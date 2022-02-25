Moody's affirms Whole Earth Brands B2 CFR; outlook revised to negative from stable

New York, February 25, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") today affirmed
the ratings of Whole Earth Brands, Inc. ("Whole Earth
Brands"), including the B2 Corporate Family Rating (CFR),
B2-PD Probability of Default Rating (PDR), and the B2 rating
on Whole Earth Brands' $450 million senior secured credit
facilities. The speculative grade liquidity rating was downgraded
to SGL-3 from SGL-2. Finally, Moody's
revised the outlook to negative from stable.
The outlook revision to negative from stable reflects Moody's expectation
that Whole Earth Brands' debt/EBITDA on a Moody's adjusted
basis will remain above 5x in the next 12 to 18 months. As of September
30, 2021, Moody's estimates that Whole Earth Brand's
leverage was approximately 6x. Although Whole Earth Brands has
successfully integrated its acquisition of Wholesome and Swerve,
the company's EBITDA generation has been trending slightly weaker
than Moody's had originally forecasted. Moody's is
forecasting revenue and EBITDA growth in Fiscal 2022; albeit in the
low single digit range, which leaves the company's credit
metrics vulnerable to any disruption in its integration process or potential
acquisitions.
The downgrade of Whole Earth Brands' liquidity rating to SGL-3
reflects Moody's view that Whole Earth Brands' liquidity is
slightly weaker given lower than expected free cash flow generation as
well as less availability on the company's revolving credit facility.
In the LTM period ended September 30, 2021, Whole Earth Brands
generated $0.4 million in free cashflow, which was
significantly less than Moody's forecast of approximately $40
million. Moody's is projecting Whole Earth Brands'
free cash flow generation to improve in 2022, to approximately $20-25
million, albeit this is still lower than original forecasted.
Lastly, the SGL-3 reflects a $30 million drawn down
on the company's $75 million credit facility which reduced
availability under the facility to approximately $18 million.
On February 23, 2022, Whole Earth Brands paid $30 million
in cash as a portion of its earnout agreement to the sellers of Wholesome,
which it acquired in February 2021. The remaining $25 million
of the $55 million earnout agreement was paid in equity.
Given the reduced availability under the revolving credit facility combined
with the lower free cash flow forecast, Moody's believes Whole
Earth Brands' liquidity profile is more representative of a SGL-3
rating.
The following ratings/assessments are affected by today's action:
Ratings Affirmed:
..Issuer: Whole Earth Brands, Inc.
.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed
B2
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Affirmed B2-PD
....$75 million Senior Secured 1st
lien Revolving Credit Facility expiring 2026, Affirmed B2 (LGD3)
....$375 million Senior Secured 1st
lien Term Loan B, expiring 2028, Affirmed B2 (LGD3)
Ratings Downgraded:
..Issuer: Whole Earth Brands, Inc.
.... Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating,
Downgraded to SGL-3 from SGL-2
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Whole Earth Brands, Inc.
....Outlook, Changed To Negative From
Stable
RATINGS RATIONALE
The B2 CFR reflects Whole Earth Brands' relatively small scale with less
than $500 million in annual revenues and focus on the mature and
competitive sweetener categories. Offsetting these factors are
the company's global presence in the natural and sugar free sweeteners
categories as well as its global leadership position in natural licorice
extracts and derivatives. The rating also reflects the company's
good profitability and predictable free cash flow generation resulting
from its asset light business model. Moody's projects modest low
single digit growth over the next few years as Wholesome and Swerve benefit
from consumer demand for healthier options. Whole Earth Brands
has high financial leverage, estimated to be 6x debt-to-EBITDA
on a Moody's adjusted basis as of September 30, 2021.
Whole Earth Brands' SGL-3 rating reflects adequate liquidity based
on $34 million in cash as of September 30, 2021, $20-25
million of annual projected free cash flow in 2022, $18 million
of remaining undrawn capacity on the revolver (pro-forma for the
Wholesome earnout payment), and no debt maturities through 2026.
The cash sources provide ample resources for the $3.75 million
of required annual term loan amortization, reinvestment needs and
potential acquisitions. There are no term loan financial maintenance
covenants and Moody's projects the company will maintain good cushion
within the maximum net leverage and minimum fixed charge coverage ratio
maintenance covenants in the revolver.
ESG Considerations
Whole Earth Brands is moderately exposed to environmental risks,
including those related to natural capital and waste and pollution,
among others. The company is also moderately exposed to social
risks including those related to customer relations, responsible
production, and health & safety.
Moody's expects Whole Earth Brands' lower calorie and natural products
to benefit from changing consumer food habits including a focus on healthier
foods that are free from sugar and that are plant based. Demand
for other company products such as artificial sweeteners are likely to
be hurt by these consumer trends.
Moody's views Whole Earth Brands' commitment to deleveraging and its long-term
debt-to-Adjusted EBITDA target, as defined by the
company of less than 3.0x, as a credit positive.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Whole Earth Brands' ratings could be upgraded if there is a material diversification
in the company's product profile, the company is able to accelerate
organic revenue and earnings growth, capture a growing share of
the sweeteners market, maintain good liquidity, and sustain
debt-to-EBITDA below 5.0x while pursuing its acquisition-based
growth strategy. Alternatively, ratings could be downgraded
if organic revenue performance is weak or declining, margins contract,
free cash flow is low, liquidity deteriorates, or adjusted
debt-to-EBITDA is sustained above 6.0x.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Consumer Packaged
Goods Methodology published in February 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1202237.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Whole Earth Brands, Inc. ("Whole Earth Brands", NASDAQ:
FREE) based in Chicago, Illinois, is a publicly traded global
platform of branded products and ingredients focused on the consumer transition
towards healthier lifestyles, such as free from sugar, natural
solutions, plant-based and clean label. With brands
such as Whole Earth, Swerve, Pure Via, Equal,
and Canderel, Whole Earth Brands has formed a global presence in
the zero/low sugar, calorie sweeteners and reduced sugar categories.
The Company's branded product line, Magnasweet, offers versatile
masking agents, sweetness intensifiers and extenders and flavor
enhancers. Whole Earth Brands generated net sales for the LTM period
ended September 30, 2021 of $437 million.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed
by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square,
Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit
rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement
status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is
available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Frank Henson
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
John E. Puchalla, CFA
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653