Moody's affirms White Cap's B2 CFR; outlook stable

Approximately $3.3 billion of rated debt affected

New York, January 31, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) affirmed White Cap Supply Holdings, LLC's B2 Corporate Family Rating (CFR) and B2-PD Probability of Default Rating. Moody's also affirmed the B2 rating on the company's senior secured bank credit facility, comprising a revolving credit facility and term loan, the Caa1 rating on the senior unsecured notes due 2028 and the Caa1 rating on the senior unsecured PIK notes to 2026 issued by White Cap Parent, LLC, parent holding company of White Cap Supply Holdings, LLC (collectively White Cap). The outlook is changed to stable from negative.

The affirmation of White Cap's B2 CFR and change in outlook to stable from negative reflects Moody's expectation that White Cap will integrate Ram Tool Construction Supply Co. (Ram Tool), acquired on December 1, 2021, without impacting operations, generate revenue growth and modestly improve profitability, which would improve key credit metrics. A good liquidity profile further supports stabilization of White Cap's ratings.

"White Cap must execute on its growth strategy while integrating Ram Tool, contending with intense competition and a highly leveraged capital structure," said Peter Doyle, Vice President at Moody's. "Another significant debt financed acquisition or dividend could result in ratings pressure," added Doyle.

The following ratings are affected by today's action:

Affirmations:

..Issuer: White Cap Supply Holdings, LLC

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed B2

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed B2-PD

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Affirmed B2 (LGD4)

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Caa1 (LGD6)

..Issuer: White Cap Parent, LLC

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Caa1 (LGD6)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: White Cap Supply Holdings, LLC

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Negative

..Issuer: White Cap Parent, LLC

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Negative

RATINGS RATIONALE

White Cap's B2 CFR reflects the company's highly leveraged capital structure. Moody's projects debt-to-EBITDA improving to 5.8x by year-end 2023 from 7.0x at year-end 2021. Full year earnings from Ram Tool, which will more than offset the loss of revenue from the sale of the company's Contractors' Warehouse business in the second quarter of 2021, higher volumes from organic growth and price increases compensate for the increasing debt load. Moody's forecasts free cash flow-to-debt will range from 5% - 7% by late 2023, despite high fixed charges. Debt service requirements, including cash interest payments and term loan amortization, will approach $200 million per year, constraining cash flow, reducing financial flexibility and making voluntary debt payments difficult to achieve in 2022. At the same time White Cap must continue with its transformation as a stand-alone entity and the integration of Ram Tool.

Good operating performance provides a major offset to the company's highly leveraged debt capital structure. Moody's forecasts EBITDA margin sustained in the range of 10% - 12%, which is the company's greatest credit strength, based on revenue approaching $5.6 billion by late 2023. Moody's also calculates interest coverage, measured as EBITA-to-interest expense, in excess of 1.5x over the next two years, which is reasonable relative to the large interest burden. White Cap has a good liquidity profile characterized by good cash flow and plenty of revolver availability. These factors in addition to the company's scale, geographic diversity and end market dynamics that support growth further enhance White Cap's credit profile.

The B2 rating on White Cap's senior secured bank credit facility, the same rating as the Corporate Family Rating, results from its subordination to company's asset based revolving credit facility but priority of payment relative to the company's senior unsecured notes. The bank credit facility comprises a revolving credit facility and term loan. The revolving credit facility and term loan are pari passu. Both have a first lien on substantially all noncurrent assets and a second lien on assets securing the company's asset based revolving credit facility (ABL priority collateral). The B2 rating is not impacted by the current discussions to reduce pricing nor by a moderate increase to the term loan, which is incorporated in Moody's forward view.

The Caa1 rating on the company's senior unsecured notes due 2028, two notches below the Corporate Family Rating, results from their subordination to the company's considerable amount of secured debt. The Caa1 rating on White Cap Parent, LLC's senior unsecured PIK toggle notes due 2026, two notches below the Corporate Family Rating, results from their contractual and structural subordination to White Cap Supply Holdings, LLC's secured debt. While the rating is the same as the senior unsecured notes at White Cap Parent, LLC, the expected loss in a distress scenario is greater on the PIK toggle notes.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

An upgrade would be predicated on sustaining debt-to-EBITDA near 4.5x, while preserving its good liquidity profile. A downgrade could occur should White Cap adopt a more aggressive financial strategy, particularly with respect to acquisitions or dividends, or experience a weakening of liquidity. Negative rating pressure would also result from debt-to-EBITDA remaining above 6.0x or interest coverage sustained below 1.5x.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Distribution & Supply Chain Services Industry published in June 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1121974. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

White Cap Supply Holdings, LLC, headquartered in Norcross, Georgia, is a leading North American industrial distributor of specialty construction products. Through their respective affiliates Clayton, Dubilier & Rice (CD&R) owns 65% of White Cap and The Sterling Group controls the remaining 35%.

