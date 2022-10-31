Moody's affirms Western Alliance's ratings (Baa2 long-term issuer), changes outlook to negative

New York, October 31, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has affirmed all the ratings and assessments of Western Alliance Bancorporation and its lead bank, Western Alliance Bank (collectively referred to as Western Alliance). Western Alliance Bancorporation has a long-term issuer rating of Baa2. Western Alliance Bank has a baa1 Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA), deposit ratings of A2/Prime-1, an issuer rating of Baa2, Counterparty Risk Ratings of Baa1/Prime-2, and Counterparty Risk Assessments of A3(cr)/Prime-2(cr).

At the same time, Moody's changed the outlook for Western Alliance Bancorporation and its lead bank, Western Alliance Bank, to negative from stable. The negative outlook reflects the bank's weakened capitalization over the past six quarters, which provides less of a buffer for unexpected losses in a more challenging economic operating environment.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Western Alliance Bank

.... Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment, Affirmed baa1

.... Baseline Credit Assessment, Affirmed baa1

.... LT Counterparty Risk Assessment, Affirmed A3(cr)

.... ST Counterparty Risk Assessment, Affirmed P-2(cr)

.... ST Counterparty Risk Rating (Foreign Currency), Affirmed P-2

.... ST Counterparty Risk Rating (Local Currency), Affirmed P-2

.... LT Counterparty Risk Rating (Foreign Currency), Affirmed Baa1

.... LT Counterparty Risk Rating (Local Currency), Affirmed Baa1

.... LT Issuer Rating (Local Currency), Affirmed Baa2, Negative from Stable

.... LT Bank Deposit (Local Currency), Affirmed A2, Negative from Stable

.... ST Bank Deposit (Local Currency), Affirmed P-1

.... Subordinate Regular Bond/Debenture (Local Currency), Affirmed Baa2

..Issuer: Western Alliance Bancorporation

....LT Issuer Rating (Local Currency), Affirmed Baa2, Negative from Stable

....Pref. Stock Non-cumulative Shelf (Local Currency), Affirmed (P)Ba1

....Pref. Stock Shelf (Local Currency), Affirmed (P)Baa3

....Senior Unsecured Shelf (Local Currency), Affirmed (P)Baa2

....Subordinate Shelf (Local Currency), Affirmed (P)Baa2

....Pref. Stock Non-cumulative (Local Currency), Affirmed Ba1(hyb)

....Subordinate Regular Bond/Debenture (Local Currency), Affirmed Baa2

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Western Alliance Bank

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable

..Issuer: Western Alliance Bancorporation

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

The ratings affirmation reflects Moody's view that Western Alliance's creditworthiness is supported by its strong earnings, sound asset quality metrics, solid historical credit risk management, and core deposit funding. These credit strengths somewhat offset Moody's assessment that Western Alliance's asset risk is higher than most rated US banks given its very high rate of late cycle loan growth.

The negative outlook reflects Moody's view that Western Alliance's reduced capitalization weakens the bank's ability to absorb unexpected losses and, if sustained, would drive further negative rating pressure. Its capitalization declined following its all-cash purchase of Aris Mortgage Holding Company, LLC, the parent company of AmeriHome Mortgage Company, LLC ("AmeriHome"), a large US residential mortgage company, for $1.2 billion in April 2021. In addition to the cash outlay, the acquisition of AmeriHome accelerated Western Alliance's already high loan growth in excess of retained earnings. Management had previously expected to rebuild its capitalization following the acquisition, but instead opportunistically grew loans (held for investment and held for sale) by 65% in 2021 and 29% for the first nine months of 2022 annualized. On its third quarter earnings call, Western Alliance committed to rebuilding its capital position by mid-year 2023 targeting a 10% Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) capital ratio. Progress towards achieving this capital target within this expected timeline will be key to avoid negative rating pressure.

Moody's assessment of Western Alliance's high asset risk reflects the very sizeable loan growth the bank has pursued for a number of years in newer asset classes that present unseasoned risk and several concentrations in its loan book, including commercial real estate (CRE), construction and large single name borrowers, relative to its capital base. Even so, the bank's adequate risk management supported its asset quality performance through the challenging operating environment in 2020. Western Alliance's CRE and construction lending concentrations have modestly declined as the bank has emphasized growth in residential mortgages, mortgage warehouse lending and capital call commitments. However, growth in these other lending types has been outsized, adding to unseasoned risk and large lending relationships.

Moody's views Western Alliance's profitability as a credit strength and a mitigant to absorb credit costs, evidenced by its high ratio of Moody's-adjusted net income to tangible assets of 1.5% for the first six months of 2022. Western Alliance's earnings are supported by very good operational efficiency, a high net interest margin (NIM) and low credit costs. Western Alliance's operating efficiency, with a cost-to-income ratio consistently below 50%, is among the best of Moody's-rated US banks. The bank's NIM was 3.78% in the third quarter of 2022, higher than many US regional bank peers.

Western Alliance has meaningful core deposits and has continued to grow its deposit base, including through the growth of large deposit relationships. That said, the bank's very high rates of loan growth have outpaced deposit growth and led to an increased reliance on market funding. While its funding profile remains a key credit strength, further use of market funding relative to tangible banking assets or increasing reliance on large deposit relationships would be credit negative.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Given the negative outlook, upward rating pressure is unlikely at this time. Western Alliance's outlook could return to stable if the bank improves its capitalization in line with its publicly stated CET1 target ratio of 10% by its mid-year 2023 timeline while at the same time not increasing its use of market funding above 10% of its tangible banking assets.

Western Alliance's BCA and ratings could be downgraded if its capital position is not restored, evidenced by a lack of progress in increasing its CET1 ratio and achieving its 10% CET1 target by mid-year 2023, or if it increases its use of market funding above 10% of its tangible banking assets.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology published in July 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/71997. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Megan Fox

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Financial Institutions Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Donald Robertson

Associate Managing Director

Financial Institutions Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

