Moody's affirms Xylem's Baa2 senior unsecured rating following planned acquisition of EWT Holdings III Corp. (dba "Evoqua"), outlook stable

New York, January 23, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed Xylem Inc.'s ("Xylem") Baa2 senior unsecured rating and the P-2 (Prime-2) rating for commercial paper following Xylem's announcement that it entered into a definitive agreement to acquire EWT Holdings III Corp. (dba "Evoqua") in an all-stock transaction for a value of approximately $7.5 billion. Evoqua is a publicly-traded designer, manufacturer and provider of water treatment solutions for the process, drinking and waste water needs of industrial, municipal and commercial customers. Subject to customary closing conditions, completion of regulatory review and shareholder approval, the deal is expected to close in mid-2023. The ratings outlook remains stable.

The ratings affirmation is supported by Xylem's increased end market diversity and services offering pro forma for the acquisition. Additionally, the entirely equity funded consideration preserves the company's credit profile with Xylem's pro forma financial leverage for the last twelve months ending September 30, 2022 expected to moderately decline below 3.0x (after considering December 2022 euro notes redemption) from 3.6x.

....Commercial Paper, Affirmed P-2

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Baa2

RATINGS RATIONALE

The combined entity is complementary to Xylem's business and will broaden Xylem's reach into additional end markets with positive growth prospects ranging from life sciences to power, among others. In addition, the acquisition will enhance Xylem's services offerings, thereby increasing Xylem's stable, recurring revenue stream. Additionally, the merger will create a more sizable and formidable player in the water-focused end market. Xylem's revenue will increase by approximately one third to $7.1 billion.

At the same time, Moody's considers that given the sizable nature of the merger, there is an element of execution and acquisition integration risk. Synergy realization and related timing also present credit risks. Further, both Xylem and Evoqua continue to contend with macroeconomic-related supply chain and inflationary cost pressures. Although supply chain constraints have been easing and raw material costs have improved versus last year, the chip shortage as well as energy and labor costs remain headwinds.

Favorably, many of both Xylem and Evoqua's end markets benefit from favorable long-term secular tailwinds including the demand for clean water and increased regulatory demands for water cleanliness and recycling.

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the company will continue to take proactive actions to mitigate macroeconomic related supply chain challenges and inflationary cost pressures. Moody's also expects that the company will maintain prudent financial policies balancing share repurchases and dividends while maintaining debt/EBITDA at or below 3.5x.

Corporate governance was a key rating driver supported by the company's well-balanced financial policy, exemplified by the company's financing of the proposed transaction with equity rather than debt and strong track record of realizing synergies while maintaining a financial leverage profile commensurate with an investment grade rating.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Factors that could cause upward ratings pressure include successful execution of Evoqua transaction with related realized acquisition synergies, accelerated growth in higher-margin recurring or contracted revenues, free cash flow-to-debt exceeding 10%, and debt-to-EBITDA trending towards 2.5x. EBITDA margins improving to the 20% range would also contribute to upward ratings pressure.

Conversely, factors that could pressure ratings downward include a more aggressive stance on the company's capital deployment strategy, debt-to-EBITDA sustained above 3.5x and the inability to achieve anticipated acquisition synergies. Free cash flow-to-debt consistently under 5% could also pressure the ratings downward.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Manufacturing published in September 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/74970. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Headquartered in Washington, DC, Xylem Inc. is a publicly traded (NYSE: XYL) water technology company whose product and services portfolio addresses water scarcity, resilience, and affordability across the water cycle. The company's businesses encompass the delivery, measurement and use of drinking water, to the collection, testing, analysis and treatment of wastewater, to the return of water to the environment. The company reported revenues of approximately $5.3 billion for the latest twelve months ended September 30, 2022.

