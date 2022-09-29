Moody's affirms Xperi Holding's Ba3 CFR following spin-off; outlook stable

New York, September 29, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed Xperi Holding Corporation's (Xperi) ratings, including the Corporate Family Rating (CFR) of Ba3, Probability of Default Rating (PDR) of Ba3-PD, and the Senior Secured Term Loan due 2028 (Term Loan) of Ba3. The Speculative Grade Liquidity (SGL) rating remains unchanged at SGL-1. The outlook is stable.

On October 1, 2022, Xperi's Product business segment (Product), which accounted for about 53% of Xperi's revenues for the 12 months ended June 30, 2022, will spin off to shareholders, who will receive shares in this separate, publicly-traded entity. The shares of this new entity will begin public trading on Monday, October 3, 2022. Xperi's remaining operations will be renamed Adeia and will remain the obligor of the Term Loan. Adeia's shares will trade under a new ticker symbol.

Although Adeia's revenue base will be reduced by over 50% due to the separation of the Product operations, profitability and cash flow will improve, given the much lower profitability and the cash consumption of the Product operations relative to Adeia.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Xperi Holding Corporation

....Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed Ba3

....Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed Ba3-PD

....Gtd Senior Secured 1st Lien Term Loan, Affirmed Ba3 (LGD3)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Xperi Holding Corporation

Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Xperi's Ba3 CFR reflects the consistent free cash flow (FCF) generation proforma for the spin-off of the Product business. The steady FCF is driven by the high profit margin intellectual property (IP) licensing revenues and the modest capital intensity of operations. Xperi's IP assets of over 9,500 patents creates a base of about $375 million of annual revenues, which should benefit over time from periodic blocks of revenues due to litigation settlements and from an expanding patent portfolio. Moody's expects that Xperi will follow a conservative financial policy such that FCF to debt (Moody's adjusted) will exceed 20% over the next 12 to 18 months.

Xperi's CFR is constrained by the small revenue scale, with revenues of about $438 million (twelve months ended June 30, 2022, proforma) and limited revenue diversity following the spin-off of the Product business. While the licensing revenues generate high profit margins, periodic litigation settlements can create revenue volatility, particularly for semiconductor IP settlements, due to revenue recognition requirements. Moreover, at license maturity, relicensing can sometimes require litigation to enforce Xperi's IP, leading to delayed collections and lumpy revenue upon settlement.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that proforma revenues will decline modestly over the next 12 to 18 months reflecting a challenging comparison to the June 2022 twelve months revenues, which included a large license settlement. Moody's expects that profitability will remain strong over the period, with the EBITDA margin above 65% (Moody's adjusted) and annual FCF generation of at least $225 million.

The Ba3 rating on the Term Loan reflects the single class debt structure with only a modest cushion of unsecured liabilities in the capital structure. The debt benefits from collateral, comprised of a first lien on all assets.

The SGL-1 reflects Xperi's very good liquidity, which is supported by consistent FCF and a large cash balance. Moody's expects that Xperi will generate FCF of at least $225 million over the next year. Although Xperi does not have a revolving credit facility, Moody's expects that Xperi will maintain cash of at least $75 million.

Xperi's ESG Credit Impact Score is moderately negative, reflecting its moderate exposure to governance and social risks related to financial strategy and human capital risk. Xperi's exposure to environmental risks are low.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded if Xperi:

• Recurring baseline licensing revenues are sustained above $500 million annually.

• Reduces debt such that FCF to debt (Moody's adjusted) is sustained above 50%.

The ratings could be downgraded if:

• Recurring baseline revenues decline to less than $325 million annually.

• Financial policy becomes more aggressive, with FCF to debt (Moody's adjusted) sustained at less than 20%

Xperi Holding Corporation, based in San Jose, California, will be renamed Adeia following the spin-off of the Product business, which will be renamed Xperi Inc., on October 1, 2022. Adeia licenses intellectual property related to content discovery, digital video recording, video-on-demand, and multi-screen functionality. Adeia also develops and licenses technologies and intellectual property used in semiconductor chip manufacturing and image processing for consumer electronics as well as audio technology.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Software published in June 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/389867. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

