Moody's affirms Wienerberger's Ba1 rating; changes outlook to positive from stable

Frankfurt am Main, May 31, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today affirmed the Ba1 corporate family rating (CFR) of the Austrian building materials producer Wienerberger AG (Wienerberger). Concurrently, the rating agency has affirmed the issuer's senior unsecured ratings at Ba1 and the probability of default rating at Ba1-PD. The outlook has been changed to positive from stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Today's rating action reflects Wienerberger's solid operating performance in 2021 that continued in the first quarter 2022. In the last 12 months ended March 2022, Wienerberger has gained one billion euro of additional revenue and could expand its profitability margin (Moody's adjusted EBITDA) by 220 basis points to 17.9% compared to 2020. Also compared to pre-Covid financially strong 2019, Wienerberger's revenue is now 25% and EBITDA 32% higher. That positive development was also accomplished by a good free cash flow generation that ultimately resulted in a significant improvement in Moody's adjusted credit metrics. With gross leverage ratio of 2.2x (down 1.2x since 2020) and retained cash flow to net debt of 42% (up 8.5pp), metrics already exceed our quantitative requirements for a higher rating.

Wienerberger has also improved the resilience of its business model by increasing its exposure to more stable end markets – infrastructure and renovation – to around 51% in 2021 from 35% in 2012 and aims to bring it up to 60% by 2030. It has also improved its regional diversification with enlarged presence in North America that contributed 18% to group sales compared to less than 10% in 2020.

While not immune, the North American market will likely be much less impacted by any potential energy disruption in our view compared to Europe, where energy-intensive industrial manufacturers such as Wienerberger are dependent on uninterrupted natural gas supply. In that respect, Wienerberger has disclosed that it has bought forward a large share of gas and electricity required for its production in the coming years – 90/92% in 2022, 81%/64% in 2023 and 69%/50% in 2024 for gas and electricity, respectively. Moreover, the company is not using gas for its piping business, which contributes almost 30% to group revenue.

The macroeconomic environment became much more uncertain following Russia's invasion of Ukraine that has further exacerbated cost inflation and volatility in energy costs. The increase in mortgage rates driven by high inflation not seen for decades has a potential to slowdown construction activity, especially in the new-build segment. However, Moody's current base case does not assume an economic recession in Europe or a large-scale energy disruption. Hence, we think Wienerberger can broadly sustain its improved credit metrics. Moreover, we expect that Wienerberger will adhere to its conservative financial management and discontinue share buyback as well as reduce organic and inorganic investments in case of a large-scale economic turmoil, protecting its liquidity and credit profile.

Wienerberger's rating is supported by (1) the group's strong market position as the global leader in clay blocks and Europe's #1 producer of facing bricks, clay roof tiles and ceramic pipes; (2) reduced business cyclicality as the share of new build construction exposure was reduced to 49% from 65% over the last decade while 2030 goal is to reduce it further to 40%; (3) regional diversification across Europe (c. 82% of group sales in Q1 2022) with a growing contribution from North America (c. 18%) following the Meridian Brick acquisition in 2021; (4) the financial policy targeting a moderate level of leverage (net debt/ EBITDA below 2.5x) while the actual leverage is well below that rate (1.5x in Q1 2022) and (5) currently strong Moody's adjusted credit metrics that provide cushion against market turmoil and a potential slowdown in new-build construction.

However, the rating is constrained by (1) still significant exposure to a more cyclical and volatile new-build construction (49% of group sales); (2) cost inflation, in particular with regard to energy; (3) high uncertainty concerning broader implications of the military conflict in Ukraine for the European economy; (4) target to pay out a progressive dividend to its shareholders (dividends increased by 25% for 2021) complemented by share buybacks (up to €180 million in 2022); and (5) some event risk in regards to acquisitions, though considering large spending in 2021 (c €0.5 billion) and the current market environment, likely limited to bolt-on deals only.

RATIONALE FOR POSITIVE OUTLOOK

The positive outlook reflects Moody's expectations that Wienerberger can sustain its currently strong credit metrics for the existing rating, namely gross leverage of around 2.5x and RCF/ net debt around 30%, in the next 12-18 months. Furthermore, the positive outlook assumes that Wienerberger will maintain its good liquidity profile.

LIQUIDITY

The liquidity position of Wienerberger is good. The company had around €228 million of cash and cash equivalents at the end of March 2022 as well as €383 million availability under its €400 million revolving credit facility maturing in November 2025 plus €79 million of financial assets, which could be easily liquidated. Wienerberger has a comfortable headroom under its financial covenants with reported net leverage of around 1.5x in Q1 2022 versus a 3.9x level to be in compliance with its covenant.

On the other side, the company has insignificant debt maturities of c. €150 million and €100 million in 2022 and 2023, respectively, whereas the larger maturities are only due in 2024 (c. €320 million) and 2025 (c. €450 million).

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

WHAT COULD MOVE THE RATINGS - UP

Positive rating pressure could arise if:

• Moody's adjusted gross debt/EBITDA declines sustainably towards 2.5x and

• Moody's adjusted retained cash flow/ net debt sustainably above 30%

WHAT COULD MOVE THE RATINGS -- DOWN

Conversely, negative rating pressure could arise if:

• Moody's adjusted gross debt/EBITDA increasing sustainably above 3.5x and

• Moody's adjusted retained cash flow/ net debt falling sustainably below 20%

• Negative free cash flow leading to a deterioration in liquidity profile

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Building Materials published in September 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/74988. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

Headquartered in Vienna (Austria), Wienerberger AG is the world's largest brick manufacturer and Europe's largest producer of clay roof tiles as well as a leading supplier of plastic and ceramic pipes. The group produces bricks, clay and concrete roof tiles, clay and concrete pavers as well as clay and plastic pipes in 215 production sites operating in 28 countries across Europe, Canada and the USA. In the last 12 months ended March 2022, Wienerberger generated revenues of around €4.3 billion. Wienerberger is a public company listed in Vienna Stock Exchange with a 100% of its shares in free float, its market capitalisation currently is around €2.8 billion.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Vitali Morgovski, CFA

VP-Senior Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Deutschland GmbH

An der Welle 5

Frankfurt am Main, 60322

Germany

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Anke Rindermann

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Releasing Office:

Moody's Deutschland GmbH

An der Welle 5

Frankfurt am Main, 60322

Germany

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

