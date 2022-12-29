Moody's affirms West Brom's Ba3 deposit ratings and upgrades preferred stock rating to B3(hyb) from Ca(hyb); outlook stable

London, December 29, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed West Bromwich Building Society's ("West Brom") Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) of ba3, long-term deposit ratings of Ba3, the long-term Counterparty Risk (CR) Assessment of Ba1(cr) and long-term CR Ratings of Ba2. In the same rating action, Moody's upgraded the ratings of West Brom's Permanent Interest Bearing Shares (PIBS) to B3(hyb) from Ca(hyb). The outlook on the long-term deposit ratings remains stable.

A list of affected ratings can be found at the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The affirmation of West Brom's BCA of ba3 reflects the gradual improvements in its overall credit profile, which however, remains constrained by (1) the high stock of problem loans, driven by the legacy commercial real estate book, which although declining, still exposes the Society to significant credit risks and continues to be a drag on return on assets and capital; (2) lack of sustained growth in net lending in its core residential mortgage portfolio; (3) marginal improvement in core earnings, net of fair value adjustments and provisions; and (4) concentration of revenue and risks in UK residential mortgages. The Society's key strengths are its strong risk-based capitalisation and nominal leverage as well as sound liquidity.

The upgrade of West Brom's PIBS to B3(hyb) from Ca(hyb) reflects the fact the Society has resumed interest payments on the instruments.

West Brom's Ba3 long-term deposit rating is based on: (1) the Society's ba3 BCA; (2) moderate loss-given-failure under Moody's Advanced Loss Given Failure analysis, which does not result in any uplift; and (3) a low probability of government support from the Government of the United Kingdom (Aa3 negative), which also does not result in any uplift.

OUTLOOK

The stable outlook on the long-term deposit ratings reflects Moody's view that West Brom's capitalisation will help to counterbalance potential further asset quality deterioration in its commercial real estate portfolio, which has meaningful exposure to the sectors particularly affected by the current inflationary and weakening macroeconomic environment, including retail and leisure.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

West Brom's long-term deposit, CR Ratings and CR Assessment could be upgraded following an improvement in its BCA through better asset quality, as evidenced by a meaningful reduction in the commercial real estate loan portfolio, and an improvement in core profitability, driven by sustained growth in its core mortgage portfolio.

West Brom's BCA could be downgraded in the event of (1) a material deterioration in profitability and asset quality, and (2) a deterioration in capitalisation or in its funding structure and liquidity position. A downgrade of the Society's BCA would likely result in a downgrade of all ratings. West Brom's long-term deposit ratings could also be downgraded in response to a reduction in the volume of debt or deposits that could be bailed in, which would increase loss-given-failure for depositors.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

Issuer: West Bromwich Building Society

..Affirmations:

....Long-term Counterparty Risk Ratings, affirmed Ba2

....Short-term Counterparty Risk Ratings, affirmed NP

....Long-term Bank Deposits, affirmed Ba3, outlook remains Stable

....Short-term Bank Deposits, affirmed NP

....Long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, affirmed Ba1(cr)

....Short-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, affirmed NP(cr)

....Baseline Credit Assessment, affirmed ba3

....Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment, affirmed ba3

..Upgrade:

....Preferred Stock Non-cumulative, upgraded to B3(hyb) from Ca(hyb)

..Outlook Action:

....Outlook remains Stable

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology published in July 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/71997. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

