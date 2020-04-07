Moody's affirms Wuhan Metro's A3 rating; outlook stable

Hong Kong, April 07, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed Wuhan Metro Group Co.,
Ltd.'s A3 issuer rating and senior unsecured rating,
as well as its (P)A3 senior unsecured medium-term note rating.
At the same time, Moody's has maintained the stable outlook
on the ratings.
RATINGS RATIONALE
"The affirmation reflects our assessment that Wuhan Metro's
credit profile will continue to be supported by the strong recurring funding
support from the government, despite service suspensions and reduced
ridership due to the coronavirus outbreak in 2020," says Ada
Li, a Moody's Vice President and Senior Credit Officer.
Wuhan Metro's A3 issuer rating primarily combines (1) its ba2 Baseline
Credit Assessment (BCA); and (2) Moody's assessment of a very
high likelihood of support from, and a high level of dependence
on, the Wuhan government and ultimately the Government of China
(A1 stable), when needed, which provides a five-notch
uplift to its final rating.
This assessment of "Very High" support is underpinned by (1)
the company's primary role of developing the metro system in Wuhan city,
which is not commercially viable but is nationally important (public policy);
(2) its controlling ownership by the Wuhan and central governments;
and (3) the track record of very strong government support for the company.
Moody's also considers that there is a "High" dependence level
on the central government, reflecting that Wuhan Metro and the central
government are exposed to common political and economic event risks.
Wuhan Metro's ba2 BCA reflects its weak profitability and very high financial
leverage, which in turn mirror its policy mandate with limited commercial
purpose. Its BCA is constrained by (1) the company's ramping up
of the metro system; (2) the risks associated with the construction
and ramp-up of its metro and primary land development projects;
(3) the lack of a market-oriented fare-setting mechanism
for the industry as a whole; and (4) the company's more volatile
earnings from its non-metro businesses, such as primary land
development.
On the other hand, the BCA is supported by strong recurring financial
and operational support from the Wuhan municipal government and robust
demand for metro services in Wuhan city.
On 23 January, the Government of China (A1 stable) suspended all
public transport within the city of Wuhan in Hubei province in an attempt
to halt the spread of the coronavirus. Wuhan Metro's services
were suspended for 64 days and partially reopened on 28 March.
While Wuhan Metro has resumed six lines out of nine lines covering 262.71km
(77.5% of network) it recorded just 273,900 passenger
rides on 3 April, or 8.2% of 2019 average daily passenger
rides.
The service suspensions and reduced passenger travel incentives have lowered
ridership and fare revenue. The additional passenger quarantine
requirements implemented after service resumption have increased operating
costs and further lowered the metro system's efficiency.
Meanwhile, Moody's expects Wuhan Metro's primary land
development and construction pipeline will be deferred until the city
has fully restored its labor force and resumed productivity.
Nevertheless, Moody's expects the Wuhan government and ultimately
the Chinese government to continue providing cash subsidies and equity
injections to offset the impact from reduced fare and land development
revenue. After considering government grants and subsidies,
Moody's estimates Wuhan Metro's funds from operations interest
coverage will remain around 1.2x in 2020, largely unchanged
to the level projected for 2019.
However, the timely implementation of government fiscal support
could be affected by local governments' priority to combat the coronavirus
outbreak and to increase healthcare resources.
Moreover, fiscal resources available for additional support remain
constrained by the weakened local government revenue and delays in land
sales, due to the severe disruptions in Wuhan, and due to
the slowdown in China's overall economic growth.
In addition, Moody's expects Wuhan Metro's liquidity
position remains manageable, while its funding cost will benefit
from the government-led monetary easing and financial support measures.
At the end of September 2019, Wuhan Metro reported RMB14.7
billion in cash against short-term debt of RMB2.3 billion.
It also has RMB113.2 billion of uncommitted undrawn credit facilities.
The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak globally,
deteriorating China and global economic outlook, falling oil prices,
and asset price declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock
across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit
effects of these developments are unprecedented. The metro sector
in China has been significantly affected by the shock given government
containment measures and its sensitivity to passenger traffic demand and
sentiment. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a
social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications
for public health and safety. In particular, Wuhan Metro's
operation remains vulnerable to further spread of coronavirus, and
the pace of regional economic activities resumption.
The rating also considers the following environmental, social and
governance (ESG) factors.
Wuhan Metro's exposure to environmental risk is low, given the important
role mass transit operations play in reducing carbon emissions when compared
to other modes of transport.
Wuhan Metro's exposure to governance risks is low. The company's
overall business profile and financial profile are underpinned by its
public service nature, and it is subject to a high level of government
supervision and an established fiscal allocation mechanism.
The stable outlook reflects (1) the stable outlook on China's sovereign
rating; and (2) the consideration that Wuhan Metro's BCA is appropriately
positioned at the current level.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
The ratings could be upgraded if (1) the likelihood of support for Wuhan
Metro increases, or (2) Wuhan Metro's standalone credit profile
improves significantly.
Moody's could raise Wuhan Metro's BCA if the company's business
and financial profile improves. Credit metrics that would indicate
upgrade pressure on its BCA include (1) adjusted debt/capitalization falling
below 50%, and (2) adjusted funds from operations (FFO) interest
coverage (including government grants) exceeding 3.0x on a sustained
basis.
The ratings could be downgraded if (1) the likelihood of support for Wuhan
Metro decreases, (2) Wuhan Metro's standalone credit profile weakens
meaningfully or (3) there is a material weakening of Wuhan Metro's
policy functions.
Moody's would consider lowering the company's BCA if (1) there is
a significant deterioration in financial profile after considering recurring
government fiscal support; (2) material delays in receiving government
financial support; or (3) the company takes on higher-risk,
commercial or leveraged non-metro businesses.
Credit metrics that would indicate downgrade pressure on its BCA include
(1) adjusted debt/capitalization exceeding 75%, and (2) adjusted
FFO interest coverage (including government grants) falling below 1.0x
on a sustained basis.
The methodologies used in these ratings were Mass Transit Enterprises
Methodology published in December 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1105431,
and Government-Related Issuers Methodology published in February
2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1186207.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of these methodologies.
Wuhan Metro Group Co., Ltd. (Wuhan Metro) is the sole
platform to own and operate the metro system in Wuhan, the capital
city of Hubei Province. As of the end of September 2019,
Wuhan Metro runs 9 metro lines with a total length of around 338 kilometers.
The company also engages in primary land development, property development
and investment, advertising and retail, and telecommunications
network leasing.
As of the end of 2019, the company was 88.06% owned
by the Wuhan State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration
Commission (SASAC) and 11.94% owned by the China Development
Bank Development Funds, which is ultimately 100% owned by
the China Development Bank (A1 stable).
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Moody's considers a rated entity or its agent(s) to be participating
when it maintains an overall relationship with Moody's. Unless
noted in the Regulatory Disclosures as a Non-Participating Entity,
the rated entity is participating and the rated entity or its agent(s)
generally provides Moody's with information for the purposes of
its ratings process. Please refer to www.moodys.com
for the Regulatory Disclosures for each credit rating action under the
ratings tab on the issuer/entity page and for details of Moody's
Policy for Designating Non-Participating Rated Entities.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
The first name below is the lead rating analyst for this Credit Rating
and the last name below is the person primarily responsible for approving
this Credit Rating.
