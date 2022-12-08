Moody's affirms Western Kentucky University's (KY) A2 issuer rating, A2 underlying and A1 enhanced ratings on general receipts bonds and A3 rating on lease revenue bonds; the outlook for the underlying and issuer ratings is stable

New York, December 08, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed Western Kentucky University's (WKU) A2 issuer rating and the underlying A2 ratings and enhanced A1 ratings on its general receipts bonds. We have also affirmed the A3 rating on outstanding Series 2013 lease revenue bonds issued by the County of Warren, KY. Total debt was $258 million for fiscal 2022. The outlook for the underlying and issuer ratings is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The affirmation of Western Kentucky University's A2 issuer rating is supported by its regional importance, sizable scale and ability to sustain sound operating performance despite a constrained revenue environment. Regional demographic pressures have resulted in modest multi-year enrollment declines, 9% over the past five years, that are forecasted to continue through fiscal 2023. Favorably, the university's strong wealth levels, growing liquidity and good revenue diversity will continue to provide some financial flexibility amid pressured tuition revenue. The university expects operations, which generated a modest operating surplus and 14% EBIDA margins in fiscal 2022, to remain stable through at least fiscal 2023. Operating appropriations will increase in fiscal 2023 due to favorable outcomes per performance driven funding formulas and an increase in statewide higher education funding. This provides some offset to pressured net tuition revenue, which is constrained by state tuition caps as well as weak regional demographics. Additionally, the university's significant and growing net pension liability continues to weigh heavily on WKU's total leverage while also adding to its inflexible costs.

Affirmation of the A2 underlying general receipts bonds ratings incorporates WKU's issuer rating and the broad nature of the revenue pledge. Their A1 enhanced rating incorporates the program-level A1 rating of the Kentucky Public University Intercept Program, which is notched off of the Commonwealth of Kentucky's Aa3 issuer rating, as well as financing-level attributes related to the sufficiency of the financing structure.

Affirmation of the A3 rating on the Lease Revenue Bonds (WKU Alumni Square Project), Series 2013, issued through the County of Warren, KY (Aa1) incorporates the issuer rating in addition to the nature of the pledge as a subordinate unsecured general receipts pledge and non-cancelable lease structure.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook on the underlying and issuer ratings reflects Moody's expectations of stable operating performance and debt service coverage above 1.5x as well as expectations of no new debt during the outlook period.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Growing student demand, driving sustained increases in net tuition revenue

- Material growth in wealth and liquidity relative to debt and expenses - Sustained annual revenue growth, contributing to improved operating performance - Enhanced rating: Upgrade of the Commonwealth of Kentucky rating

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Weakening of operating performance, driven by declining student demand and material softening of net tuition revenue

- Material increase in debt without offsetting growth in wealth and revenue - Enhanced rating: Deterioration in credit quality of the Commonwealth of Kentucky or observation that the program does not function as contemplated

LEGAL SECURITY

WKU's general receipts bonds are secured by a pledge of substantially all unrestricted revenue, including tuition and fees, state appropriations, nongovernmental grants and contracts, auxiliary revenues, and investment income. Should there by an insufficiency for debt service, pursuant to agreements, the secretary of finance and administration of the Commonwealth of Kentucky will deduct from state appropriations to the University an amount sufficient to make an upcoming debt service payment.

The university is also responsible for debt that was issued on behalf of WKU by a conduit issuer. The County of Warren, KY issued the Lease Revenue Bonds (WKU Alumni Square Project), Series 2013 and provided funds for the construction of an office and event building and parking facilities that are leased to the WKU. The university has subleases in place for each of the project facilities that are in effect through the scheduled final maturity of the bonds in fiscal 2041. The university makes lease payments to the county one month prior to the debt service payments, although the payment obligation is subordinated to general receipts bonds.

Total debt also includes $117 million (fiscal 2022) in student housing debt at the WKU Student Life Foundation. The debt is legally an obligation of the Student Life Foundation and has no cross-default provisions with the university's debt.

PROFILE

Western Kentucky University is a moderately sized public university located in Bowling Green, KY. In fiscal 2022, WKU generated operating revenue of $279 million, and enrolled 13,919 full-time equivalent (FTE) students as of fall 2022.

