting non-core businesses will support 2021 profitability and serve as a bridge to what may be a lower expense base in future years, which would be a credit positive development, if achieved", Mr. Tischler added.

Moody's regards Wells Fargo's long-running resolution of its governance, oversight, compliance and risk management deficiencies as a governance risk under its environmental, social and governance (ESG) framework.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The affirmation of all the ratings on Wells Fargo and Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., as well as the affirmation of the bank's a2 BCA, reflect its core underlying strengths. Wells Fargo has a large and diversified US retail and commercial banking franchise, limited concentration risk and a conservative credit risk appetite. Moreover, Wells Fargo's balance sheet fundamentals, including capitalization and liquidity, have strengthened since the onset of the pandemic last year from a combination of reserve build, management's capital preservation initiatives and better-than-anticipated credit performance due to broad-based government stimulus. In addition, despite the economic rebound, Wells Fargo has been less aggressive than most of its large bank peers in releasing reserves, a credit positive.

Yet, the fallout from Wells Fargo's legacy compliance and operational risk failures endures, and the detrimental effect on its profitability persists. Indeed, Wells Fargo's earnings are quite weak in both absolute terms and relative to peers. Moody's calculates Wells Fargo's net income to tangible assets for 2020 at just 0.16%, driven by reserve build and the firm's weak cost-to-income ratio, which hovered in the low-80s for most of the year.

Nonetheless, Wells Fargo's operational efficiency profile improved modestly in Q1 2021 and its new management team has identified a variety of initiatives designed to materially reduce expenses going forward. Management also acknowledged that it will take a few years for its plan to be fully executed. Still, in 2021, Moody's expects that a combination of incremental reserve release and gains on divesting non-core businesses will continue to support Wells Fargo's profitability, as they did in Q1 2021. As such, while not recurring, these non-core earnings sources should serve as a bridge to a time when Wells Fargo's expenses are better managed.

A complete resolution of Wells Fargo's legacy issues, including the termination of regulatory consent orders and restrictions on growth, in particular the Federal Reserve's asset cap, will be the most meaningful catalyst for future profitability growth. Although Wells Fargo's management team routinely highlights its regulatory work as the firm's most important priority, it has not provided any details about the timing of a potential resolution. While its regulatory agreements remain outstanding, the possibility remains that new issues may be uncovered and/or additional penalties could be imposed on the firm, either of which could inflict additional reputational harm, and are a consideration in Wells Fargo's negative rating outlook.

Still, the balance sheet improvements noted above provide significant creditor support. Among them are growth in Wells Fargo's capitalization, specifically its common equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio, which climbed to an estimated 11.8% at 31 March 2021 from 10.7% at 31 March 2020, and growth in low-cost deposits, noninterest-bearing deposits in particular. Favorably, Wells Fargo's deposit costs have dropped significantly and are comparable to, or lower than, those of most peers, an indication that the bank has not had to pay up to retain or attract deposits in the face of its reputational damage. For Q1 2021, Wells Fargo's cost of deposits was just three basis points. Although the Federal Reserve's asset cap has compelled the bank to push out higher-cost, less relationship-oriented deposits, its core deposit base has continued to grow, particularly retail deposits.

In addition to prioritizing the remediation of its past shortcomings and resolving its regulatory agreements, Wells Fargo's management team has been streamlining its business mix. As a result, multiple businesses have been divested and management's strategic focus is now centered on traditional retail, commercial and corporate banking, as well as wealth management, largely areas where it has scale.

In Moody's view, Wells Fargo's long-running compliance and reputational risk issues, including the restrictions on its growth, compelled management to rationalize its business mix, which should simplify the operation of the bank going forward. On the other hand, Wells Fargo's high cost structure and poor earnings have likely somewhat limited its ability to invest in the franchise, though management has emphasized the acceleration of important investments in digitalization, an imperative, in Moody's view.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The negative outlook indicates that a BCA and rating upgrade is highly unlikely over the next 12-18 months. Wells Fargo's outlook could return to stable if it maintains capitalization near current levels, begins to materially improve its operational efficiency and continues to make progress towards a full resolution of its regulatory consent orders.

The BCA and ratings could be downgraded if Wells Fargo is unable to demonstrate within the next few quarters that it is on a strong path to return to its historic level of operating efficiency and profitability, if the recent positive trend in its capitalization meaningfully reverses, or if there are few signs of progress in resolving its outstanding regulatory matters. Additionally, worse than expected deterioration in credit quality on the back of the COVID pandemic, or material risk management failures, could lead to downward pressure on Wells Fargo's ratings.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology published in March 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1261354. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

List of affected ratings:

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Wells Fargo & Company

....Long-term Issuer Rating, Affirmed A2, negative

... Long-term Pref. Shelf, Affirmed (P)Baa1

... Long-term Pref. stock Non-cumulative Shelf, Affirmed (P)Baa2

....Long-term Subordinated Medium-Term Note Program (Local and Foreign Currency), Affirmed (P)A3

....Long-term Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program (Local and Foreign Currency), Affirmed (P)A2

....Long-term Subordinated Shelf, Affirmed (P)A3

....Long-term Senior Unsecured Shelf, Affirmed (P)A2

....Other Short Term Medium-Term Note Program, Affirmed (P)P-1

....Long-term Pref. Stock Non-cumulative Preferred Stock, Affirmed Baa2(hyb)

....Long-term Subordinate Regular Bond/Debenture (Local and Foreign Currency), Affirmed A3

....Short-term Senior Unsecured Commercial Paper, Affirmed P-1

....Long-term Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture (Local and Foreign Currency), Affirmed A2, negative

....Long-term Junior Subordinate Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Baa1(hyb)

..Issuer: Wells Fargo Bank, N.A.

.... Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment, Affirmed a2

.... Baseline Credit Assessment, Affirmed a2

.... Long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, Affirmed Aa1(cr)

.... Short-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, Affirmed P-1(cr)

.... Short-term Counterparty Risk Rating (Local and Foreign Currency), Affirmed P-1

.... Long-term Counterparty Risk Rating (Local and Foreign Currency), Affirmed Aa1

.... Long-term Issuer Rating, Affirmed Aa2, negative

.... Short-term Deposit Rating, Affirmed P-1

....Long-term Subordinate Bank Note Program, Affirmed (P)Aa3

....Long-term Senior Unsecured Bank Note Program, Affirmed (P)Aa2

....Short-term Bank Note Program, Affirmed (P)P-1

....Long-term Subordinate Medium-Term Note Program, Affirmed (P)Aa3

....Long-term Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program, Affirmed (P)Aa2

....Long-term Subordinate Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Aa3

....Short-term Deposit Note/CD Program, Affirmed P-1

....Long-term Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture (Local and Foreign Currency), Affirmed Aa2, negative

....Long-term Deposit Rating, Affirmed Aa1, negative

..Issuer: Central Fidelity Capital Trust I

....Long-term Backed Pref. Stock, Affirmed Baa1(hyb)

..Issuer: CoreStates Capital II

....Long-term Backed Pref. Stock, Affirmed A1(hyb)

..Issuer: CoreStates Capital III

....Long-term Backed Pref. Stock, Affirmed A1(hyb)

..Issuer: First Union National Bank of Florida

....Long-term Backed Subordinate Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Aa3

..Issuer: SouthTrust Bank

....Long-term Subordinate Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Aa3

..Issuer: SouthTrust Bank of Georgia, N.A. (Old)

....Long-term Backed Subordinate Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Aa3

..Issuer: Wachovia Bank, N.A.

....Long-term Subordinate Regular Bond/Debenture (Local and Foreign Currency), Affirmed Aa3

..Issuer: Wachovia Bank, N.A. (Old)

....Long-term Backed Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Aa2, negative

..Issuer: Wachovia Capital Trust II

....Long-term Backed Pref. Stock, Affirmed Baa1(hyb)

..Issuer: Wachovia Corporation

....Long-term Backed Pref. Stock Non-cumulative, Affirmed Baa2(hyb)

....Long-term Pref. Stock Non-cumulative, Affirmed Baa2(hyb)

....Long-term Subordinate Regular Bond/Debenture (Local and Foreign Currency), Affirmed A3

..Issuer: Wachovia Corporation (Old)

....Long-term Backed Subordinate Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed A3

..Issuer: Wells Fargo Canada Corporation

....Short-term Backed Senior Unsecured Commercial Paper, Affirmed P-1

....Long-term Backed Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program, Affirmed (P)A2

....Long-term Backed Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed A2, negative

..Issuer: Wells Fargo Finance LLC

....Long-term Backed Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program, Affirmed (P)A2

....Long-term Backed Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed A2, negative

....Long-term Backed Senior Unsecured Shelf, Affirmed (P)A2

..Issuer: Wells Fargo Securities Europe S.A.

.... Long-term Issuer Rating, Affirmed A2, negative

.... Short-term Issuer Rating, Affirmed P-1

..Issuer: Wells Fargo Securities International Limited

....Long-term Issuer Rating, Affirmed A2, negative

....Other Short Term, Affirmed P-1

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Wells Fargo & Company

....Outlook, Remains Negative

..Issuer: Wells Fargo Bank, N.A.

....Outlook, Remains Negative

..Issuer: Wells Fargo Canada Corporation

....Outlook, Remains Negative

..Issuer: Wells Fargo Finance LLC

....Outlook, Remains Negative

..Issuer: Wells Fargo Securities Europe S.A.

....Outlook, Remains Negative

..Issuer: Wells Fargo Securities International Limited

....Outlook, Remains Negative

