Moody's affirms Welltower's Baa1 ratings, outlook stable

New York, March 11, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (“Moody's”) has affirmed the ratings of Welltower Inc., including its Baa1 senior unsecured rating. The rating outlook remains stable. The ratings affirmation follows the REIT's announcement that it intends to implement a holding company reorganization that would structure it as an Umbrella Partnership Real Estate Investment Trust or UPREIT. The affirmation reflects Moody's view that the planned reorganization will not impact Welltower's credit profile or liquidity. The newly formed operating partnership will own substantially all of Welltower's real estate assets and will remain the debtor on existing debts and there will be no change in the structural priority of these debts. The operating partnership will also guarantee the unsecured bonds of HCN Canadian Holdings-1 LP. The stable outlook reflects the steady improvement in Welltower's senior housing operations and our expectation that rising cash flow will lead to further leverage declines over the coming year.

The following ratings were affirmed:

Issuer: Welltower Inc.

- Senior unsecured, affirmed at Baa1

- Senior unsecured shelf, affirmed at (P)Baa1

- Preferred shelf, affirmed at (P)Baa2

- Senior unsecured commercial paper program, affirmed at P-2

Issuer: HCN Canadian Holdings-1 LP

- Backed senior unsecured, affirmed at Baa1

Outlook Actions:

Issuers: Welltower Inc.; HCN Canadian Holdings-1 LP

Outlook, Remains stable

RATINGS RATIOANLE

Welltower's Baa1 senior unsecured rating reflects its large scale, high-quality assets and diversification with a healthcare portfolio that includes a mix of senior housing operating assets, senior housing triple-net leased assets, outpatient medical facilities, and long-term/post-acute care facilities. The healthcare REIT also benefits from its strong operating platform and a large pool of operator relationships that drive investment opportunities and continued profitable growth. Other credit strengths include Welltower's strong fixed charge coverage, large unencumbered asset base and strong liquidity.

Key credit challenges include Welltower's large exposure to senior housing operating assets, which represented 39% of annualized in-place NOI as of 4Q21. These investments create higher cash flow volatility through market cycles, and Welltower's portfolio has suffered steep NOI declines over the course of the coronavirus pandemic. The REIT's portfolio has been showing gradual improvement since the trough in March 2021, but the trajectory of recovery remains uncertain with high labor costs an ongoing challenge. Positively, the sector is demonstrating strong demand and the long-term fundamentals remain attractive supported by declining levels of new supply and demographic trends.

Welltower's leverage is considered high for the rating category, with Net Debt/EBITDA of 7.0x for 4Q21. However, we expect that continued recovery in cash flows from the REIT's senior housing operating business, combined with its conservative financial policies, will result in continued improvement in leverage and other key credit metrics.

Welltower retains a strong liquidity profile. As of 4Q21, the REIT maintained $4 billion of liquidity including availability on its unsecured revolver and cash balances. Upcoming maturities are manageable and include $583 million coming due in 2022 and $1.2 billion in 2023. The REIT's large and liquid unencumbered asset portfolio further enhances financial flexibility.

The stable outlook reflects the steady improvement in Welltower's senior housing operations and our expectation that rising cash flow will lead to further leverage declines over the coming year.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

A ratings upgrade is unlikely over the intermediate term given the gradual expected recovery in the REIT's senior housing operating portfolio. Longer term, an upgrade would likely reflect Net Debt/EBITDA below 5.0x, fixed charge coverage above 4.5x and reducing senior housing operations closer to 20% of NOI. Welltower's ratings could be downgraded should Net Debt/EBITDA remain above 6.5x on a sustained basis or secured debt rise to the mid-teens as a % of gross assets. Meaningful reversal in the recovery of its senior housing operating business could also result in a downgrade.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was REITs and Other Commercial Real Estate Firms Methodology published in July 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1272320. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

