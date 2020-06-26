Moody's affirms WideOpenWest's B2 CFR; outlook is stable despite weak operating performance

New York, June 26, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") affirmed WideOpenWest Finance, LLC's (WOW or the Company) B2 Corporate Family Rating (CFR), B2-PD Probability of Default rating, and the B2 Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility Rating. Liquidity remains good, SGL-2. The outlook is Stable.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: WideOpenWest Finance, LLC

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed B2

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed B2-PD

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Affirmed B2 (LGD3) from (LGD4)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: WideOpenWest Finance, LLC

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

WOW's credit profile is constrained by governance risk, with its private equity ownership and control which has a less than conservative financial policy that tolerates high leverage (Moody's adjusted) at 5.5x (last 12 months ended Q1 2020). We also believe there is event risk with financial sponsors given their interest in extracting returns. The company's overbuilder operating strategy is also a burden. Despite helping to extend its reach and grow its scale, it requires a higher level of capital intensity which limits free cash flows, which were negative in recent years. The Company also faces strong competition (including Comcast or Charter in most markets), and secular challenges in voice and video with customers turning to cheaper streaming video options and using their wireless services in place of wireline voice. As a result, the company is experiencing a high loss of video and voice subscribers, and a weak and falling market position (based on Moody's Triple Play Equivalent ratio) evidenced by low penetration rates, the lowest among our rated issuers. Certain measures of profitability are also relatively weak, including revenue and EBITDA to homes passed and PSU's. We also note the company has a relatively small scale, in just 19 markets, with regional concentration. As well, the company has a thin level of cash and little to no alternate forms of liquidity with a fully secured capital structure and a high debt to equity ratio, suggesting no equity cushion. Supporting the rating is a competitive network with strong mix of fiber assets and DOCSIS-enabled coax, producing industry leading speeds of 1 Gbps available in 95% of its markets (and 10 gbs available to commercial customers). These assets have helped position the company to satisfy continued strong broadband demand, which is driving organic subscriber growth in the mid-single digit percent range, and supporting strong and relatively stable EBITDA margins in the mid to high 30% range. Positive operating cash flows, revolver capacity, and covenant cushion are also positive credit factors.

The senior secured bank credit facility, including the senior secured term loan (due 2023) and revolving credit facility (due 2022), are rated B2 (LGD3), same as the B2 CFR. The instrument ratings reflect the probability of default of the company, as reflected in the B2-PD Probability of Default Rating, which assumes an average expected family recovery rate of 50% at default. We typically assume a better than average recovery when there is a single class of senior secured bank debt with customary protections. However, we believe the low market capitalization of the company relative to total debt is an indication that a lower / average recovery in a distress scenario is more likely. Lease rejection claims and trade payables are unrated, and does not effect the instrument level ratings given their small size relative to debt.

The company reported weak first quarter results. Revenues and EBITDA were down -.9% and -3.9%, respectively, year over year, partially impacted by COVID-19. Management said the decline in EBITDA was largely driven by additional bad debt expense as a result of uncertainty around the economic position of the Company's customers and others affected by the global health crisis. As a result of the uncertainty caused by the pandemic, the company withdrew its 2019 guidance. Despite the temporary challenges, we expect the company's business model to remain resilient through this period of uncertainty.

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that debt, revenues, and EBITDA (Moody's adjusted) will average approximately $2.4 billion, $1.1 billion, and at least $400 million, respectively, over the next 12-18 months. We project EBITDA margins in the mid 30% range will produce limited free cash flow that will range between breakeven free cash flow and $20 million, after interest (based on weighted average borrowing cost of about 5%) and CAPEX (near 20% of revenue). Leverage (Moody's adjusted debt/EBITDA) will range between 5.7x-5.8x, and interest coverage (Moody's adjusted EBITDA-CAPEX/interest) will range between 1.2 -- 1.3x. Key assumptions include organic broadband subscriber growth in the mid-single digit percent range, and video subscriber losses in the high-single to low teens percent range. We expect liquidity to remain good (SGL-2).

The SGL-2 liquidity rating reflects good liquidity evidenced by positive operating cash flows, significant capacity on its only partially drawn $300 million revolving credit facility, and ample headroom under its financial maintenance covenants. It's earliest maturity is the revolver, due May 2022.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Moody's would consider an upgrade if debt/EBITDA (Moody's adjusted) is sustained below 4.5x, and free cash flow to debt (Moody's adjusted) is sustained above 5%. An upgrade would also be conditional on better liquidity including more cash and free cash flow, improved market share trends, less governance risk, and or larger scale and diversification. Moody's could consider a downgrade if debt/EBITDA (Moody's adjusted) is sustained above 6.0x or free cash flow to debt (Moody's adjusted) is sustained below 3%. We would also consider a negative rating action if the liquidity deteriorated, scale or diversity decreased, or broadband subscriber growth slowed materially.

With its headquarters in Englewood, Colorado, WideOpenWest Finance, LLC provides residential and commercial video, high speed data, and telephony services to 19 Midwestern and Southeastern markets, across 10 states in the United States. The company passed approximately 3.2 million homes and reported approximately 1.35 million residential and commercial primary service units (798 thousand high speed data, 366 thousand video, and 191 thousand phone subscribers as of March 31, 2020). The Company is public, but majority owned and controlled by Crestview Partners through beneficial ownership of approximately 37% of the common stock. Revenue for the last 12 months ended March 31, 2020 was approximately $1.2 billion.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Pay TV published in December 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1134554. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

