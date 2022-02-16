Moody's affirms Wells Fargo's ratings (senior unsecured A1); changes outlook to stable from negative on progress moving past legacy issues

New York, February 16, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has affirmed all of the ratings of Wells Fargo & Company ("Wells Fargo") and those of its subsidiaries. The parent company is rated A1 for senior debt and its bank subsidiary, Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., has deposit ratings of Aa1/Prime-1 and a standalone baseline credit assessment (BCA) of a2. The bank subsidiary also has a Aa2 long-term senior debt rating and a Aa3 subordinated debt rating, as well as Counterparty Risk Assessments of Aa1(cr)/Prime-1(cr) and Counterparty Risk Ratings of Aa1/Prime-1. As part of this rating action, Moody's changed Wells Fargo's rating outlook to stable from negative. A complete list of affected ratings can be found at the end of this release.

"As a result of prior governance and compliance problems, Wells Fargo has been operating under severe regulatory restrictions that we do not expect to fully subside in 2022. Yet, although the potential for lasting customer fallout was once high, Wells Fargo's consumer deposit base has grown substantially in recent years and its deposit costs are as low as its peers, indications that it has moved past its reputational damage", stated Moody's Senior Vice President Allen Tischler. "Even though regulatory uncertainty remains, we expect Wells Fargo's sturdy balance sheet metrics will keep its creditworthiness strong while it continues to improve its core earnings prospects by reducing expenses, which supports a stable outlook", Mr. Tischler added.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The affirmation of Wells Fargo's BCA and ratings reflects its healthy balance sheet metrics, low deposit costs, slowly improving cost structure and progress in resolving some of its legacy regulatory consent orders. These achievements shield its creditors from the risks associated with its remaining legal and regulatory uncertainty, in Moody's view.

In addition, the outlook change to stable from negative acknowledges not only Wells Fargo's underlying franchise strengths, but also presumes that the bank will continue to make progress in addressing its most prominent legal and regulatory issues. Furthermore, Moody's anticipates that Wells Fargo's core earnings in 2022 and 2023 will benefit from higher short-term interest rates, which will boost net interest income, its biggest revenue line, even as net income may weaken somewhat from 2021 levels, as the magnitude of reserve releases declines.

Wells Fargo's ESG Credit Impact Score (CIS) remains moderately negative at CIS-3. In Moody's view, as long as its current regulatory issues are outstanding, Wells Fargo's social and governance risks will remain heightened and have the potential to cause future deterioration in its credit profile. This is reflected in the very highly negative social risks issuer profile score (S IPS-5) and highly negative governance risks issuer profile score (G IPS-4). However, the risks highlighted by these low scores have not manifested themselves in weaker balance sheet metrics, nor have they materially weakened the bank's creditworthiness, in Moody's assessment.

Indeed, the substantial growth of Wells Fargo's low-cost consumer deposit base over the past few years suggests that customers have not withheld business from the bank, an indication that Wells Fargo's particularly weak social risks issuer profile score has the potential to improve over time.

With respect to Wells Fargo's regulatory consent orders, they increasingly appear on track to be resolved, albeit at a slower pace than Moody's had anticipated. Moody's notes that three separate consent orders have either expired or been terminated by Wells Fargo's federal banking regulators since January 2021, a credit positive sign that the bank is continuing to make progress. However, each one took between five and six and a half years to resolve, which suggests that the remaining work will be a multiyear process because some of the firm's outstanding enforcement actions were issued more recently.

Concurrent with its regulatory work, Wells Fargo's management team has also completed a review of its business mix, resulting in the sale of multiple businesses and loan portfolios over the past few years that it deemed non-core. The sales have narrowed Wells Fargo's focus to direct retail and commercial banking businesses, wealth management and corporate and investment banking. Nonetheless, Wells Fargo's revenue mix is diverse and it has little concentration risk.

Still, Wells Fargo has a sizable commitment to capital markets businesses, which Moody's expects will grow in the future, particularly after the bank's growth restrictions are lifted. In 2021, investment banking and markets revenue within its Corporate and Investment Banking segment accounted for 8% of Wells Fargo's total revenue. Although the rating agency believes this contribution will eventually increase, Wells Fargo's management has noted that it does not intend to compete with the largest global investment banks across their full product sets. For example, Wells Fargo does not intend to build a large global trading business, which would make it both more opaque and complex. Instead, it intends to focus on selling more primary capital markets products, such as debt and equity underwriting and M&A advisory services, to its large base of primarily US-based commercial and corporate customers.

Moody's noted that the Federal Reserve's asset cap has had a silver lining for creditors because it compelled management to actively manage not only its business mix, but also its liability structure. In particular, Wells Fargo deliberately de-emphasized larger, more expensive and non-relationship deposit balances in its Corporate and Investment Banking segment, which reported a drop in deposits of 35% from year-end 2019 to year-end 2021. Meanwhile, stickier and less expensive deposits in its Consumer Banking and Lending segment climbed 37% over the same period. As a result of that shift, average deposits in Consumer Banking and Lending accounted for 59% of Wells Fargo's total average deposits in Q4 2021, up from 49% in Q4 2019. This is the same segment whose customers were most negatively affected by the bank's prior sales practices deficiencies, so the strong growth suggests that Wells Fargo's reputational damage has receded.

Regarding profitability, it remains challenged by high expenses. Wells Fargo's reported cost/income ratio was 69% in 2021, though this included non-core items in both the numerator and denominator. On a core basis, Moody's expects little change from this level in 2022, leaving Wells Fargo's cost/income ratio elevated compared with its historic performance. However, management has identified multiple initiatives that will result in several billion dollars of additional savings over the next two to three years.

In the meantime, Moody's sees the potential for some additional reserve releases to support net income in 2022 because Wells Fargo was less aggressive than peers on this front in 2021, and its asset quality remains strong. Moreover, Wells Fargo's revenue is poised to benefit meaningfully from rising interest rates, reflecting its concentration in low-cost consumer deposits, which will reprice upward with a significant lag, in Moody's view. Loan growth, which accelerated in the latter part of 2021 and is likely to continue, should also support higher net interest income. On the other hand, as long as Wells Fargo has outstanding litigation and regulatory issues, the related expense could spike and weaken its profitability.

Wells Fargo's capitalization, as measured by its common equity Tier 1 (CET1) capital ratio (standardized approach), was an estimated 11.4% at year-end 2021. However, on the more risk-sensitive advanced approach basis, the CET1 ratio was 12.6%. Moody's does not expect a sizable reduction in Wells Fargo's capital metrics in 2022, though some reduction is likely due to higher shareholder payouts. Moody's notes that Wells Fargo's G-SIB surcharge declined 50 bps at the start of the year, providing the firm with greater capacity to raise payouts, although payouts in the second half of 2022 will still depend upon the results of the Federal Reserve's DFAST stress test.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

With multiple outstanding regulatory consent orders, a rating upgrade is unlikely in the next 12-18 months. Over the long-term, significantly stronger core profitability metrics, higher capitalization and a complete resolution of all legacy regulatory and legal issues could lead to a higher BCA. A higher BCA would likely lead to higher ratings.

If minimal additional progress is achieved in resolving Wells Fargo's legacy issues by mid-2023, that would indicate management has lost traction and would cause Moody's to revisit the firm's ratings and/or outlook. Wells Fargo's BCA could also be downgraded due to a material loss of consumer deposits, an outsized spike in nonperforming assets, a material expansion of Wells Fargo's capital markets operations relative to its other banking businesses, or if there are any indications of control or risk management failures. A lower BCA would likely lead to a ratings downgrade.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Wells Fargo & Company

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture (Local Currency), Affirmed A1, Stable From Negative

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture (Foreign Currency), Affirmed A1, Stable From Negative

.Commercial Paper (Local Currency), Affirmed P-1

....LT Issuer Rating, Affirmed A1, Stable From Negative

....Senior Unsecured MTN (Local Currency), Affirmed (P)A1

....Senior Unsecured MTN (Foreign Currency), Affirmed (P)A1

....Subordinate MTN (Local Currency), Affirmed (P)A3

....Subordinate MTN (Foreign Currency), Affirmed (P)A3

....Other Short Term (Local Currency), Affirmed (P)P-1

....Pref. Stock Non-cumulative (Local Currency), Affirmed Baa2(hyb)

....Subordinate Regular Bond/Debenture (Local Currency), Affirmed A3

....Subordinate Regular Bond/Debenture (Foreign Currency), Affirmed A3

....Junior Subordinate Regular Bond/Debenture (Local Currency), Affirmed Baa1(hyb)

....Senior Unsecured Shelf (Local Currency), Affirmed (P)A1

....Subordinate Shelf (Local Currency), Affirmed (P)A3

....Pref. Shelf (Local Currency), Affirmed (P)Baa1

....Pref. shelf Non-cumulative (Local Currency), Affirmed (P)Baa2

..Issuer: Wells Fargo Bank, N.A.

.Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment, Affirmed a2

.Baseline Credit Assessment, Affirmed a2

....Senior Unsecured Bank Note Program (Local Currency), Affirmed (P)Aa2

....Subordinate Bank Note Program (Local Currency), Affirmed (P)Aa3

....ST Bank Note Program (Local Currency), Affirmed (P)P-1

....ST Deposit Note/CD Program (Local Currency), Affirmed P-1

.LT Counterparty Risk Assessment, Affirmed Aa1(cr)

.ST Counterparty Risk Assessment, Affirmed P-1(cr)

....LT Counterparty Risk Rating (Local Currency), Affirmed Aa1

....LT Counterparty Risk Rating (Foreign Currency), Affirmed Aa1

....ST Counterparty Risk Rating (Local Currency), Affirmed P-1

....ST Counterparty Risk Rating (Foreign Currency), Affirmed P-1

....LT Issuer Rating, Affirmed Aa2, Stable From Negative

....Senior Unsecured MTN (Local Currency), Affirmed (P)Aa2

....Subordinate MTN (Local Currency), Affirmed (P)Aa3

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture (Local Currency), Affirmed Aa2, Stable From Negative

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture (Foreign Currency), Affirmed Aa2, Stable From Negative

....Subordinate Regular Bond/Debenture (Local Currency), Affirmed Aa3

....LT Bank Deposits (Local Currency), Affirmed Aa1, Stable From Negative

....ST Bank Deposits (Local Currency), Affirmed P-1

..Issuer: Wachovia Corporation (Assumed By Wells Fargo & Company)

....Pref. Stock Non-cumulative (Local Currency), Affirmed Baa2(hyb)

....Subordinate Regular Bond/Debenture (Local Currency), Affirmed A3

....Subordinate Regular Bond/Debenture (Foreign Currency), Affirmed A3

..Issuer: CoreStates Capital II

....Backed Pref. Stock (Local Currency), Affirmed A1(hyb)

..Issuer: CoreStates Capital III

....Backed Pref. Stock (Local Currency), Affirmed A1(hyb)

..Issuer: First Union National Bank of Florida (Assumed By Wachovia Bank, N.A.)

....Subordinate Regular Bond/Debenture (Local Currency), Affirmed Aa3

..Issuer: SouthTrust Bank (Assumed By Wells Fargo Bank, N.A.)

....Subordinate Regular Bond/Debenture (Local Currency), Affirmed Aa3

..Issuer: SouthTrust Bank of Georgia, N.A. (Old) (Assumed By SouthTrust Bank)

....Subordinate Regular Bond/Debenture (Local Currency), Affirmed Aa3

..Issuer: Wachovia Bank, N.A. (Assumed By Wells Fargo Bank, N.A.)

....Subordinate Regular Bond/Debenture (Local Currency), Affirmed Aa3

....Subordinate Regular Bond/Debenture (Foreign Currency), Affirmed Aa3

..Issuer: Wachovia Corporation (Old) (Assumed By Wachovia Corporation)

....Subordinate Regular Bond/Debenture (Local Currency), Affirmed A3

..Issuer: Wachovia Bank, N.A. (Old) (Assumed By Wells Fargo Bank, N.A.)

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture (Local Currency), Affirmed Aa2, Stable From Negative

..Issuer: Wells Fargo Finance LLC

....Backed Senior Unsecured MTN (Local Currency), Affirmed (P)A1

....Backed Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture (Local Currency), Affirmed A1, Stable From Negative

....Backed Senior Unsecured Shelf (Local Currency), Affirmed (P)A1

..Issuer: Wells Fargo Canada Corporation

.Backed Commercial Paper (Local Currency), Affirmed P-1

....Backed Senior Unsecured MTN (Local Currency), Affirmed (P)A1

....Backed Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture (Local Currency), Affirmed A1, Stable From Negative

..Issuer: Wells Fargo Securities Europe S.A.

....LT Issuer Rating (Local Currency), Affirmed A2, Stable From Negative

....ST Issuer Rating (Local Currency), Affirmed P-1

..Issuer: Wells Fargo Securities International Limited

....LT Issuer Rating (Local Currency), Affirmed A2, Stable From Negative

....Other Short Term (Local Currency), Affirmed P-1

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Wells Fargo & Company

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Negative

..Issuer: Wells Fargo Bank, N.A.

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Negative

..Issuer: Wells Fargo Finance LLC

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Negative

..Issuer: Wells Fargo Canada Corporation

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Negative

..Issuer: Wells Fargo Securities Europe S.A.

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Negative

..Issuer: Wells Fargo Securities International Limited

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Negative

