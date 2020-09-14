Moody's affirms Wheel Pros ratings with CFR at B3; outlook revised to stable

New York, September 14, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") affirmed the ratings of Wheel Pros, Inc. ("Wheel Pros"), including the corporate family rating (CFR) at B3, probability of default rating (PDR) at B3-PD, and the senior secured first lien and second lien term loans at B2 and Caa2, respectively. The rating outlook has been changed to stable from negative.

The ratings affirmation and outlook change to stable reflect Moody's expectation that Wheel Pros stronger-than-expected performance in 2020 provides the company with adequate protection in its leverage and cash flow metrics to withstand a likely tapering off of demand into 2021.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Wheel Pros, Inc.

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed B3-PD

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed B3

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Bank Credit Facility, Affirmed B2 (LGD3)

....Senior Secured 2nd Lien Bank Credit Facility, Affirmed Caa2 (LGD5)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Wheel Pros, Inc.

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Negative

RATINGS RATIONALE

Wheel Pros ratings, including the B3 CFR, reflect the company's high leverage, discretionary nature of its products of custom vehicle wheels, and elevated event risk for debt-funded acquisitions. Wheel Pros does maintain a leading market position with strong brand presence in its wheel products, a flexible cost structure and low capital requirements, and favorable customer diversification.

The company's operating performance for 2020 will be stronger than anticipated earlier in the year as Moody's believes stay-at-home orders, government stimulus and limited options for other discretionary spend have spurred demand in 2020. Moody's believes demand for Wheel Pros products will slow in 2021, and demand still remains vulnerable to prolonged levels of high unemployment given the discretionary nature of the product. In the event of a demand pullback, Moody's expects the company to maintain an EBITA margin in the mid-teens range as the company realizes certain cost synergies from its 2019 acquisition of Mobile Hi-Tech Wheels (MHT).

From a corporate governance perspective, the company's high leverage partly reflects its private equity ownership. Event risk is high considering Wheel Pros aggressive pace of acquisitions over recent years, with transactions funded primarily with debt. Moody's expects Wheel Pros to remain opportunistic in expanding through acquisitions, thus leaving leverage vulnerable to be elevated above 6x debt/EBITDA.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's view that Wheel Pros will maintain EBITA margins in the mid-teens range and generate moderately positive free cash flow to support an adequate liquidity profile should demand decrease in 2021.

Wheel Pros is expected to maintain an adequate liquidity profile into 2021. Moody's expects Wheel Pros to maintain positive free cash flow of at least $30 million through strong earnings growth and prudent working capital management. The company's cash flows are subject to seasonality, with the first quarter typically a period of cash burn, which has resulted in moderate use of its $60 million asset-based lending facility ("ABL") to support working capital swings. Wheel Pros utilized the unexpectedly strong cash generation during 2Q 2020 to fully pay down its ABL and to repay approximately $19 million of its first lien term loan. Moody's expects Wheel Pros ABL to remain fully available in the near-term, and the company does not face any significant debt maturities until the ABL comes due in 2023.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Wheel Pro ratings could be upgraded if the company demonstrates a financial policy that supports debt/EBITDA sustained below 5.5x even when considering its acquisition growth strategy, and retained cash flow-to-debt maintained above 10%. Consistently positive free cash flow generation and maintaining an adequate liquidity profile would also reflect for consideration of an upgrade.

The ratings could be downgraded if Wheel Pros liquidity position deteriorates due to an inability to generate positive free cash flow or ongoing reliance on its ABL to fund operations. A downgrade could also result if Moody's expects that Wheel Pros leverage profile will be sustained above 7x debt/EBITDA either through a decline in earnings or resumption of debt-funded acquisition activity.

Wheel Pros, headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, is a wholesale distributor of custom and proprietary branded wheels, performance tires and related accessories in the aftermarket automotive segment. The company is majority-owned by private equity financial sponsor Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. Management reported revenue for the twelve months ending June 30, 2020 of approximately $792 million.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Automotive Supplier Methodology published in January 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1170606. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

