Related Issuers Louisiana Loc. Govt. Env. Fac.& Comm.Dev.Auth Westlake Chemical Corporation Rating Action: Moody's affirms Westlake Chemical Corporation's Baa2 rating; outlook negative 31 Mar 2020 New York, March 31, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed all ratings for Westlake Chemical Corporation, including the Baa2 senior unsecured ratings, and revised the rating outlook to negative from stable. "An economic recession combined with lower oil prices will pressure Westlake's earnings and result in weakened credit metrics in 2020," said Ben Nelson, Moody's Vice President -- Senior Credit Officer and lead analyst for Westlake Chemical Corporation. Outlook Actions: ..Issuer: Westlake Chemical Corporation ....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable Affirmations: ..Issuer: Louisiana Loc. Govt. Env. Fac.& Comm.Dev.Auth ....Senior Unsecured Revenue Bonds, Affirmed Baa2 ..Issuer: Westlake Chemical Corporation ....Senior Unsecured Notes, Affirmed Baa2 RATINGS RATIONALE "An economic recession combined with lower oil prices will pressure Westlake's earnings and result in weakened credit metrics in 2020," said Ben Nelson, Moody's Vice President -- Senior Credit Officer and lead analyst for Westlake Chemical Corporation. Outlook Actions: ..Issuer: Westlake Chemical Corporation ....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable Affirmations: ..Issuer: Louisiana Loc. Govt. Env. Fac.& Comm.Dev.Auth ....Senior Unsecured Revenue Bonds, Affirmed Baa2 ..Issuer: Westlake Chemical Corporation ....Senior Unsecured Notes, Affirmed Baa2 RATINGS RATIONALE The revision of the rating outlook to negative reflects an anticipated unprecedented shock to the global economy and margin compression for Westlake in 2020. Moody's adopted a substantially more conservative macroeconomic baseline scenario on 25 March 2020, which calls for a global recession in 2020. Westlake's credit metrics are weak for the rating category at year-end, including adjusted financial leverage of 2.8x (Debt/EBITDA), adjusted net financial leverage of 2.3x (Net Debt/EBITDA), and retained cash flow-to-debt of 28% (RCF/Debt). Based on expected weakening in financial performance and the full draw-down of the revolving credit facility, Moody's expects that adjusted financial leverage will rise toward 4 times (including temporary revolver draw; see below) and retained cash flow-to-debt will fall to 15-20%. Expectations for credit metrics sustained at these levels into 2021 could put significant pressure on the Baa2 rating. The affirmation of the Baa2 ratings reflect the strength of Westlake's business model, underlying cash flow generation capability, and a substantial liquidity position, including more than $1.7 billion of available liquidity on 31 December 2020. The company proactively drew down $1 billion on its $1 billion revolving credit facility on 20 March 2020 with the intent to repay in the near term as the Coronavirus situation has subsided. While our assessment of liquidity assumes availability to revolving credit and, therefore, the draw-down is credit neutral, the temporary nature of the draw is constructive to credit quality. Moody's also believes that the company's scale and business diversity will be helpful in managing through a difficult market environment in the coming quarters. The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. The commodity chemical sector has been affected by the shock, especially the ethylene chain given its sensitivity to lower oil prices. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. Today's action reflects the impact on Westlake of the breadth and severity of the shock, and the broad deterioration in credit quality it has triggered. The Baa2 ratings reflect the company's positions in the ethylene chain, chlor-alkali and PVC, good scale, and vertically-integrated and cost-advantaged manufacturing capabilities. The ratings also reflect a good history of adherence to conservative financial policies that support its investment-grade rating. The credit profile is tempered by limited product diversity and significant cyclicality in its two business segments. Credit metrics have improved since the acquisition of Axiall in August 2016, including a reduction of debt, and the company's business model is materially strengthened. Environmental, social, and governance factors influence Westlake's credit quality. The company is exposed to environmental and social issues typical for commodity chemicals companies. Governance-related risks are lower than most chemical companies based on the company's publicly-traded status and management's track record of conservatism. While some of the company's assets are held by a master-limited partnership, Westlake owns the majority of the MLP and has evidenced discipline with regard to MLP-related financial policies. The negative outlook reflects anticipated weakening in credit metrics in 2020. Moody's could downgrade the rating with expectations for adjusted financial leverage sustained above 2.5x in a normalized environment, adjusted financial leverage above 3.5x for more than a few quarters during an industry downturn, or retained cash flow-to-debt sustained below 20%. A significant deterioration in the company's cash position -- other than to repay borrowings under the revolving credit facility -- could also result in a downgrade given the uncertain macroeconomic environment. Moody's could upgrade the rating with expectations for adjusted financial leverage sustained below 2.0x, retained cash flow-to-debt sustained above 30% in a normalized environment, and financial policy commitment consistent with a higher rating. Based in Houston, Tex., Westlake Chemical Corporation produces ethylene, polyethylene plastics, polyvinyl chloride plastics ("PVC"), styrene, and caustic soda. The company operates through two main divisions, (1) olefins, where most of Westlake's ethylene production takes place for use in the manufacturing of the polyethylene plastics known as low-density polyethylene ("LDPE") and linear low-density polyethylene ("LLDPE"), and styrene; and (2) vinyls, where Westlake's chlorine and additional ethylene production are combined to manufacture commodity PVC, plastics, and caustic soda. The principal methodology used in these ratings was Chemical Industry published in March 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1152388. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology. Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings: Factors that could lead to an upgrade— Adjusted financial leverage sustained below 2.0x; retained cash flow-to-debt sustained above 30% in a normalized environment; financial policy commitment consistent with a higher rating Factors that could lead to a downgrade— Adjusted financial leverage sustained above 2.5x in a normalized environment; adjusted financial leverage above 3.5x for more than a few quarters in an industry downturn; retained cash flow-to-debt sustained below 20% REGULATORY DISCLOSURES For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004. For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com. For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity. These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com. The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure. Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review. Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569. At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating outcome announced and described above. The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com. Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating. Benjamin Nelson VP - Senior Credit Officer Corporate Finance Group Moody's Investors Service, Inc. 250 Greenwich Street New York, NY 10007 U.S.A. Glenn B. Eckert Associate Managing Director Corporate Finance Group

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

Glenn B. Eckert

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

