Moody's affirms Wheel Pros' B3 CFR; revises outlook to negative

New York, April 28, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") affirmed the ratings of Wheel Pros, Inc. ("Wheel Pros"), including the corporate family rating (CFR) at B3, the probability of default rating at B3-PD, the B2 senior secured rating and the Caa2 senior unsecured rating. The outlook has been revised to negative from stable.

The change in outlook to negative reflects Moody's view that Wheel Pros' liquidity has deteriorated and debt/EBITDA will remain high at about 7x through 2022. Moody's believes Wheel Pros faces liquidity pressure in the very near-term, but expects good free cash flow over the balance of 2022 despite slowing demand for Wheel Pros products. However, Moody's believes material risk exists to Wheel Pros' cash generation should demand not materialize as expected following large inventory builds in the preceding quarters.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Wheel Pros, Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed B3

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed B3-PD

....Gtd Senior Secured 1st Lien Term Loan, Affirmed B2 (LGD3)

....Gtd Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Caa2 (LGD5)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Wheel Pros, Inc.

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Wheel Pros' ratings reflect the company's high financial leverage, along with the discretionary nature of its custom vehicle wheels and a demonstrated history of an aggressive financial policy with debt-funded acquisitions and shareholder returns. Wheel Pros does maintain a leading market position in this specialty segment with strong brand recognition for its products, a generally flexible cost structure with low capital requirements, and favorable customer diversification.

Moody's expects Wheel Pros' revenue to increase at least 10% in 2022 mainly from acquisitions and price increases while demand for custom wheels stalls following remarkable growth the past two years. Moody's had previously cautioned that it expected Wheel Pros growth to moderate post-pandemic, but now believes volume growth in 2022 will be challenged as consumers spend cautiously on discretionary products in an inflationary environment. Despite top line uncertainty, Moody's expects Wheel Pros to keep a steady EBITA margin of around 14% as the company's cost structure is highly variable.

Wheel Pros' liquidity is expected to be adequate in 2022 although it has weakened considerably following sizeable working capital investments and use of its $200 million asset based lending facility ("ABL") to fund the acquisition of Teraflex in early 2022. Moody's expects Wheel Pros to maintain a minimal cash balance and that free cash flow of about $80 million in 2022 will be used to pay down outstanding ABL borrowings.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OR UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be downgraded if Wheel Pros is unable to improve its liquidity in 2022 such that Moody's believes the company will have difficultly servicing its debt costs. The ratings could also be downgraded if debt/EBITDA is expected to be sustained in excess of 7x.

Wheel Pros ratings could be upgraded if the company demonstrates a financial policy that supports debt/EBITDA sustained below 5.5x even when considering its acquisition growth strategy, and retained cash flow-to-debt maintained above 10%. Consistently strong positive free cash flow and maintaining an adequate liquidity profile would also be considerations for an upgrade.

Wheel Pros, headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, is a wholesale distributor of custom and proprietary branded wheels, performance tires and related accessories in the aftermarket automotive segment. The company is owned by an affiliated fund controlled by private equity financial sponsor Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. Management reported revenue for the twelve months ending September 30, 2021 of approximately $1.2 billion.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Automotive Suppliers published in May 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1276105. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

