Moody's affirms Wilsonart's CFR at B2; outlook stable

New York, October 12, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) affirmed the B2 Corporate Family Rating (CFR), B2-PD Probability of Default Rating and B2 term loan rating of Wilsonart LLC. Concurrently, Moody's assigned a B2 rating to the company's amended revolving credit facility expiring 2023 and withdrew the B2 rating on the company's previous secured revolving credit facility. The outlook remains stable.

The affirmation of Wilsonart's B2 CFR and the stable outlook reflect Moody's view of improving, but still strained, credit metrics that will be supported by strong demand fundamentals within the repair and remodel sector.

Affirmations:

Issuer: Wilsonart LLC

Corporate Family Rating at B2

Probability of Default Rating at B2-PD

Senior Secured Term Loan due 2023 at B2 (LGD3)

Assignments:

Senior Secured Revolving Credit Facility due 2023 at B2 (LGD3)

Withdrawals:

Senior Secured Revolving Credit Facility due 2021 at B2 (LGD3)

Outlook Actions:

Issuer: Wilsonart LLC

Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Wilsonart's B2 CFR reflects Moody's expectations that the company will reduce debt to EBITDA to approximately 5.5x and improve interest coverage to 2.5x within the next 12 to 18 months, from 7.3x and 1.8x, respectively, at and for the twelve months ended June 30, 2020. Moody's expectations incorporate full availability on the company's $175 million revolver through the remainder of 2020 and into 2021. The revolver had been almost fully drawn in March out of an overabundance of caution at the start of the coronavirus pandemic and was repaid in full in Q3. Moody's also expects further deleveraging through a partial repayment of its term loan from remaining, unused proceeds on the sale of its Asia segment, which was completed in the fourth quarter of 2019. Moody's forecast also assumes modest top line growth and margin improvement in 2021, reflecting solid fundamentals in the repair and remodel sector which will support demand for the company's products.

Moody's expects that Wilsonart will maintain good liquidity over the next 12 to 18 months. Moody's anticipates that the company will generate sufficient cash flow to fund its working capital needs as well as maintenance capital expenditures and mandatory debt amortization.

A key governance consideration is Wilsonart's aggressive financial policy, which tends to favor shareholders over creditors. Wilsonart pays a regular dividend to its parent company, Wilsonart International Holdings LLC, which is majority owned by Clayton, Dubilier, and Rice, LLC and Illinois Tool Works Inc. Furthermore, the company has a history of growth through acquisitions and operating with high financial leverage.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation of strong demand dynamics within the repair and remodel sector through the end of 2021 and Wilsonart's maintenance of good liquidity.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgrade if Wilsonart operates with debt to EBITDA consistently below 5.0x and EBITA to interest coverage sustained above 3.0x. In considering an upgrade Moody's would also take into account the overall aggressiveness of the company's balance sheet management.

The ratings could be downgraded if the company operates with debt to EBITDA consistently over 6.0x and EBITA to interest coverage below 1.5x. Additionally, significant debt-financed acquisitions or shareholder-friendly actions affecting the company's leverage or liquidity profile could adversely impact the ratings.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Manufacturing Methodology published in March 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1206079. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Wilsonart is a manufacturer and distributor of decorative engineered surfaces for commercial and residential markets. The company's product offering includes high pressure laminates, solid surfaces, quartz, adhesives, and worktops designed for construction and repair and remodeling. Wilsonart is one of the largest players in its segment in North America and operates in several European markets as well. Revenues for the twelve months ended June 30, 2020 were approximately $1.2 billion.

