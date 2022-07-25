Moody's affirms West Contra Costa USD, CA's A1 GOULT rating; outlook negative

New York, July 25, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed the rating on West Contra Costa Unified School District, CA's outstanding general obligation debt at A1. Concurrently, Moody's has affirmed the outstanding A2 issuer and A3 lease ratings. The issuer rating reflects the district's ability to repay debt and debt like obligations without consideration of any pledge, security, or structural features. The district has $1.2 billion in total debt outstanding. The outlook remains negative.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The A2 issuer rating reflects the ongoing use of nonrecurring revenues to offset financial operations, and the projected elimination of pandemic related funding through fiscal 2024 that is expected to result in budgetary imbalance by fiscal 2025. The rating incorporates the negative certification on the district's fiscal 2022 first interim report and Contra Costa County Office of Education's subsequent appointment of a fiscal advisor to the district. The rating reflects the district's large, though mildly concentrated tax base with average income and wealth measures within the San Francisco Bay Area economy. The rating further reflects ongoing enrollment declines, growing charter school competition and overstaffing, all of which contribute to ongoing budgetary pressures. The rating additionally considers elevated leverage and fixed costs, and that the district is in excess of its bonding capacity limitations, requiring a state waiver in order to issue its voter-approved general obligation (GO) bonds.

The A1 rating assigned to the district's general obligation bonds is one notch higher than the A2 issuer rating. The one notch distinction reflects California school district GO bond security features that include the physical separation through a "lockbox" for pledged property tax collections and a security interest created by statute.

The district's A3 lease rating is one notch lower than the district's A2 issuer rating. For a California school district, Moody's typically applies a one-notch distinction between an issuer rating and the rating on lease-backed debt secured by a "more essential" asset. The one-notch distinction reflects the weaker legal structure of a standard abatement lease, despite the more essential nature of the asset.

RATING OUTLOOK

The negative outlook reflects our expectation that the district will need to promptly enact significant expenditure reductions in order to structurally balance its operations. The availability of considerable one-time monies through the pandemic has been a timely resource to the district and has lessened the urgency to implement cuts in order to maintain an adequate reserve position, however absent one-time monies the district is structurally imbalanced. Ability to match recurring revenues with recurring expenditures will be a central consideration of future reviews.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Effective implementation of meaningful expenditure reductions, supporting structurally balanced operations

- Reduction in debt levels

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Failure to enact sufficient expenditure reductions to bring the district's spending into structural balance

- Growth of long-term liabilities

- Ongoing enrollment declines that pressure financial performance

LEGAL SECURITY

The general obligation bonds are secured by an unlimited property tax pledge of all taxable property within the district boundaries. The county rather than the district levies, collects and disburses the district's property taxes, including the portion constitutionally restricted to pay debt service on general obligation bonds.

The district's bonds are covered under Contra Costa County's Teeter program, whereby the district will receive its full property tax levy, including that for debt service, with the county covering any short falls due to delinquencies.

The leases are standard California abatement leases for essential property, namely the Lavonya DeJean Middle School in Richmond.

PROFILE

The district is located approximately 15 miles northeast of San Francisco and covers 110 square miles of Contra Costa County. The district serves the cities of El Cerrito, Hercules, Pinole, Richmond and San Pablo as well as the unincorporated communities of El Sobrante, Kensington and North Richmond. The district serves K through 12th grade and currently maintains 32 elementary schools, five K-8 schools, six middle schools, seven high schools and six alternative/continuation programs, 60 adult education sites, nine operation sites and 17 State funded preschools. The district's 2022 enrollment is 26,818 students.

