Moody's affirms Wisconsin Center District's A3 senior lien and Baa1 junior lien dedicated tax ratings; outlook revised to stable from negative

New York, October 20, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed the A3 rating on Wisconsin Center District (WCD), WI's outstanding senior lien dedicated tax debt and the Baa1 rating on the district's outstanding junior lien dedicated tax debt. Concurrently, we assign a Baa1 rating to its $23.4 million Junior Dedicated Tax Revenue Refunding Bonds, Series 2021A (Taxable). Following the sale, the district will have $298.7 million in outstanding senior lien and $481.9 million in junior lien dedicated tax debt. The outlook has been revised to stable from negative.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The A3 rating reflects the district's high total leverage with a dependence on economically sensitive revenues for debt service. These revenues weakened considerably in 2020 due to the substantial decline in travel, tourism and conventions resulting from the coronavirus pandemic; however, 2021 collections are markedly improved given a recent uptick in event activity. We expect these industries will return over the next two to three years, and the continued demand for in-person conferences and events within the area will support longer-term recovery. Favorably, both the senior and junior lien bonds carry satisfactory legal provisions, including a debt service reserve fund and the collection by and remittance of tax revenue from the state directly to the trustee.

The junior lien is rated one notch lower than the senior lien to reflect the junior lien's subordination within the flow of funds.

RATING OUTLOOK

The revision of the outlook to stable reflects the expectation that increased event activity will continue to support the recovery of pledged revenues and, coupled with the district's 2020 debt refinancing, provide satisfactory debt service coverage.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Sustained recovery of pledged revenues

- Improved total maximum annual debt service (MADS) coverage

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Declines in pledged revenues that weaken debt service coverage

- Significant further leveraging of either senior or junior lien debt

LEGAL SECURITY

Debt service on the district's senior lien bonds are payable from a senior lien on the following special taxes: a 3% Basic Room Tax, a 0.5% Local Food and Beverage Tax, and a 3% Local Rental Car Tax, all of which are levied across Milwaukee County (Aa2 stable) and can only be used for debt service. The bonds are additionally secured by a 7% Additional Room Tax levied in the City of Milwaukee (A2 negative), which is pledged first to debt service and then any lawful purpose.

The district's junior lien bonds are payable from the same special tax revenues on a subordinate basis.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds will be used to advance refund the district's outstanding Junior Dedicated Tax Revenue Refunding Bonds, Series 2013A, which refunded prior bonds issued to finance the renovation and conversion of the Milwaukee Auditorium into a theater and performance venue.

PROFILE

The Wisconsin Center District was established in 1994 for the purpose of promoting, operating, and maintaining the exposition center facility located in downtown Milwaukee. The district is independent of any municipality and is governed by a 17-member Board of Directors including the City of Milwaukee comptroller; the Milwaukee County comptroller; the speaker and minority leader of the state assembly; the state senate majority and minority leaders; the state secretary of administration; the City of Wauwatosa (Aaa) mayor; four private sector appointments made by the Milwaukee County executive, which include representatives of the food and beverage and lodging industry; two private sector appointments made by the City of Milwaukee mayor; and three public sector appointments made by the City of Milwaukee common council president. The district is coterminous with Milwaukee County and has an estimated population of over 950,000.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was US Public Finance Special Tax Methodology published in January 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1260087. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

