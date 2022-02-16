Moody's affirms Wells Fargo's ratings (senior unsecured A1); changes outlook to stable from negative on progress moving past legacy issues

New York, February 16, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has affirmed
all of the ratings of Wells Fargo & Company ("Wells Fargo")
and those of its subsidiaries. The parent company is rated A1 for
senior debt and its bank subsidiary, Wells Fargo Bank, N.A.,
has deposit ratings of Aa1/Prime-1 and a standalone baseline credit
assessment (BCA) of a2. The bank subsidiary also has a Aa2 long-term
senior debt rating and a Aa3 subordinated debt rating, as well as
Counterparty Risk Assessments of Aa1(cr)/Prime-1(cr) and Counterparty
Risk Ratings of Aa1/Prime-1. As part of this rating action,
Moody's changed Wells Fargo's rating outlook to stable from negative.
A complete list of affected ratings can be found at the end of this release.
"As a result of prior governance and compliance problems, Wells
Fargo has been operating under severe regulatory restrictions that we
do not expect to fully subside in 2022. Yet, although the
potential for lasting customer fallout was once high, Wells Fargo's
consumer deposit base has grown substantially in recent years and its
deposit costs are as low as its peers, indications that it has moved
past its reputational damage", stated Moody's Senior Vice
President Allen Tischler. "Even though regulatory uncertainty remains,
we expect Wells Fargo's sturdy balance sheet metrics will keep its
creditworthiness strong while it continues to improve its core earnings
prospects by reducing expenses, which supports a stable outlook",
Mr. Tischler added.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The affirmation of Wells Fargo's BCA and ratings reflects its healthy
balance sheet metrics, low deposit costs, slowly improving
cost structure and progress in resolving some of its legacy regulatory
consent orders. These achievements shield its creditors from the
risks associated with its remaining legal and regulatory uncertainty,
in Moody's view.
In addition, the outlook change to stable from negative acknowledges
not only Wells Fargo's underlying franchise strengths, but
also presumes that the bank will continue to make progress in addressing
its most prominent legal and regulatory issues. Furthermore,
Moody's anticipates that Wells Fargo's core earnings in 2022
and 2023 will benefit from higher short-term interest rates,
which will boost net interest income, its biggest revenue line,
even as net income may weaken somewhat from 2021 levels, as the
magnitude of reserve releases declines.
Wells Fargo's ESG Credit Impact Score (CIS) remains moderately negative
at CIS-3. In Moody's view, as long as its current
regulatory issues are outstanding, Wells Fargo's social and
governance risks will remain heightened and have the potential to cause
future deterioration in its credit profile. This is reflected in
the very highly negative social risks issuer profile score (S IPS-5)
and highly negative governance risks issuer profile score (G IPS-4).
However, the risks highlighted by these low scores have not manifested
themselves in weaker balance sheet metrics, nor have they materially
weakened the bank's creditworthiness, in Moody's assessment.
Indeed, the substantial growth of Wells Fargo's low-cost
consumer deposit base over the past few years suggests that customers
have not withheld business from the bank, an indication that Wells
Fargo's particularly weak social risks issuer profile score has
the potential to improve over time.
With respect to Wells Fargo's regulatory consent orders, they
increasingly appear on track to be resolved, albeit at a slower
pace than Moody's had anticipated. Moody's notes that
three separate consent orders have either expired or been terminated by
Wells Fargo's federal banking regulators since January 2021,
a credit positive sign that the bank is continuing to make progress.
However, each one took between five and six and a half years to
resolve, which suggests that the remaining work will be a multiyear
process because some of the firm's outstanding enforcement actions were
issued more recently.
Concurrent with its regulatory work, Wells Fargo's management
team has also completed a review of its business mix, resulting
in the sale of multiple businesses and loan portfolios over the past few
years that it deemed non-core. The sales have narrowed Wells
Fargo's focus to direct retail and commercial banking businesses,
wealth management and corporate and investment banking. Nonetheless,
Wells Fargo's revenue mix is diverse and it has little concentration
risk.
Still, Wells Fargo has a sizable commitment to capital markets businesses,
which Moody's expects will grow in the future, particularly
after the bank's growth restrictions are lifted. In 2021,
investment banking and markets revenue within its Corporate and Investment
Banking segment accounted for 8% of Wells Fargo's total revenue.
Although the rating agency believes this contribution will eventually
increase, Wells Fargo's management has noted that it does
not intend to compete with the largest global investment banks across
their full product sets. For example, Wells Fargo does not
intend to build a large global trading business, which would make
it both more opaque and complex. Instead, it intends to focus
on selling more primary capital markets products, such as debt and
equity underwriting and M&A advisory services, to its large
base of primarily US-based commercial and corporate customers.
Moody's noted that the Federal Reserve's asset cap has had a silver
lining for creditors because it compelled management to actively manage
not only its business mix, but also its liability structure.
In particular, Wells Fargo deliberately de-emphasized larger,
more expensive and non-relationship deposit balances in its Corporate
and Investment Banking segment, which reported a drop in deposits
of 35% from year-end 2019 to year-end 2021.
Meanwhile, stickier and less expensive deposits in its Consumer
Banking and Lending segment climbed 37% over the same period.
As a result of that shift, average deposits in Consumer Banking
and Lending accounted for 59% of Wells Fargo's total average deposits
in Q4 2021, up from 49% in Q4 2019. This is the same
segment whose customers were most negatively affected by the bank's
prior sales practices deficiencies, so the strong growth suggests
that Wells Fargo's reputational damage has receded.
Regarding profitability, it remains challenged by high expenses.
Wells Fargo's reported cost/income ratio was 69% in 2021,
though this included non-core items in both the numerator and denominator.
On a core basis, Moody's expects little change from this level
in 2022, leaving Wells Fargo's cost/income ratio elevated
compared with its historic performance. However, management
has identified multiple initiatives that will result in several billion
dollars of additional savings over the next two to three years.
In the meantime, Moody's sees the potential for some additional
reserve releases to support net income in 2022 because Wells Fargo was
less aggressive than peers on this front in 2021, and its asset
quality remains strong. Moreover, Wells Fargo's revenue
is poised to benefit meaningfully from rising interest rates, reflecting
its concentration in low-cost consumer deposits, which will
reprice upward with a significant lag, in Moody's view.
Loan growth, which accelerated in the latter part of 2021 and is
likely to continue, should also support higher net interest income.
On the other hand, as long as Wells Fargo has outstanding litigation
and regulatory issues, the related expense could spike and weaken
its profitability.
Wells Fargo's capitalization, as measured by its common equity
Tier 1 (CET1) capital ratio (standardized approach), was an estimated
11.4% at year-end 2021. However, on
the more risk-sensitive advanced approach basis, the CET1
ratio was 12.6%. Moody's does not expect a
sizable reduction in Wells Fargo's capital metrics in 2022,
though some reduction is likely due to higher shareholder payouts.
Moody's notes that Wells Fargo's G-SIB surcharge declined
50 bps at the start of the year, providing the firm with greater
capacity to raise payouts, although payouts in the second half of
2022 will still depend upon the results of the Federal Reserve's
DFAST stress test.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
With multiple outstanding regulatory consent orders, a rating upgrade
is unlikely in the next 12-18 months. Over the long-term,
significantly stronger core profitability metrics, higher capitalization
and a complete resolution of all legacy regulatory and legal issues could
lead to a higher BCA. A higher BCA would likely lead to higher
ratings.
If minimal additional progress is achieved in resolving Wells Fargo's
legacy issues by mid-2023, that would indicate management
has lost traction and would cause Moody's to revisit the firm's ratings
and/or outlook. Wells Fargo's BCA could also be downgraded
due to a material loss of consumer deposits, an outsized spike in
nonperforming assets, a material expansion of Wells Fargo's
capital markets operations relative to its other banking businesses,
or if there are any indications of control or risk management failures.
A lower BCA would likely lead to a ratings downgrade.
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Wells Fargo & Company
....Outlook, Changed To Stable From
Negative
..Issuer: Wells Fargo Bank, N.A.
....Outlook, Changed To Stable From
Negative
..Issuer: Wells Fargo Finance LLC
....Outlook, Changed To Stable From
Negative
..Issuer: Wells Fargo Canada Corporation
....Outlook, Changed To Stable From
Negative
..Issuer: Wells Fargo Securities Europe S.A.
....Outlook, Changed To Stable From
Negative
..Issuer: Wells Fargo Securities International Limited
....Outlook, Changed To Stable From
Negative
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology
published in July 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1269625.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
