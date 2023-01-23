Moody's affirms Westinghouse's B2 CFR; outlook stable

New York, January 23, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed Brookfield WEC Holdings Inc.'s ("Westinghouse") B2 corporate family rating ("CFR"), B2-PD probability of default rating ("PDR"), and the B2 rating on the senior secured first lien bank credit facility, the senior secured first lien term loan, and the incremental first lien term loan. The rating outlook remains stable.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Brookfield WEC Holdings Inc.

....Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed B2

....Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed B2-PD

....Backed Senior Secured First Lien Bank Credit Facility, Affirmed B2 (LGD3)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Brookfield WEC Holdings Inc.

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Westinghouse's B2 CFR reflects its solid market position and geographic diversity as a supplier and servicer of nuclear reactors around the world. It also incorporates its recurring revenue profile, strong technical capabilities and high barriers to entry since it delivers mission critical products and services to mostly blue-chip customers in the nuclear power sector under long term contracts with high renewal rates. However, the company's profile is constrained by elevated financial leverage, somewhat modest interest coverage, aggressive dividend policy, and lack of end market diversity. The ratings are also constrained by limited growth opportunities due to limited nuclear power plant development and the ongoing decommissioning of existing power plants, although the latter appears to be slowing as a result of the Russia-Ukraine invasion and the renewed emphasis by certain countries towards energy independence. Additionally, M&A risk has emerged in the credit as evidenced by transactions over the last two years.

On 11 October 2022, Brookfield Business Partners announced the sale of their 100% ownership interest in Westinghouse to a JV that will be owned 51%/49% by Brookfield Renewable Partners – which is an owner and operator of renewable energy assets globally – and Cameco Corporation – which is a large miner and supplier of uranium used by the nuclear power industry – for $7.9 billion, including the assumption of debt. The transaction is expected to close in the second half of 2023, subject to regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions.

Westinghouse is expected to have good liquidity over the next 12-18 months. At September 30, 2022 Westinghouse had $231 million of cash and $125 million available under its two revolvers – a $200 million ABL facility (unrated) and a $200 million revolving credit facility. The company should generate positive free cash flow in 2023 with results expected to benefit from its sizeable order backlog and the recurring nature of the services it provides. The company has no meaningful debt maturities prior to the maturity of their First Lien Term Loan in 2025.

The stable outlook anticipates the company's operating results will remain stable over the next 12 to 18 months and it will maintain credit metrics that support its rating.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded if the company sustains mid-to-high double digit EBITDA margins, consistently generates positive free cash flow and reduces its outstanding debt. A leverage ratio (Debt/EBITDA) sustained below 4.5x and interest coverage (EBITA/ Interest) above 2.0x could support an upgrade.

Negative rating pressure could develop if the company has a weaker than expected operating performance or pursues M&A activity or shareholder friendly actions that result in negative free cash flow or a material deterioration in its credit metrics. The leverage ratio sustaining above 6.0x or the interest coverage ratio persisting below 1.5x could lead to a downgrade. A significant reduction in borrowing availability or liquidity could also result in a downgrade.

ESG factors have a highly negative impact on Brookfield WEC's credit profile and ratings (CIS-4), mainly driven by Governance and Social risks. Governance risks are considered highly negative (G-4) given the wholly owned status by Brookfield Business Partners, a private equity sponsor, and shareholder-friendly policies including high balance sheet gross leverage, aggressive dividends and the pursuit of acquisitive growth. Social risks are also highly negative (S-4) due to the need for employees to operate at high risk work sites, partly offset by the society's focus on cleaner sources of power generation. However, Environmental risks are considered moderately negative (E-3), given the dependence on uranium for supply of fuel to nuclear reactors, partly offset by their role in the nuclear power value chain.

Brookfield WEC Holdings Inc., headquartered in Cranberry Township, PA provides engineering, maintenance and repair services as well as highly-engineered parts and consumables to the global nuclear power sector. The company provides engineering support to nuclear plant operators, designs and manufactures fuel for nuclear reactors, provides maintenance services during required and planned outages, manufactures specialized components and parts, and provides decontamination, decommissioning, remediation and waste management services for nuclear power plants. The company generated revenues of about $3.5 billion during the twelve months ended September 30, 2022.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Construction published in September 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/74957. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

