Moody's affirms World Wildlife Fund (DC) A1 issuer rating; outlook stable

New York, May 27, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed the A1 Issuer Rating for the World Wildlife Fund, D.C. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The affirmation of the A1 issuer rating incorporates the excellent market position and brand awareness of the World Wildlife Fund (WWF) reflecting its global reach for conservation efforts and strong gift support. Total operating gift revenue, including contributions, bequests and in-kind donations, averaged a sizable $232 million annually over the fiscal 2015-19 period, with donor diversity and consistency essential given the very high 80% reliance on gifts for operations. Donor support allows WWF to extend its mission while protecting the spending power of nearly $300 million in cash and investments. WWF also benefits from low financial leverage, with spendable cash and investments to debt of a low 0.2x, annual debt service less than 2% of operating expenses and no plans for additional debt. The real estate value of the organization's office building in Washington D.C. enhances credit quality, with excess office space leased to tenants. High reliance on economically sensitive donor support faces prospects for interruption due to the current coronavirus outbreak, persisting through fiscal 2020 and potentially more pronounced in fiscal 2021 depending on impacts to donor support and investment returns. The magnitude of weakened revenue will be tempered by management's actions to adjust spending across the organization. Additional challenges include narrow operating cash flow (EBIDA) margins averaging 2.5% over the fiscal 2015-19 period as WWF is heavily invested in fulfilling mission objectives. The rating also acknowledges the complexity of the organization and its global network, as well as its debt structure that is all variable rate demand bonds and includes swaps.

We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. The coronavirus (COVID-19) situation has created dislocation across industries and geographies, triggering urgent challenges for many businesses and organizations to address. The prospects and path of economic recovery for the second half of calendar year 2020 and beyond will depend on factors including when and at what pace lockdown measures will ease and to what extent fiscal and monetary policy measures are available to assist businesses and organizations. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects our expectations that WWF has sufficient resiliency to adjust expenses and weather near term operating challenges posed by the coronavirus outbreak without a significant impact on financial reserves. Should downside risks accelerate, the rating or outlook could be negatively impacted.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATING

-Sustained growth in total financial resources and unrestricted liquidity

-Move to steadier and stronger operating performance

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

-Escalation of downside risks associated with the coronavirus pandemic, including inability to adjust spending across the organization following philanthropic reductions

-Decline in gift support due to damage to reputation

-Material reduction in wealth or unrestricted liquidity

LEGAL SECURITY

The issuer rating reflects the general credit characteristics of the WWF and is not assigned to any debt instrument.

PROFILE

World Wildlife Fund, Inc. is a non-profit incorporated in Delaware and headquartered in the District of Columbia. WWF's mission and work aligns around six goals addressing forests, freshwater, oceans, wildlife, climate and food. WWF is the largest member of an international network, whose administrative headquarters are in Gland, Switzerland. For fiscal 2019, Moody's adjusted operating revenue totaled $309 million and WWF reported over one million members.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this rating was Nonprofit Organizations (Other Than Healthcare and Higher Education) published in May 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1160889. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

