Moody's affirms Westlake Chemical Corporation's Baa2 rating; outlook negative

New York, March 31, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed
all ratings for Westlake Chemical Corporation, including the Baa2
senior unsecured ratings, and revised the rating outlook to negative
from stable.
"An economic recession combined with lower oil prices will pressure
Westlake's earnings and result in weakened credit metrics in 2020,"
said Ben Nelson, Moody's Vice President -- Senior Credit
Officer and lead analyst for Westlake Chemical Corporation.
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Westlake Chemical Corporation
....Outlook, Changed To Negative From
Stable
Affirmations:
..Issuer: Louisiana Loc. Govt. Env.
Fac.& Comm.Dev.Auth
....Senior Unsecured Revenue Bonds,
Affirmed Baa2
..Issuer: Westlake Chemical Corporation
....Senior Unsecured Notes, Affirmed
Baa2
RATINGS RATIONALE
The revision of the rating outlook to negative reflects an anticipated
unprecedented shock to the global economy and margin compression for Westlake
in 2020. Moody's adopted a substantially more conservative
macroeconomic baseline scenario on 25 March 2020, which calls for
a global recession in 2020. Westlake's credit metrics are
weak for the rating category at year-end, including adjusted
financial leverage of 2.8x (Debt/EBITDA), adjusted net financial
leverage of 2.3x (Net Debt/EBITDA), and retained cash flow-to-debt
of 28% (RCF/Debt). Based on expected weakening in financial
performance and the full draw-down of the revolving credit facility,
Moody's expects that adjusted financial leverage will rise toward
4 times (including temporary revolver draw; see below) and retained
cash flow-to-debt will fall to 15-20%.
Expectations for credit metrics sustained at these levels into 2021 could
put significant pressure on the Baa2 rating.
The affirmation of the Baa2 ratings reflect the strength of Westlake's
business model, underlying cash flow generation capability,
and a substantial liquidity position, including more than $1.7
billion of available liquidity on 31 December 2020. The company
proactively drew down $1 billion on its $1 billion revolving
credit facility on 20 March 2020 with the intent to repay in the near
term as the Coronavirus situation has subsided. While our assessment
of liquidity assumes availability to revolving credit and, therefore,
the draw-down is credit neutral, the temporary nature of
the draw is constructive to credit quality. Moody's also
believes that the company's scale and business diversity will be
helpful in managing through a difficult market environment in the coming
quarters.
The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating
global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price
declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many
sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects
of these developments are unprecedented. The commodity chemical
sector has been affected by the shock, especially the ethylene chain
given its sensitivity to lower oil prices. We regard the coronavirus
outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial
implications for public health and safety. Today's action
reflects the impact on Westlake of the breadth and severity of the shock,
and the broad deterioration in credit quality it has triggered.
The Baa2 ratings reflect the company's positions in the ethylene chain,
chlor-alkali and PVC, good scale, and vertically-integrated
and cost-advantaged manufacturing capabilities. The ratings
also reflect a good history of adherence to conservative financial policies
that support its investment-grade rating. The credit profile
is tempered by limited product diversity and significant cyclicality in
its two business segments. Credit metrics have improved since the
acquisition of Axiall in August 2016, including a reduction of debt,
and the company's business model is materially strengthened.
Environmental, social, and governance factors influence Westlake's
credit quality. The company is exposed to environmental and social
issues typical for commodity chemicals companies. Governance-related
risks are lower than most chemical companies based on the company's
publicly-traded status and management's track record of conservatism.
While some of the company's assets are held by a master-limited
partnership, Westlake owns the majority of the MLP and has evidenced
discipline with regard to MLP-related financial policies.
The negative outlook reflects anticipated weakening in credit metrics
in 2020. Moody's could downgrade the rating with expectations for
adjusted financial leverage sustained above 2.5x in a normalized
environment, adjusted financial leverage above 3.5x for more
than a few quarters during an industry downturn, or retained cash
flow-to-debt sustained below 20%. A significant
deterioration in the company's cash position -- other than
to repay borrowings under the revolving credit facility -- could
also result in a downgrade given the uncertain macroeconomic environment.
Moody's could upgrade the rating with expectations for adjusted financial
leverage sustained below 2.0x, retained cash flow-to-debt
sustained above 30% in a normalized environment, and financial
policy commitment consistent with a higher rating.
Based in Houston, Tex., Westlake Chemical Corporation
produces ethylene, polyethylene plastics, polyvinyl chloride
plastics ("PVC"), styrene, and caustic soda. The company
operates through two main divisions, (1) olefins, where most
of Westlake's ethylene production takes place for use in the manufacturing
of the polyethylene plastics known as low-density polyethylene
("LDPE") and linear low-density polyethylene ("LLDPE"), and
styrene; and (2) vinyls, where Westlake's chlorine and additional
ethylene production are combined to manufacture commodity PVC, plastics,
and caustic soda.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Chemical Industry
published in March 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1152388.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:
Factors that could lead to an upgrade—
Adjusted financial leverage sustained below 2.0x; retained
cash flow-to-debt sustained above 30% in a normalized
environment; financial policy commitment consistent with a higher
rating
Factors that could lead to a downgrade—
Adjusted financial leverage sustained above 2.5x in a normalized
environment; adjusted financial leverage above 3.5x for more
than a few quarters in an industry downturn; retained cash flow-to-debt
sustained below 20%
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating outcome
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
