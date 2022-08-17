Moody's affirms Wisconsin Center District's A3 senior lien and Baa1 junior lien dedicated tax ratings; outlook stable

New York, August 17, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed the A3 rating on Wisconsin Center District (WCD), WI's outstanding senior lien dedicated tax debt and the Baa1 rating on the district's outstanding junior lien dedicated tax debt. Concurrently, we have assigned a Baa1 rating to the district's $34 million Junior Dedicated Tax Revenue Bonds, Series 2022A. Following the sale, the district will have $293 million in outstanding senior lien and $525 million in junior lien dedicated tax debt. The outlook is stable.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The A3 rating reflects the district's high total leverage with a dependence on economically sensitive revenues for debt service. Pledged revenues improved significantly in 2021 following a precipitous pandemic-induced decline in 2020. Event activity has returned to pre-pandemic levels following resumption in travel, tourism and conventions, with fiscal 2022 revenues projected to approach 2019 levels. Favorably, both the senior and junior lien bonds carry satisfactory legal provisions, including a debt service reserve fund and the collection and remittance of tax revenue from the state directly to the trustee.
The junior lien is rated one notch lower than the senior lien to reflect the junior lien's subordination within the flow of funds.
RATING OUTLOOK
The stable outlook reflects the expectation that continued pledged revenue recovery, coupled with the resumption of event activity, will provide satisfactory annual debt service coverage.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS
- Improved total maximum annual debt service (MADS) coverage
- Sustained recovery and growth of pledged revenues
- Revenue trends which significantly outperform projections
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
- Declines in pledged revenues that weaken debt service coverage
- Materially increased leverage
- Revenue trends that fall short of projections
LEGAL SECURITY
Debt service on the district's Series 1996A, 2003A, 2016A, 2020A and 2020C bonds are payable from a senior lien on the following special taxes: a 3% Basic Room Tax, a 0.5% Local Food and Beverage Tax, and a 3% Local Rental Car Tax, all of which are levied across Milwaukee County (Aa2 stable) and can only be used for debt service. The bonds are additionally secured by a 7% Additional Room Tax levied in the City of Milwaukee (A2 negative), which is pledged first to debt service and then any lawful purpose.
The district's Series 1999, 2016B, 2020B, 2020D, 2021A and 2022A bonds are payable from the same special tax revenues on a subordinate basis. The 1999, 2020B and 2020D bonds also carry a moral obligation pledge from the State of Wisconsin (Aa1 stable).
USE OF PROCEEDS
Proceeds will finance completion of the district's Convention Center Expansion Project.
PROFILE
The Wisconsin Center District was established in 1994 for the purpose of promoting, operating, and maintaining the exposition center facility located in downtown Milwaukee. The district is independent of any municipality and is governed by a 17-member Board of Directors including the City of Milwaukee Comptroller; the Milwaukee County Comptroller; the Speaker and Minority Leader of the State Assembly; the State Senate Majority and Minority Leaders; the State Secretary of Administration; the City of Wauwatosa (Aaa) Mayor; four private sector appointments made by the Milwaukee County Executive, which include representatives of the food and beverage and lodging industry; two private sector appointments made by the City of Milwaukee Mayor; and three public sector appointments made by the City of Milwaukee Common Council President. The district is coterminous with Milwaukee County and has an estimated population of over 950,000.
METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was US Public Finance Special Tax Methodology published in January 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/70024. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.
