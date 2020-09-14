Moody's affirms Wheel Pros ratings with CFR at B3; outlook revised to stable

New York, September 14, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") affirmed
the ratings of Wheel Pros, Inc. ("Wheel Pros"),
including the corporate family rating (CFR) at B3, probability of
default rating (PDR) at B3-PD, and the senior secured first
lien and second lien term loans at B2 and Caa2, respectively.
The rating outlook has been changed to stable from negative.
The ratings affirmation and outlook change to stable reflect Moody's
expectation that Wheel Pros stronger-than-expected performance
in 2020 provides the company with adequate protection in its leverage
and cash flow metrics to withstand a likely tapering off of demand into
2021.
Affirmations:
..Issuer: Wheel Pros, Inc.
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Affirmed B3-PD
.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed
B3
....Senior Secured 1st Lien Bank Credit Facility,
Affirmed B2 (LGD3)
....Senior Secured 2nd Lien Bank Credit Facility,
Affirmed Caa2 (LGD5)
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Wheel Pros, Inc.
....Outlook, Changed To Stable From
Negative
RATINGS RATIONALE
Wheel Pros ratings, including the B3 CFR, reflect the company's
high leverage, discretionary nature of its products of custom vehicle
wheels, and elevated event risk for debt-funded acquisitions.
Wheel Pros does maintain a leading market position with strong brand presence
in its wheel products, a flexible cost structure and low capital
requirements, and favorable customer diversification.
The company's operating performance for 2020 will be stronger than
anticipated earlier in the year as Moody's believes stay-at-home
orders, government stimulus and limited options for other discretionary
spend have spurred demand in 2020. Moody's believes demand
for Wheel Pros products will slow in 2021, and demand still remains
vulnerable to prolonged levels of high unemployment given the discretionary
nature of the product. In the event of a demand pullback,
Moody's expects the company to maintain an EBITA margin in the mid-teens
range as the company realizes certain cost synergies from its 2019 acquisition
of Mobile Hi-Tech Wheels (MHT).
From a corporate governance perspective, the company's high
leverage partly reflects its private equity ownership. Event risk
is high considering Wheel Pros aggressive pace of acquisitions over recent
years, with transactions funded primarily with debt. Moody's
expects Wheel Pros to remain opportunistic in expanding through acquisitions,
thus leaving leverage vulnerable to be elevated above 6x debt/EBITDA.
The stable outlook reflects Moody's view that Wheel Pros will maintain
EBITA margins in the mid-teens range and generate moderately positive
free cash flow to support an adequate liquidity profile should demand
decrease in 2021.
Wheel Pros is expected to maintain an adequate liquidity profile into
2021. Moody's expects Wheel Pros to maintain positive free
cash flow of at least $30 million through strong earnings growth
and prudent working capital management. The company's cash
flows are subject to seasonality, with the first quarter typically
a period of cash burn, which has resulted in moderate use of its
$60 million asset-based lending facility ("ABL")
to support working capital swings. Wheel Pros utilized the unexpectedly
strong cash generation during 2Q 2020 to fully pay down its ABL and to
repay approximately $19 million of its first lien term loan.
Moody's expects Wheel Pros ABL to remain fully available in the
near-term, and the company does not face any significant
debt maturities until the ABL comes due in 2023.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Wheel Pro ratings could be upgraded if the company demonstrates a financial
policy that supports debt/EBITDA sustained below 5.5x even when
considering its acquisition growth strategy, and retained cash flow-to-debt
maintained above 10%. Consistently positive free cash flow
generation and maintaining an adequate liquidity profile would also reflect
for consideration of an upgrade.
The ratings could be downgraded if Wheel Pros liquidity position deteriorates
due to an inability to generate positive free cash flow or ongoing reliance
on its ABL to fund operations. A downgrade could also result if
Moody's expects that Wheel Pros leverage profile will be sustained
above 7x debt/EBITDA either through a decline in earnings or resumption
of debt-funded acquisition activity.
Wheel Pros, headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado,
is a wholesale distributor of custom and proprietary branded wheels,
performance tires and related accessories in the aftermarket automotive
segment. The company is majority-owned by private equity
financial sponsor Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. Management
reported revenue for the twelve months ending June 30, 2020 of approximately
$792 million.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Automotive Supplier
Methodology published in January 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1170606.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
