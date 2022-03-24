Moody's affirms West Virginia University Health System's A2; outlook stable

New York, March 24, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service affirms the A2 on the revenue bonds of West Virginia University Health System ("WVUHS" or the "system") issued through the West Virginia Hospital Finance Authority. The outlook is stable. WVUHS has approximately $1.5 billion of total debt outstanding.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Affirmation of the A2 reflects WVUHS' history of consistent, solid operating margins and recent strengthening in unrestricted cash levels, which will help absorb anticipated enterprise growth and some moderation of margins in FY 2022. Also, the rating expects WVUHS will continue to benefit from a very strong and growing market position that will remain anchored by its sizeable academic medical center that is closely aligned with the West Virginia University School of Medicine (WVUSOM). WVUHS' market position will also be supported by its increasing network of community and critical access hospitals throughout West Virginia and surrounding states that drive solid clinical demand. To that end, WVUHS will continue to pursue growth opportunities across the continuum of care that will drive elevated execution risk as the system expands at a relatively fast pace. As WVUHS continues to absorb growth, absolute unrestricted cash and investments, excluding CMS accelerated funds, will flatten through FY 2022 as the operating cash flow (OCF) margin likely tempers due to rising labor expenses and the opening of the Children's Tower at the Ruby campus. Though liquidity is expected to be stable on an absolute basis, days cash on hand will moderate from current levels given the sizable revenue growth expected in FY 2022. Even so, days cash and unrestricted cash and investments to total debt are expected to remain above pre-pandemic levels and sufficient for the A2 rating. Credit offsets include balance sheet metrics that lag peers' medians and notably higher than average reliance on governmental payors.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects expectations that although margins will temper in fiscal 2022, they will rebound to stronger historical levels thereafter given the system's market position, investments in facilities and high demand for services. The outlook also expects that days cash on hand will temper with the repayment of Medicare advances and growth of the system's expense base, but remain above historic levels.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Ongoing and sustained growth of unrestricted cash and investments and all related balance sheet measures

- Continued reduction in leverage and strengthening of debt coverage- Ability to absorb operational headwinds in FY 2022 and stabilize margins near historic levels

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Sustained decline in solid operating cash flow margins

- Material additional debt absent commensurate cash and cash flow growth or meaningful degradation of liquidity metrics, outside of expectations- Adverse change in relationship with WVUSOM or the State

LEGAL SECURITY

All of the hospitals of WVUHS except for Wheeling Hospital and Harrison County Hospital as well as the University Healthcare Foundation, Inc. (Foundation) and WVUHS comprise the Obligated Group on all parity obligations. The bonds are secured by a pledge of revenues. The Obligated Group represents approximately 85% of the system total operating revenues and approximately 90% of the system total assets.

The MTI covenants, measured annually, include Events of Default (EOD) if the debt service coverage ratio falls below 1.1 times, if the days cash on hand ratio falls below 90 days, or if the debt to capitalization ratio exceeds 67%. The bank agreements include similar covenants although some are measured on a more frequent basis, quarterly or semi-annually.

PROFILE

WVUHS (over $4.0 billion in revenue in FY 2021), the largest healthcare system in the State of West Virginia, is anchored by the J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown. The system, which uses the branding WVU Medicine, consists of an academic medical center, 7 community hospitals and 8 critical access hospitals with approximately 2,000 licensed beds. The system also manages 2 community hospitals in West Virginia and 1 in Maryland. The system provides the full range of services from primary to quaternary care, including skilled nursing, psychiatric and rehabilitation services, supported by an active graduate medical education program. The system is not owned by West Virginia University but serves as the principal academic medical center for the university's medical school.

