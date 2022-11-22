Moody's affirms XPO Logistics' CFR at Ba2, downgrades sr sec term loan to Ba2; outlook changed to positive from stable

New York, November 22, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed the ratings of XPO Logistics, Inc.'s ("XPO"), including the Ba2 corporate family rating (CFR) and Ba2-PD probability of default rating. Moody's also affirmed the Ba3 rating on XPO's remaining outstanding $112 million senior unsecured notes. Finally, Moody's downgraded the rating on the company's senior secured term loan to Ba2 from Baa3. The outlook was changed to positive from stable. Moody's also downgraded the Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating to SGL-2 from SGL-1.

The affirmation of the CFR and the positive outlook reflect Moody's expectation that the company will operate with lower leverage following the significant debt reduction of roughly $4.0 billion over the past two years. Proceeds were generated from the spin-off of both GXO Logistics, Inc. (Ba1 stable), RXO, Inc. (Baa3 stable) and the sale of XPO's intermodal business. Moody's expects a further reduction in leverage through additional debt repayment with proceeds from the potential sale of the company's European business in the next few quarters. Leverage will have improved by almost two turns, with pro forma debt-to-EBITDA approximating 3.0x (including Moody's adjustments) at the end of 2022. Moody's expects that XPO will balance maintaining a prudent capital structure against achieving profitable growth and stronger credit metrics in the face of end market headwinds and lost revenue and EBITDA from divested business.

The downgrade of the rating on the company's senior secured term loan to Ba2 results from an increased loss given default rate owing to the repayment of about $408 million of the company's 6.25% senior unsecured notes that would have absorbed losses ahead of the term loan. Further, the movement of the rating on the term loan in line with the CFR reflects the fact that the term loan now makes up the largest share of the company's obligations.

Downgrades:

..Issuer: XPO Logistics, Inc.

....Senior Secured Term Loan B, Downgraded to Ba2 (LGD3) from Baa3 (LGD2)

.Â….Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating to SGL-2 from SGL-1

Affirmations:

..Issuer: XPO Logistics, Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed Ba2

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed Ba2-PD

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond, Affirmed Ba3 (LGD5) from (LGD4)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: XPO Logistics, Inc.

....Outlook, Changed To Positive From Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

The ratings reflect XPO's leading market position as a significant player among less-than-truckload ("LTL") transportation operators in North America. Moody's expects freight market conditions to remain challenging amid a slowing economy and rising inflationary costs that could potentially pressure margins in 2023. At the same time, the company is exposed to the cyclical and competitive freight trucking industry, which is subject to economic downturns and rate pressures. The sizeable debt reduction from proceeds of both spin-offs greatly reduced the company's leverage over the past 18 months. This will improve the company's financial flexibility given the cyclical and competitive nature of its markets. However, with both spin-offs completed, the company shed a stable part of its business, with multiyear contracts, high renewal rates and a variable cost structure. The divestitures have reduced XPO's revenue scale and EBITDA, yet the businesses sold were lower margin and the logistics business required ongoing high capital expenditures. In the near term, Moody's expects XPO to continue to achieve organic revenue growth by capturing business from smaller carriers unable to meet capital requirements on fleet maintenance and a more disciplined pricing environment among the larger LTL carriers.

XPO's Credit Impact Score is moderately negative (CIS-3). This primarily reflects XPO's highly negative environmental risk. The highly negative environmental risk reflects limited credit impact to date, but the potential for environmental risk factors to pressure the rating over time. This will primarily depend on how effectively the company navigates the industry's transition from internal combustion engine vehicle platforms to alternative propulsion vehicle platforms. Governance considerations factored into the current rating action include management's decision to focus XPO's business into a pure play less-than-truckload carrier, away from a diversified transport carrier. In the transition, management has demonstrated a commitment to operate with lower leverage.

XPO's liquidity is good, as reflected in the SGL-2 speculative grade liquidity rating. The speculative grade liquidity rating was downgraded to SGL-2 from SGL-1 due to the reduction in size of its ABL to $600 million from $1.0 billion, with about $478 million available. Additionally, the company has a sizeable cash balance of about $544 million at September 30, 2022 and a $200 million letters of credit facility with $15 million available. However, Moody's expects free cash flow to be modest in 2023 due to elevated capital expenditures associated with upgrading and adding to its truck fleet. Free cash flow will return to over $100 million in subsequent years.

The positive outlook reflects the company's commitment to a conservative financial policy, including net leverage below 2.0x. Modest leverage positions the company well to operate in the slowing and volatile trucking sector, while continuing its growth strategy through organic revenue expansion.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded if XPO continues to practice conservative financial policies, including further debt repayment from proceeds generated by the sale of its European business. Improving operating margin, sustained debt-to-EBITDA of less than 3.0x, and free cash flow to debt of greater than 6% could also result in an upgrade of the ratings.

The ratings could be downgraded if the company experiences end market weakness resulting in revenue and operating margin declines or adopts a more aggressive financial policy, including large debt financed acquisitions or shareholder distributions. More specifically, the ratings could be downgraded if adjusted debt-to-EBITDA approaches 4.0x, free cash flow to debt approaches 3% or EBITDA margin is less than 7%.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Surface Transportation and Logistics published in December 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/360641. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

XPO Logistics, Inc., headquartered in Greenwich, CT, is a leading less-than-truckload carrier to a broad set of customers across multiple industries including industrial/manufacturing, retail & e-commerce, consumer goods, and food & beverage. Pro forma gross revenue for the twelve months ended September 30, 2021 was approximately $12 billion.

