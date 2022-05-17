Moody's affirms Wesco's Caa3 CFR and assigns Caa2 to new first lien notes and Ca to new second lien notes; outlook stable

New York, May 17, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed its ratings for Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc.'s (doing business as "Incora"), including the Caa3 Corporate Family Rating (CFR) and the Caa3-PD/LD (/LD appended) Probability of Default Rating (PDR). Moody's also assigned Caa2 ratings to the company's new senior secured first lien notes due 2026 and Ca ratings to the company's new senior secured second lien notes due 2027. Concurrently, Moody's downgraded the ratings on the 8.5% senior secured notes due 2024 to Ca from Caa3 and also downgraded the ratings on the 9% senior secured notes due 2026 to Ca from Caa3 as these notes no longer benefit from a security package. Moody's also affirmed the Ca ratings on the company's senior unsecured notes due 2027. Moody's changed the ratings outlook to stable from negative.

The rating actions follow Incora's recent recapitalization under which the company issued new first lien senior secured notes due 2026 and new second lien senior secured notes due 2027. Incora also amended the indentures of its existing 8.5% senior secured notes due 2024 and 9% senior secured notes due 2026, such that these notes are now unsecured and rank pari passu with the company's existing unsecured notes. Concurrently, Incora received $250 million of cash from new incremental notes and also extended the maturity of over $450 million in debt. The company also reduced its cash interest expense by issuing debt with pay-in-kind interest features. Moody's believes the transaction constitutes a distressed exchange and, as such, Moody's will append an "LD" to the post-transaction PDR to indicate a limited default, which will be removed after 3 business days.

"The rating actions balance the benefits of the transaction -- a partially extended capital structure and liquidity enhancements -- against Incora's still very high leverage and 2024 debt maturities, which raise the likelihood of another restructuring event or transaction that Moody's would consider to be a distressed exchange in the next few years", said Moody's Lead Analyst, Eoin Roche.

The following is a summary of today's rating actions:

Assignments:

..Issuer: Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc.

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Regular Bond/Debenture, Assigned Caa2 (LGD3)

....Senior Secured 2nd Lien Regular Bond/Debenture, Assigned Ca (LGD4)

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed Caa3

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed Caa3-PD /LD (/LD appended)

.... Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Ca (LGD5)

Downgrades:

..Issuer: Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc.

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture (changed from Senior Secured), Downgraded to Ca (LGD5) from Caa3 (LGD3)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc.

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Negative

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Caa3 corporate family rating reflects Incora's very high financial leverage, lingering headwinds in commercial aerospace markets, and a mixed track record of execution. As of December 2021, debt-to-EBITDA was well in excess of 20x and interest expense significantly exceeded EBITDA for the year. The short-dated nature of a portion of Incora's capital structure ($600 million debt becomes due in 2024) and a growing debt burden due to payment in kind (PIK) features on certain debt necessitates a significant increase in earnings in the next two years in order to sustain the current capital structure and allow the company to refinance maturing debt.

Moody's recognizes that demand for Incora's hardware products in commercial aerospace will strengthen and that demand in military markets is likely to remain relatively healthy. Moody's expects this demand to translate to sales and earnings growth over the next few years. That said, Moody's expects that debt-to-EBITDA will remain above 10x until at least 2024 and that the company will not generate any meaningful free cash flow. Incora's ability to improve inventory turns, particularly for its legacy Wesco hardware business, will be an important determinant of the company's ability to generate more cash in future years. Moody's recognizes Incora's position as a leading services provider and distributor to the aerospace and defense industries and the stability of the company's defense and chemical end-markets.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectations that leverage will improve from earnings growth but remain very high. The outlook also reflects the partial extension of Incora's capital structure and the higher cash balances following the recent recapitalization.

Moody's expects Incora to have adequate liquidity over the next 12 months. Pro forma cash balances as of March 2022 are around $280 million and there are no principal obligations due until 2024. Moody's expects flat to modestly negative free cash generation during 2022 and does not anticipate meaningful free cash generation until at least 2025. Incora has a $475 million five-year asset-backed revolver that expires in 2024. As of December 2021, the company had drawn down $420 million. The revolver contains a minimum availability requirement of $48 million, essentially limiting any additional availability on the revolver. The senior secured notes are covenant-lite. Other alternative sources of liquidity are limited given the significant amount of secured debt relative to the company's assets.

The $1.3 billion 10.5% senior secured first lien notes are rated Caa2, one notch above the Caa3 CFR reflecting their priority status within the capital structure after the $475 million ABL. The Ca rating on the $472 million 13.125% senior secured second lien notes is the same as the Ca ratings on senior unsecured debt. This reflects the large amount of priority debt at the top of Incora's capital structure and our expectation that recovery rates for the junior lien and subordinated debt would be limited in a distressed exchange.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Factors that could lead to an upgrade include sustained earnings growth and material deleveraging, improving liquidity and sustained positive free cash generation.

Factors that could lead to a downgrade include an inability to sustainably grow earnings, an inability to improve inventory turns or expectations of weakening liquidity.

Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc., headquartered in Fort Worth, TX, is a leading distributor and provider of supply chain management services to the global aerospace industry. Services include the distribution of C-class hardware, chemical and electrical products and supply chain management services. Wesco reported revenue of $1.8 billion for the twelve months ended December 2021.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Aerospace and Defense published in October 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1287887. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

