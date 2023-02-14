Moody's affirms Whirlpool's Baa1/P-2 ratings; assigns Baa1 to new notes; outlook remains stable

New York, February 14, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed the ratings of Whirlpool Corporation ("Whirlpool") and its subsidiaries, including the company's Baa1 senior unsecured note ratings and Prime-2 commercial paper rating. At the same time Moody's assigned a Baa1 to Whirlpool's proposed new senior unsecured bonds. The rating outlook remains stable.

Proceeds from the notes will be used to refinance outstanding debt including the $250 million notes due in March 2023. The offering is credit positive because it extends the company's maturity profile. Following this repayment, the company's next maturity is $300 million 4.0% notes due March 2024.

The affirmation of the rating reflects Whirlpool's large scale, geographic diversification, strong brands and very good liquidity. The rating affirmations also reflect Moody's expectation that Whirlpool will continue to generate at least $500 million of annual free cash flow (after dividends), refrain from share repurchases and focus on debt repayment to reduce debt-to-EBITDA leverage to the company's 2.0x target. Credit metrics will likely be weak over at least the next year with a cyclical slowdown in appliance demand occurring in conjunction with the leveraging $3 billion Insinkerator acquisition in November 2022. Leverage will be high and weakly position Whirlpool in the Baa1 rating category for at least the next year. Whirlpool's very good liquidity including positive free cash flow and an undrawn $3.5 billion revolver nevertheless provide liquidity to manage through a cyclical slowdown in 2023 and Moody's projects the company will restore credit metrics to levels more in line with expectations for the rating within the next 12-24 months as the company repays debt and appliance demand recovers. Moody's also anticipates that the company's cost reduction initiatives and lower commodity and input costs will lead to slight EBITDA margin improvement despite lower appliance volumes and revenue.

The company has a good track record of product innovation with more than half of its business in the more stable appliance replacement market. The ratings are also limited by the highly cyclical nature of Whirlpool's businesses related to the remodeling and replacement appliance market, which has experienced good growth during the past two years but is now in the midst of a cyclical slowdown due to supply chain disruptions, cost increases, and weaker consumer demand. These factors are reducing EBITDA and free cash flow and hindering Whirlpool's ability to quickly deleverage following the Insinkerator acquisition.

Moody's expects Whirlpool's operating performance to stabilize starting with the second half of 2023 as consumer inflationary pressure and commodity costs subside. In line with Moody's baseline economic forecasts for GDP, demand for appliances will improve in 2024. Whirlpool's EBIT margin (incorporating Moody's adjustments) should improve to around 6.5% over the next 12 months compared to approximately 6% as of fiscal year ending December 2022 mostly from lower material costs. Once Whirlpool completes the announced divestiture of its EMEA business into a 25% owned joint venture, the EBIT margin should experience an additional 200 basis points of lift. In 2024, Moody's projects the EBIT margin will return to a more normalized level of around 10% (12% factoring in the EMEA divestiture) as demand recovers and economies of scale are realized. Moody's expects that retained cash flow to net debt (13% as of December 31, 2022) will recover to near 30% by fiscal year end 2024. Moody's further expects debt-to-EBITDA (incorporating Moody's adjustments) to decline to 2.5x by 2024 from an elevated 4.4x as of December 31, 2022, pro-forma for the Insinkerator acquisition, as the company continues to utilize its free cash flows to repay debt.

The following ratings/assessments are affected by today's action:

Assignments:

..Issuer: Whirlpool Corporation

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Assigned Baa1

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Whirlpool Corporation

.... Issuer Rating, Affirmed Baa1

....Senior Unsecured Commercial Paper, Affirmed P-2

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Baa1

..Issuer: Whirlpool EMEA Finance S.a r.l.

....Backed Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Baa1

..Issuer: Whirlpool Europe B.V.

....Backed Senior Unsecured Commercial Paper, Affirmed P-2

..Issuer: Whirlpool Finance Luxembourg S.a.r.l

....Backed Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Baa1

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Whirlpool Corporation

....Outlook, Remains Stable

..Issuer: Whirlpool EMEA Finance S.a r.l.

....Outlook, Remains Stable

..Issuer: Whirlpool Finance Luxembourg S.a.r.l

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Whirlpool's Baa1 senior unsecured rating reflects its significant scale with revenue of approximately $19.7 billion, strong market position and brand names, and very good liquidity. The company also benefits from a strong track record of product innovation and execution of initiatives focused on margin expansion through a range of global economic environments. The ratings are constrained by the highly cyclical nature of the consumer appliance business and variability in raw material, labor, energy, and transportation costs that can result in sharply lower earnings and cash flow during the weak part of economic cycles. The cyclicality is only partially dampened by approximately half of sales being related to more resilient appliance replacement demand. Leverage will likely be high for the rating for at least the next 12 months and this weakly positions the company within the rating category. Moody's projects Whirlpool will utilize free cash flow of at least $500 million annually to repay debt and reduce debt-to-EBITDA leverage to 2.5x and increase RCF-to-net debt to near 30% by the end of 2024.

ESG CONSIDERATIONS

Whirlpool's ESG Credit Impact Score is CIS-2 with ESG factors having a neutral-to-low credit impact on the current rating and the overall influence of these attributes on the rating is non-material. Driving the CIS is the neutral to low (G-2) governance risk driven by moderate financial leverage (gross debt to EBITDA leverage target of 2.0x) and a manageable dividend payment. As with most consumer durables companies, the company's exposure to environmental risks is moderately negative (E-3) given the exposure to carbon transition, natural capital, and waste and pollution risks. The company's exposure to social risks (S-3) is also moderately negative reflecting risks to safeguarding the health and safety of its employees, human capital and responsible production risks.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The stable outlook reflects Moody's view that the company will generate free cash flow of at least $500 million in 2023 and more than $750 million in 2024 and will utilize the cash to repay debt. Moody's also expects Whirlpool will maintain very good liquidity over the next 12-18 months including proactively addressing upcoming maturities while managing the expected decline in large appliance demand as a result of the slower macroeconomic environment. The outlook also reflects Moody's expectation that the company's focus on debt repayment will improve credit metrics to more normalized levels expected for the rating category by the end of 2024.

Whirlpool's ratings could be upgrade if the company can reduce cyclicality and substantially improve and maintain its profitability, free cash flow and credit metrics, Specifically, an upgrade would require retained cash flow/net debt maintained above 40 %.

Ratings could be downgraded if Whirlpool's appliance demand declines and remains depressed due to an extended economic downturn or market share losses, the company is unable to improve the EBIT margin in 2023 because of cost pressures or volume and revenue declines, or free cash flow is weaker than $500 million annually. Retained cash flow to net debt sustained below 30%, share repurchases, an increase in the dividend before earnings recover, or debt-funded acquisitions could also result in a downgrade. A deterioration in liquidity such as not proactively addressing the August 2024 expiration of the $3.5 billion revolver could also lead to a downgrade.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Consumer Durables published in September 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/74987. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Headquartered in Benton Harbor, MI, Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets a full line of home appliances and related products including laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking, and other appliance products. Products are sold under various brands including Whirlpool, Maytag, KitchenAid and Indesit. Revenues for the publicly-traded company approximate $19.7 billion for the fiscal year ended December 2022 and would be approximately $16.7x billion pro forma for a full year of Insinkerator and divestiture of the EMEA business.

