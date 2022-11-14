Moody's affirms Wuhan Metro's A3 rating; outlook stable

Hong Kong, November 14, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed Wuhan Metro Group Co., Ltd. (Wuhan Metro)'s A3 issuer rating.

At the same time, Moody's has affirmed the provisional (P)A3 rating of Wuhan Metro's senior unsecured medium-term note (MTN) program, and the A3 senior unsecured rating of the notes issued under the MTN program.

The rating outlook remains stable.

"The rating affirmation reflects the high strategic importance of Wuhan Metro in Wuhan's economic and social development as the sole investor and operator of the city's metro system, a critical urban mass transportation infrastructure. Its important public policy function and the well-defined mechanism to support the nationally important metro projects underpin the Wuhan government's propensity to support the company," says Cedric Lai, a Moody's Vice President.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Wuhan Metro's A3 issuer rating is based on the Wuhan government's capacity to support (GCS) score of a3 and Moody's assessment of how Wuhan Metro's characteristics affect the Wuhan government's propensity to provide support.

Moody's assessment of Wuhan's GCS reflects (1) Wuhan's status as the capital of Hubei, a moderate-risk province in the central region of China (A1 stable); (2) its sound fiscal profile, with low reliance on net transfers, moderate direct debt burden and moderate state-owned enterprises (SOEs) liabilities; and (3) its large economy, which indicates greater diversification and higher capacity to absorb shocks.

Wuhan Metro's A3 issuer rating reflects the Wuhan government's propensity to provide support to the company, based on the company's status as the sole platform to own, construct and operate Wuhan's metro system, which is not commercially viable but an essential and nationally important public service. The rating also reflects Moody's expectation of the Wuhan government's and the Hubei provincial government's exceptional willingness to support Wuhan Metro, underpinned by the strong and predictable government payments from Wuhan's fiscal budget that cover the company's operating losses, debt servicing and part of its capital spending for its metro projects that are approved by China's central government.

However, the company's credit profile is strained by its high debt level because of large capital spending on metro projects.

Moody's expects that Wuhan Metro will continue to receive government cash payments, mainly in the form of proceeds from government special purpose bond issuance, grants, land sales proceeds and operating subsidies to support its substantial investments in Wuhan's metro projects and to compensate any operating losses from metro operations. Between 2019 and 2021, Wuhan Metro received around RMB57 billion of government cash payments, which were equivalent to around 60% of total investments. In 2022, Moody's forecasts the company will receive RMB20 billion-RMB25 billion, a higher amount of government cash payments than in 2021 to support its large metro investment projects.

Apart from funding support from Wuhan government's fiscal budget, the Wuhan government has allocated land parcels along the metro lines to Wuhan Metro for primary land development. Wuhan Metro receives the land sales proceeds as compensation after the land parcels are sold in public auctions. These land sales proceeds are inevitably subject to property market volatility. For example, in 2021, Wuhan Metro received a lower amount of land sales proceeds compared with that in 2020, reflecting Wuhan's weakened land and property market conditions. However, the Wuhan government provided increased amounts of grants and proceeds from special purpose bond issuance to Wuhan Metro, which more than compensated for the reduction in land sales proceeds. This demonstrates the Wuhan government's commitment to prioritizing sufficient and timely support for metro investments and operations, and ensuring adequate funding support for Wuhan Metro.

Moody's forecasts Wuhan Metro's annual capital spending will be around RMB30 billion-RMB35 billion in 2022-23, which will be partly funded by debt. Moody's also expect the company's debt to grow around 10% annually.

Wuhan Metro's rating also considers the following environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors.

Wuhan Metro bears high social risks because it implements public-policy initiatives by building, owning and operating public infrastructure. Demographic changes, public awareness and social priorities shape its development targets and ultimately affect the Wuhan government's propensity to provide support.

Governance considerations are also material to the rating, as Wuhan Metro is subject to oversight by and the reporting requirements of the Wuhan government, reflecting its public-policy role and status as a government-owned entity.

Wuhan Metro's environmental risks are low, reflecting the fact that mass transit operations are important to reducing carbon emissions compared with other modes of transport. The company may face some environmental risks during the construction phase, although the feasibility and environmental study before the start of the construction should already identify any associated risks and mitigants to such risks.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The stable outlook on Wuhan Metro's ratings reflects (1) the stable outlook on the Chinese government's rating; (2) Moody's expectation that Wuhan government's GCS will remain stable, and (3) that the company's business profile and its integration with the Wuhan government, as well as the Wuhan government's control and oversight of the company, will remain largely unchanged over the next 12-18 months.

Moody's could upgrade the rating if China's sovereign rating is upgraded or the Wuhan government's capacity to support strengthens, which could result from a material strengthening in the Wuhan government's economic or financial profile, or the Wuhan government's ability to coordinate timely support.

Moody's could downgrade the rating if (1) China's sovereign rating is downgraded or the Wuhan government's capacity to support weakens, which could be a result of a material weakening in the Wuhan government's economic or financial profile, or its ability to coordinate timely support; (2) changes occur in the Chinese government's policies that prohibit regional and local governments (RLGs) from providing financial support to local government financing vehicles (LGFVs); or (3) Wuhan Metro's characteristics change in a way that weakens the Wuhan government's propensity to provide support, such as:

- material adverse changes in the ongoing government support mechanism that weaken the adequacy and timeliness of government payment on a sustained basis;

- a material weakening in the company's policy functions; or

- the company engaging in high-risk, competitive or leveraged business outside its role as the provider of urban rail services of Wuhan.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Local Government Financing Vehicles in China Methodology published in April 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/386644. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Wuhan Metro Group Co., Ltd. (Wuhan Metro) is mandated by the Wuhan government as the sole platform to own, construct and operate the metro system in Wuhan, the capital city of Hubei province. As of the end of 2021, Wuhan Metro had 11 metro lines in operation with a total length of 435 kilometers.

The local market analyst for this rating is Elaine Lai, +86 (212) 057-4018.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Moody's considers a rated entity or its agent(s) to be participating when it maintains an overall relationship with Moody's. Unless noted in the Regulatory Disclosures as a Non-Participating Entity, the rated entity is participating and the rated entity or its agent(s) generally provides Moody's with information for the purposes of its ratings process. Please refer to https://ratings.moodys.com for the Regulatory Disclosures for each credit rating action, shown on the issuer/deal page, and for Moody's Policy for Designating Non-Participating Rated Entities, shown on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating. The first name below is the lead rating analyst for this Credit Rating and the last name below is the person primarily responsible for approving this Credit Rating.

Cedric Lai

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.

24/F One Pacific Place

88 Queensway

Hong Kong,

China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077



Ivan Chung

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077



Ada Li

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.

24/F One Pacific Place

88 Queensway

Hong Kong,

China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077

