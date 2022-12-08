Moody's affirms Xiaomi's Baa2 ratings; outlook stable

Hong Kong, December 08, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed the Baa2 issuer rating of Xiaomi Corporation (Xiaomi) and senior unsecured rating on the bonds issued by Xiaomi Best Time International Limited and guaranteed by Xiaomi.

The outlook remains stable.

"The rating affirmation reflects Xiaomi's improvement in revenue scale and business profile across periods of uneven economic growth and consumer demand, as well as our expectation that the company will continue to grow its scale while maintaining good credit metrics and strong liquidity," says Gerwin Ho, a Moody's Vice President and Senior Credit Officer.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Xiaomi Corporation's Baa2 issuer rating reflects the company's (1) growing consumer brand and globally competitive scale, (2) internet services that provide recurring revenue and build customer loyalty, and (3) prudent financial policy, as demonstrated by a strong capital structure and solid net cash position that provide a buffer against fluctuations in product demand.

However, the rating is constrained by the company's moderate profitability and fluctuating demand for its key smartphone products.

According to market data provider International Data Corporation, Xiaomi was the third largest smartphone provider globally in terms of unit shipments during the third quarter of 2022[1]. The company also achieved a leading market position for Internet of Things (IoT) smart hardware products, with about 558 million connected devices (excluding smartphones, tablets and laptops) as of 30 September 2022.

Moody's expects Xiaomi's revenue to recover by about 6%-8% over the next 12-18 months from the level the agency expects in 2022. The company's revenue will reach about RMB318 billion-RMB320 billion as smartphone demand stabilizes and IoT smart hardware and lifestyle products and internet services businesses grow, with the former driven by product line expansion and the latter by stronger advertising demand. The company's revenue fell 12% during the first nine months of 2022 versus the same period a year ago, mainly reflecting a decline in smartphone revenue driven by lower shipments resulting from weaker smartphone demand.

Xiaomi announced in March 2021 that it will enter the smart electric vehicle business with an initial investment of RMB10 billion and an estimated total investment of USD10 billion over the next 10 years. While details relating to this project's business model, operations and investment plans are yet to be finalized, Moody's believes the company's strong liquidity and solid net cash position can buffer the associated investment needs and start-up expenses. Moody's projection has incorporated the start-up expenses and capital investment related to smart electric vehicles, which the company plans to launch in 2024. Should the expenses and capital investments related to smart electric vehicles be higher than Moody's expectation, this scenario would be credit negative.

Moody's expects Xiaomi's adjusted EBITDA to grow about 9%-11% over the next 12-18 months from the level the agency expects in 2022. Adjusted EBITDA will reach around RMB15 billion-RMB17 billion, driven by revenue growth and stable profitability, as measured by adjusted EBITDA margin, of around 4.8%-5.0%. The company's adjusted EBITDA margin contracted to about 4.7%-4.9% during the last 12 months ended 30 September 2022 from 7.5% in 2021, reflecting lower gross margins resulting from weaker smartphone demand and higher research and development expenses, including those related to smart electric vehicles.

Moody's forecasts Xiaomi's leverage will remain stable at around 2.0x-2.2x over the next 12-18 months from about 1.9x-2.1x over the last 12 months ended 30 September 2022. This reflects a higher level of both EBITDA and debt as the company's revenue improves and increases its debt to fund its investments and working capital needs.

Xiaomi's liquidity profile is solid, with a net cash position of RMB28 billion as of 30 September 2022.

Xiaomi's issuer rating also incorporates the potential contingent liabilities associated with Airstar Digital Technology, its in-house finance unit.

Xiaomi's senior unsecured rating is not affected by subordination to claims at the operating company level as the company's highly diversified business profile mitigates structural subordination risk.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE (ESG) CONSIDERATIONS

ESG considerations have a moderately negative impact on Xiaomi's rating. The company's exposure to moderately negative environmental and social risks reflects the nature of its business, which is predominately driven by technology hardware. In terms of governance risk, the company's conservative financial strategy and strong management track record counterbalance its high controlling shareholder ownership of voting shares and the fact that that the majority of its board members are non-independent.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The stable rating outlook reflects Moody's expectation that the company will continue to grow its revenue scale and scope and maintain stable profitability, while keeping a prudent financial policy towards capital spending and investments.

Moody's could upgrade the ratings if Xiaomi (1) maintains or expands its market share and continues to grow its revenue scale, with an improvement in profitability; (2) maintains its reported net cash position and generates positive free cash flow; and (3) further strengthens its credit profile, with adjusted debt/EBITDA below 1.5x.

Moody's could downgrade the ratings if (1) Xiaomi's position in the smartphone market weakens; (2) it adopts an aggressive debt-funded investment strategy, as a result of which adjusted debt/EBITDA rises above 2.0x-2.5x, or (3) its strong liquidity buffer weakens, for example if it loses its net cash position, all on a sustained basis.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Diversified Technology published in February 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/379525. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Founded in 2010 and headquartered in Beijing, Xiaomi Corporation is a leading designer and provider of smartphones and Internet of Things (IoT) smart hardware and lifestyle products. The company also provides internet services. Xiaomi was listed on the mainboard of the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong in July 2018.

