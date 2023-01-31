Moody's affirms Windsor Essex Mobility Group GP's A2 rating; outlook stable

Approximately CAD207.3 million of debt affected (face value)

Toronto, January 31, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") affirmed the A2 senior secured rating on Windsor Essex Mobility Group GP (Project Co or the Issuer). The rating outlook is stable.

Windsor Essex Mobility Group GP is a single purpose entity that entered into a Project Agreement (PA) with His Majesty the King in Right of Ontario, as represented by the Minister of Infrastructure, to design, build, finance, operate, maintain and rehabilitate The Right Honourable Herb Gray Parkway, formerly known as the Windsor Essex Parkway for a project term expiring in 2044 (the Project). The 34-year concession term commenced in December 2010 with the Project having reached substantial completion in October 2015.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Windsor Essex Mobility Group GP

....Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed A2

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Windsor Essex Mobility Group GP

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

The A2 rating primarily reflects the Project's well established operating phase with minimal deductions in the over 7 years of operations, the relatively straightforward maintenance services with rehabilitation risk retained by the Issuer, knowledgeable sponsors with extensive experience in P3 road transactions, and well understood P3 project agreement with a strong off-taker counterparty.

The rating affirmation acknowledges that the need to replace the O&M contractor in 2021 and the change in ownership in 2022 continue to be viewed as neutral to the project's overall credit quality. Specifically, DeAngelo Brothers Corporation (the Original O&M Contractor or DBi) ceased operations and defaulted on their obligation under the Operations and Maintenance Services Agreement (the Original O&M Contract) on October 22, 2021.

• Upon DBi default, Project Co stepped in and utilized DBi's existing staff, equipment and facility to self-perform the O&M requirements under the PA. Project Co held a Performance Bond (CAD4.5 million) and Labor and Material Payment Bond (CAD4.5 million) under the Original O&M Contract. We understand from discussions with Project Co that all additional costs are expected to be covered by the bonds.

• The LTA notes that the steps taken by Project Co to self-perform the obligations under the PA have not resulted in any drop in performance and the asset continues to be well operated and maintained.

• On June 30, 2022, Project Co entered into an Operations and Maintenance Services Agreement with ACS-Fluor O&M Solutions General Partnership for the remaining project term of the PA, several years beyond the maturity of the debt. ACS-Fluor O&M Solutions GP are formed by equity partners which have extensive experience in P3 road projects.

Regarding the change in ownership, effective June 30, 2022, CC&L Infrastructure acquired 75% stake for the Project, became the majority equity sponsor. The existing equity partners, ACS Infrastructure Canada Inc., Acciona Concesiones S.L., and Fluor Corporation each holds 1/3 of the remaining stake. CC&L Infrastructure is an experienced owner and active manager of infrastructure assets. The LTA has confirmed that following the change of ownership, the Issuer will maintain, either by itself or through the Technical Services Agreement or such similar agreement or arrangement, sufficient technical expertise and administrative capacity to continue managing the Project in a manner materially consistent with the Issuer's performance immediately prior the change of ownership.

Updated financial metrics reflecting the new O&M costs are considered average, with the minimum debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) occurring in 2028 at 1.13x, which is relatively low. The average DSCR of 1.65x is significantly higher than the financial close forecast. Similarly, minimum cash breakeven ratio is uncharacteristically low at 10%, with an average breakeven over 50%. The transaction is also strengthened by a significantly longer equity tail in comparison to other P3 transactions.

The lack of an initial balance in the major maintenance reserve account (MMRA) is considered a weakness. However, this is partially mitigated by the review mechanism that has been put in place to allow any lifecycle deficiencies to be identified early in the operating period with rehabilitation payments from the Province being paid in the same year as the expected rehabilitation expenses.

RATINGS OUTLOOK

The outlook is stable reflecting our expectation that Project Co will continue to perform well and to generate the forecasted debt service coverage ratios.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE

Continued strong operating and financial performance over a sustained basis could put upward pressure on this rating.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE

- The DSCRs decrease to a minimum/average below 1.25x on a sustained basis.

- The rating of the province deteriorates significantly such that it constrains the credit quality of Project Co.

- There is evidence of poor service delivery resulting in the accumulation of a material amount of failure points.

- The relationship between Project Co and the Authority deteriorates materially.

- The rehabilitation cost assumptions are determined to be inadequate resulting in significant cost overruns and a weaker DSCR profile.

- The divestiture of Project Co by the equity sponsors to an ownership group which is significantly less experienced in the management of P3 road projects.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Operational Privately Financed Public Infrastructure (PFI/PPP/P3) Projects Methodology published in June 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/72487. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Rebecca Adair

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Project & Infra Finance Group

Moody's Canada Inc.

70 York Street

Suite 1400

Toronto, ON M5J 1S9

Canada

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



A.J. Sabatelle

Associate Managing Director

Project & Infra Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Canada Inc.

70 York Street

Suite 1400

Toronto, ON M5J 1S9

Canada

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

