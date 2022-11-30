Moody's affirms Western Global's ratings (B3 senior unsecured) and revises outlook to negative

New York, November 30, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed Western Global Airlines, Inc. (Western Global) B2 Corporate Family Rating (CFR) and B3 long-term senior unsecured rating and revised the company's outlook to negative from stable.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Western Global Airlines, Inc.

....Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed B2

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed B3

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Western Global Airlines, Inc.

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Moody's revised Western Global's outlook to negative from stable due to the company's weakened liquidity position. As of 30 September 2022, Western Global's cash position was a relatively low $27 million, and Moody's estimates that the company will only generate free cash flow of approximately $20 million in the next 12 months if capital expenditures normalize. The company's $47.5 million revolving credit facility, which expires on 15 February 2025, is also fully drawn, limiting its alternative sources of liquidity. Western Global's liquidity is also restricted by full asset encumbrance.

Moody's affirmed Western Global's ratings, reflecting the favorable operating environment for cargo aircraft lessors and Moody's expectation that the company's profitability will gradually improve over the next 12-18 months. Moody's expects that the company will benefit from additional flying for the US military as well as from additional earnings from recently conformed aircraft and engines. In recent periods, the company has faced challenges in its ability to manage higher operating costs, including fuel expenses.

Western Global's modest scale, aged fleet composition, high customer concentration (top three customers were 64% of total revenue as of 30 September 2022) and negative tangible equity remain credit challenges. The company's customers change rather frequently, further adding to potential volatility in performance. For example, in the third quarter of 2022, the top three customers were Amazon, Kerry Freight, and KPS World Transportation, whereas in 2020 Western Global relied on Department of Defense, UPS and Amazon for the majority of its revenue (52%). Western Global typically has contractual arrangements with its largest customers, although they are mostly 6-12 months long. Additional challenges include a potential global economic slowdown and unabating geopolitical risks.

Moody's anticipates that Western Global's debt-to-EBITDA leverage (3.4x as of 30 September 2022 incorporating Moody's standard adjustments and pro forma for the fuel expenses the company had to incur due to a pilot shortage) will edge lower over the next 12 months as the company reallocates some of its capacity to the US military in the event that cargo demand subsides and partial debt repayment with the proceeds from potential asset sales. Additionally, flying cargo for the US military should result in reduced fuel expenses for the company. The leverage levels will also depend on the company's ability to manage its expenses more efficiently and the debt it will incur to finance its new Boeing 777-F.

A further credit challenge is Western Global's negative tangible common equity, reflecting $196 million of negative equity associated with the purchase of a portion of shares from its existing shareholders on behalf of the employee share ownership trust. The company makes annual contributions to the ESOP (Employee Stock Ownership Plan) Trust, which enable it in turn to make annual loan repayments to the company of the same amount. This process will eventually eliminate the negative equity position.

Moody's rates Western Global's senior unsecured notes B3, one notch lower than its CFR, reflecting the notes' unsecured priority relative to secured term loan A and their higher proportion in Western Global's capital structure. The senior unsecured notes are guaranteed on an senior unsecured basis by Western Global and certain of its restricted subsidiaries.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded if Western Global increases its scale and demonstrates a longer-term track record of profitable growth and effectiveness of its governance arrangements. Maintenance of a conservative financial policy, including debt-to-EBITDA leverage of below 5.0x on a sustained basis and a stronger liquidity position, would also be positive for the ratings.

Unexpected customer losses, increased competition leading to a decline in market share, or an inability to effectively manage costs ultimately leading to lower revenue or EBITDA could result in a ratings downgrade. Acquisitions, shareholder distributions, delays in the completion of currently contemplated financing that worsen liquidity, other actions that increase debt-to-EBITDA above 6.0x, or a further deterioration in liquidity could also result in a ratings downgrade.

Headquartered in Estero, Florida, Western Global Airlines is an air cargo platform that provides air cargo services to airlines, logistics companies and U.S. military worldwide. The company had $400 million in aircraft assets and managed a fleet of 21 aircraft (17 McDonnel Douglas MD-11 and four Boeing 747-400) as of 30 September 2022.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Finance Companies Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/65543. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

