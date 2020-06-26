Moody's affirms WideOpenWest's B2 CFR; outlook is stable despite weak operating performance

New York, June 26, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") affirmed
WideOpenWest Finance, LLC's (WOW or the Company) B2 Corporate
Family Rating (CFR), B2-PD Probability of Default rating,
and the B2 Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility Rating. Liquidity
remains good, SGL-2. The outlook is Stable.
Affirmations:
..Issuer: WideOpenWest Finance, LLC
.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed
B2
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Affirmed B2-PD
....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility,
Affirmed B2 (LGD3) from (LGD4)
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: WideOpenWest Finance, LLC
....Outlook, Remains Stable
RATINGS RATIONALE
WOW's credit profile is constrained by governance risk, with
its private equity ownership and control which has a less than conservative
financial policy that tolerates high leverage (Moody's adjusted)
at 5.5x (last 12 months ended Q1 2020). We also believe
there is event risk with financial sponsors given their interest in extracting
returns. The company's overbuilder operating strategy is
also a burden. Despite helping to extend its reach and grow its
scale, it requires a higher level of capital intensity which limits
free cash flows, which were negative in recent years. The
Company also faces strong competition (including Comcast or Charter in
most markets), and secular challenges in voice and video with customers
turning to cheaper streaming video options and using their wireless services
in place of wireline voice. As a result, the company is experiencing
a high loss of video and voice subscribers, and a weak and falling
market position (based on Moody's Triple Play Equivalent ratio) evidenced
by low penetration rates, the lowest among our rated issuers.
Certain measures of profitability are also relatively weak, including
revenue and EBITDA to homes passed and PSU's. We also note
the company has a relatively small scale, in just 19 markets,
with regional concentration. As well, the company has a thin
level of cash and little to no alternate forms of liquidity with a fully
secured capital structure and a high debt to equity ratio, suggesting
no equity cushion. Supporting the rating is a competitive network
with strong mix of fiber assets and DOCSIS-enabled coax,
producing industry leading speeds of 1 Gbps available in 95% of
its markets (and 10 gbs available to commercial customers). These
assets have helped position the company to satisfy continued strong broadband
demand, which is driving organic subscriber growth in the mid-single
digit percent range, and supporting strong and relatively stable
EBITDA margins in the mid to high 30% range. Positive operating
cash flows, revolver capacity, and covenant cushion are also
positive credit factors.
The senior secured bank credit facility, including the senior secured
term loan (due 2023) and revolving credit facility (due 2022), are
rated B2 (LGD3), same as the B2 CFR. The instrument ratings
reflect the probability of default of the company, as reflected
in the B2-PD Probability of Default Rating, which assumes
an average expected family recovery rate of 50% at default.
We typically assume a better than average recovery when there is a single
class of senior secured bank debt with customary protections. However,
we believe the low market capitalization of the company relative to total
debt is an indication that a lower / average recovery in a distress scenario
is more likely. Lease rejection claims and trade payables are unrated,
and does not effect the instrument level ratings given their small size
relative to debt.
The company reported weak first quarter results. Revenues and EBITDA
were down -.9% and -3.9%,
respectively, year over year, partially impacted by COVID-19.
Management said the decline in EBITDA was largely driven by additional
bad debt expense as a result of uncertainty around the economic position
of the Company's customers and others affected by the global health
crisis. As a result of the uncertainty caused by the pandemic,
the company withdrew its 2019 guidance. Despite the temporary challenges,
we expect the company's business model to remain resilient through
this period of uncertainty.
The stable outlook reflects our expectation that debt, revenues,
and EBITDA (Moody's adjusted) will average approximately $2.4
billion, $1.1 billion, and at least $400
million, respectively, over the next 12-18 months.
We project EBITDA margins in the mid 30% range will produce limited
free cash flow that will range between breakeven free cash flow and $20
million, after interest (based on weighted average borrowing cost
of about 5%) and CAPEX (near 20% of revenue). Leverage
(Moody's adjusted debt/EBITDA) will range between 5.7x-5.8x,
and interest coverage (Moody's adjusted EBITDA-CAPEX/interest)
will range between 1.2 -- 1.3x. Key assumptions
include organic broadband subscriber growth in the mid-single digit
percent range, and video subscriber losses in the high-single
to low teens percent range. We expect liquidity to remain good
(SGL-2).
The SGL-2 liquidity rating reflects good liquidity evidenced by
positive operating cash flows, significant capacity on its only
partially drawn $300 million revolving credit facility, and
ample headroom under its financial maintenance covenants. It's
earliest maturity is the revolver, due May 2022.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Moody's would consider an upgrade if debt/EBITDA (Moody's adjusted)
is sustained below 4.5x, and free cash flow to debt (Moody's
adjusted) is sustained above 5%. An upgrade would also be
conditional on better liquidity including more cash and free cash flow,
improved market share trends, less governance risk, and or
larger scale and diversification. Moody's could consider a downgrade
if debt/EBITDA (Moody's adjusted) is sustained above 6.0x
or free cash flow to debt (Moody's adjusted) is sustained below
3%. We would also consider a negative rating action if the
liquidity deteriorated, scale or diversity decreased, or broadband
subscriber growth slowed materially.
With its headquarters in Englewood, Colorado, WideOpenWest
Finance, LLC provides residential and commercial video, high
speed data, and telephony services to 19 Midwestern and Southeastern
markets, across 10 states in the United States. The company
passed approximately 3.2 million homes and reported approximately
1.35 million residential and commercial primary service units (798
thousand high speed data, 366 thousand video, and 191 thousand
phone subscribers as of March 31, 2020). The Company is public,
but majority owned and controlled by Crestview Partners through beneficial
ownership of approximately 37% of the common stock. Revenue
for the last 12 months ended March 31, 2020 was approximately $1.2
billion.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Pay TV published in
December 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1134554.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Jason Cuomo
Senior Vice President
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
Lenny J. Ajzenman
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
