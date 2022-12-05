Moody's affirms Windstream's B3 CFR, assigns Ba3 to super-senior incremental term loan; outlook stable

New York, December 05, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has assigned a Ba3 to Windstream Services, LLC's (Windstream) $250 million super-senior incremental term loan due January 2027 and $475 million super-senior revolving credit facility due January 2027. The net proceeds from the sale of the super-senior incremental term loan was used to bolster balance sheet cash and pay down all outstanding revolver borrowings of approximately $115 million as of September 30, 2022. Moody's has also affirmed Windstream's B3 corporate family rating (CFR), B3-PD probability of default rating, Ba3 rating on the company's existing $25 million super-senior revolving credit facility and B3 rating on first lien debt, which is comprised of a first lien term loan and senior first lien notes. In concert with this financing Windstream amended and extended $475 million of its existing $500 million super-senior revolving credit facility to January 2027 from September 2024; $25 million of the original facility remains outstanding and available through September 2024. The Ba3 rating on the super-senior incremental term loan is in line with the two super-senior revolving credit facilities but is junior in payment priority to them; the super-senior incremental term loan is senior in payment priority to the company's first lien term loan and senior first lien notes. The outlook is stable.

Assignments:

..Issuer: Windstream Services, LLC

....Senior Secured Super Priority 1st Lien Revolving Credit Facility, Assigned Ba3 (LGD1)

....Senior Secured Super Priority 1st Lien Term Loan B, Assigned Ba3 (LGD2)

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Windstream Services, LLC

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed B3

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed B3-PD

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Term Loan, Affirmed B3 (LGD3)

....Senior Secured Super Priority 1st Lien Revolving Credit Facility, Affirmed Ba3 (LGD1)

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Global Notes, Affirmed B3 (LGD3)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Windstream Services, LLC

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Windstream's B3 corporate family rating reflects continuing execution risks related to the company's Fiber-to-the-Home (FTTH) strategy to win broadband share across its footprint and reverse declining revenue and EBITDA trends over time. The company's FTTH buildout relies upon significant increases in network investments in the rural and mainly residential ILEC footprint of the company's Kinetic segment. Stabilizing weak operating trends in the company's Enterprise segment is critical to stabilizing aggregate revenue contraction but this requires continued focus on improving operating efficiencies, lowering interconnection expenses and sustaining bookings trends of software-enabled strategic product solutions to offset secular declines in legacy services. While underinvestment impaired Windstream's competitive positioning before its 2019 bankruptcy, steadily ramping capital intensity since the company's 2020 exit is strengthening its operating profile, competitiveness and future earnings quality. The company's leverage tolerance is limited due to its low asset coverage following the 2015 sale and leaseback of a significant portion of its network assets to Uniti Group Inc. (Uniti, B3 stable). While weak operating trends will take time to reverse, Windstream's improved financial flexibility post-bankruptcy has enabled the company to pursue a targeted share growth strategy across competitive end markets and should facilitate its ability to generate sustained free cash flow and steadily reduce debt leverage in the future.

Under renegotiated master lease agreements with Uniti, Windstream began receiving critical investment assistance in 2020 from its main lessor in the form of steady growth capital investment reimbursements totaling $1.75 billion through 2030. In addition, the original master lease agreement with Uniti has been bifurcated into structurally similar but independent agreements governing Windstream's ILEC and mainly residential-focused facilities and CLEC enterprise-focused facilities. With few easily monetizable assets to accelerate credit improvement, this bifurcation of facilities under the renegotiated lease terms could facilitate a future disposition of either of those two end market business tied to those now separated network facilities, potentially resulting in an accelerated and more positive credit profile trajectory. For now, Windstream's credit profile improvement will remain operationally based and predicated on the company's execution success at growing its base of recurring revenue, reducing churn, improving margins and better leveraging its scale and branding as a national telecom operator.

Moody's estimates Windstream's debt/EBITDA (Moody's adjusted) will be around 4.7x at year-end 2022, falling slightly to 4.5x by year-end 2023. Moody's expects Windstream's EBITDA margins (Moody's adjusted) to slightly improve towards the high 30% area over the next two years based on continued cost cutting actions, including from network grooming. Windstream has been negatively impacted by the loss of Connect America Fund (Phase II) subsidies at year-end 2021, but Moody's believes continued broadband share growth and EBITDA inflection remain on track to deliver a sustainable business turnaround in time. Moody's believes revenue trends should flatten by late 2024 or early 2025 once revenue from Windstream's Enterprise segment stabilizes.

The instrument ratings reflect both the probability of default of Windstream, as reflected in the B3-PD probability of default rating, an average expected family recovery rate of 50% at default and the loss given default (LGD) assessment of the debt instruments in the capital structure based on a priority of claims. The Ba3 (LGD1) rating on the company's two super-senior revolving credit facilities reflects their first-priority payment relative to the super-senior incremental term loan. The Ba3 (LGD2) rating on the $250 million super-senior incremental term loan reflects its junior payment priority to the super-senior revolving credit facilities and senior payment priority to the company's first lien term loan and senior first lien notes. The first lien term loan and senior first lien notes are rated B3 (LGD3), in line with the B3 corporate family rating and reflecting the preponderance of this class of debt in the capital structure.

Moody's views Windstream's liquidity as good. Pro forma for the issuance of the super-senior incremental term loan as of September 30, 2022, Moody's expects the company to have $150 million in cash and cash equivalents and full borrowing capacity availability on its combined $500 million super-senior revolving credit facilities. Moody's expects Windstream will utilize draws under its revolver in 2023 and 2024 if necessary to maintain minimum balance sheet cash of around $100 million. Any future excess free cash flow is expected to be used to pay down outstanding debt or invest in the business. While Moody's estimates moderately negative free cash flow in 2022, slightly positive free cash flow generation is expected in 2023 and 2024 due to prudent capital allocation. The company is expected to have high capital spending (Moody's adjusted) of approximately $1.0 billion in each of 2023 and 2024 (this capital spending is net of annual growth capital investment reimbursements Uniti is committed to advancing under court approved terms of the renegotiated leases). Uncertainties regarding operational improvements and the sustainability of market share gains in its competitive markets could limit the potential for future free cash flow generation, limiting financial flexibility and impairing the company's ability to pay down debt.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectations over the next 12-18 months for slowly declining consolidated revenue contraction, slightly improving EBITDA margins, slightly declining debt/EBITDA (Moody's adjusted) and flat to slightly positive free cash flow generation.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Given the company's current competitive positioning, network upgrade execution risks, limited visibility into sustained, multi-year share growth traction across its Kinetic segment and weak operating trends in its Enterprise segment, upward pressure is limited but could develop should Windstream's free cash flow to debt (Moody's adjusted) track towards mid single-digit levels as a percentage of Moody's adjusted debt on a sustainable basis. An upgrade would also require steady market share capture gains in the company's Kinetic footprint over several years, consolidated revenue and EBITDA growth and maintenance of a good liquidity profile.

Downward pressure on the rating could arise should the company's liquidity deteriorate or should execution of its share capture and growth strategy materially stall or weaken.

Windstream Services, LLC is a pure-play wireline operator headquartered in Little Rock, AR that provides telecommunications services in 48 states. For the last 12 months ended September 30, 2022, Windstream generated $4.3 billion in revenue.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Telecommunications Service Providers published in September 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/393391. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

