Moody's affirms Wilsonart's CFR at B2; outlook stable

New York, October 12, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) affirmed the B2 Corporate
Family Rating (CFR), B2-PD Probability of Default Rating
and B2 term loan rating of Wilsonart LLC. Concurrently, Moody's
assigned a B2 rating to the company's amended revolving credit facility
expiring 2023 and withdrew the B2 rating on the company's previous secured
revolving credit facility. The outlook remains stable.
The affirmation of Wilsonart's B2 CFR and the stable outlook reflect Moody's
view of improving, but still strained, credit metrics that
will be supported by strong demand fundamentals within the repair and
remodel sector.
Affirmations:
Issuer: Wilsonart LLC
Corporate Family Rating at B2
Probability of Default Rating at B2-PD
Senior Secured Term Loan due 2023 at B2 (LGD3)
Assignments:
Senior Secured Revolving Credit Facility due 2023 at B2 (LGD3)
Withdrawals:
Senior Secured Revolving Credit Facility due 2021 at B2 (LGD3)
Outlook Actions:
Issuer: Wilsonart LLC
Outlook, Remains Stable
RATINGS RATIONALE
Wilsonart's B2 CFR reflects Moody's expectations that the
company will reduce debt to EBITDA to approximately 5.5x and improve
interest coverage to 2.5x within the next 12 to 18 months,
from 7.3x and 1.8x, respectively, at and for
the twelve months ended June 30, 2020. Moody's expectations
incorporate full availability on the company's $175 million
revolver through the remainder of 2020 and into 2021. The revolver
had been almost fully drawn in March out of an overabundance of caution
at the start of the coronavirus pandemic and was repaid in full in Q3.
Moody's also expects further deleveraging through a partial repayment
of its term loan from remaining, unused proceeds on the sale of
its Asia segment, which was completed in the fourth quarter of 2019.
Moody's forecast also assumes modest top line growth and margin
improvement in 2021, reflecting solid fundamentals in the repair
and remodel sector which will support demand for the company's products.
Moody's expects that Wilsonart will maintain good liquidity over
the next 12 to 18 months. Moody's anticipates that the company
will generate sufficient cash flow to fund its working capital needs as
well as maintenance capital expenditures and mandatory debt amortization.
A key governance consideration is Wilsonart's aggressive financial
policy, which tends to favor shareholders over creditors.
Wilsonart pays a regular dividend to its parent company, Wilsonart
International Holdings LLC, which is majority owned by Clayton,
Dubilier, and Rice, LLC and Illinois Tool Works Inc.
Furthermore, the company has a history of growth through acquisitions
and operating with high financial leverage.
The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation of strong demand
dynamics within the repair and remodel sector through the end of 2021
and Wilsonart's maintenance of good liquidity.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
The ratings could be upgrade if Wilsonart operates with debt to EBITDA
consistently below 5.0x and EBITA to interest coverage sustained
above 3.0x. In considering an upgrade Moody's would
also take into account the overall aggressiveness of the company's
balance sheet management.
The ratings could be downgraded if the company operates with debt to EBITDA
consistently over 6.0x and EBITA to interest coverage below 1.5x.
Additionally, significant debt-financed acquisitions or shareholder-friendly
actions affecting the company's leverage or liquidity profile could
adversely impact the ratings.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Manufacturing Methodology
published in March 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1206079.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Wilsonart is a manufacturer
and distributor of decorative engineered surfaces for commercial and residential
markets. The company's product offering includes high pressure
laminates, solid surfaces, quartz, adhesives,
and worktops designed for construction and repair and remodeling.
Wilsonart is one of the largest players in its segment in North America
and operates in several European markets as well. Revenues for
the twelve months ended June 30, 2020 were approximately $1.2
billion.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
