Moody's affirms World Acceptance's B3 unsecured rating; changes outlook to negative

New York, November 11, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has affirmed World Acceptance Corporation's (WRLD) B2 Corporate Family Rating (CFR) and B3 senior unsecured rating. Moody's changed the firm's outlook to negative from stable.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: World Acceptance Corporation

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed B2

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed B3

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: World Acceptance Corporation

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

The negative outlook reflects Moody's expectation that the firm will report low profitability and high credit costs in the next 12-18 months. The change in outlook to negative follows two consecutive quarters of reported losses driven by a deterioration in WRLD's portfolio credit quality, which contributed to a breach of the fixed charge coverage and collateral performance indicator (CPI) covenants on its bank revolving credit facility. Furthermore, these pressures have contributed to a narrower cushion against the firm's $325 million net worth debt covenant, with shareholder's equity at approximately $357 million as of 30 September 2022.

WRLD's asset quality has deteriorated, with delinquencies and charge-offs increasing materially as non-prime consumers have struggled to meet financial obligations with inflation increasingly pressuring household finances. However, WRLD's delinquencies and net charge-offs have risen higher and more rapidly than most of its rated non-prime consumer lending peers and currently stand well above 2019 levels.

The affirmation of the ratings reflects the firm's strong capitalization for its rating level, adequate cash flows from its portfolio, and management's decision to tighten underwriting, which should translate to improvement in portfolio credit quality over time.

WRLD's B2 CFR reflects the firm's established track record of profitable operations as a non-prime instalment lender. While the firm's capitalization has fluctuated over time, it has remained a strength, with a ratio of tangible common equity to tangible assets (TCE/TMA) of 27% as of 30 September 2022, substantially higher than the capital levels of similarly rated non-prime consumer finance peers. At the same time, the ratings reflect certain credit challenges – namely periods of rapid loan growth which have resulted in asset quality deterioration and the firm's tendency to operate at tight cushions to financial covenants under its bank revolving credit facility.

The B3 unsecured rating reflects the priority of the firm's unsecured notes in WRLD's capital structure, along with the asset coverage of the notes.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

While an upgrade is unlikely at this time given the negative outlook, WRLD's ratings could be upgraded over time if the firm realizes more stable profitability and improved asset quality, while maintaining solid capitalization. The outlook could return to stable if the ratio of net income to average managed assets is expected to consistently exceed 2.5% and if WRLD's financial metrics are expected to provide adequate cushion relative to the financial covenants under its revolving credit facility, particular the net worth covenant.

WRLD's ratings could be downgraded if the firm experiences a significant decline in earnings or capitalization, or if asset quality deteriorates further. Furthermore, Moody's could downgrade the senior unsecured rating if the firm increases reliance on its revolving credit facility whereby the ratio of unsecured debt to total corporate debt is expected to remain consistently below 40%.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Finance Companies Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/65543. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

