Moody's affirms YI, LLC's B3 CFR; outlook stable

New York, January 31, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed YI, LLC's d/b/a Young Innovations ("Young") ratings, including the B3 Corporate Family Rating (CFR), the B3-PD Probability of Default Rating (PDR), and the B2 ratings on the senior secured first lien bank credit facilities. The outlook is stable.

The ratings affirmation reflects Moody's expectation that Young will be able to reduce its high leverage over the next 12-18 months towards 7.0x while maintaining good liquidity. Moody's expects the company's revenue and EBITDA to show modest growth in 2023 reflecting further recovery in demand for dental products that were adversely affected during the COVID-19 pandemic. Meanwhile, Moody's expect that Young's exposure to operating cost inflation is moderate and will be offset by pricing and productivity improvement.

The affirmation of the B3 CFR reflects Moody's view that Young will maintain a good liquidity profile, with total liquidity (cash and undrawn credit facilities) of close to $54 million as of September 30, 2022. Liquidity will be supported by positive free cash flow and modest capex at less than $8 million annually, including productivity improvement initiatives. Furthermore, Moody's expects that Young will successfully refinance its 2024 maturities this year. The company maintains a solid market position across its portfolio of consumable dental products.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: YI, LLC

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed B3

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed B3-PD

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Revolving Credit Facility, Affirmed B2 (LGD3)

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Delayed Draw Term Loan, Affirmed B2 (LGD3)

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Term Loan, Affirmed B2 (LGD3)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: YI, LLC

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Young's B3 Corporate Family Rating reflects the company's very high financial leverage, modest size and narrow product focus within the dental consumables segment. Moody's estimates that the company's annual revenue for fiscal 2023 will be over $240 million. Debt/EBITDA was approximately 7.7 times as of September 30, 2022. The company's CFR is supported by a stable end market and a high level of recurring revenue with about 90% of sales derived from consumable products. The company's products are generally used for routine dental care, such as regular cleaning exams, and are somewhat less susceptible to an economic downturn.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectations that Young will reduce leverage towards 7x over the next 12-18 months while maintaining good liquidity.

Moody's expects Young to maintain good liquidity over the next 12 to 18 months. The company had close to $9 million in cash and access to $45 million on its $50 million revolving credit facility as of September 30, 2022 following the acquisition of Medical Purchasing Solutions. Moody's expects the company will continue to generate modest positive free cash flow, though with some quarter to quarter volatility due to working capital changes, over the next 12 to 18 months. The revolver has a springing maximum first lien net leverage ratio of 7.1 times when utilization exceeds 40%. Moody's does not expect the covenant will be tested however if tested there would be a good level of headroom. The company's alternate liquidity options are limited, as the majority of its assets are pledged under the bank credit facilities. While not expected, the company has discrete brands and products lines that could be sold to raise liquidity.

ESG considerations are material to Young's rating. Young's ESG credit impact score is highly negative (CIS-4) reflecting highly negative exposure to governance considerations (G-4), in particular due to the company's aggressive financial policies under private equity ownership. Young's credit exposure to social risk considerations is moderately negative (S-3) in line with the overall exposure of the medical device industry. Medical devices companies face moderate social risks overall. However, they regularly encounter elevated elements of social risk including those associated with responsible production including compliance with regulatory requirements and potential reputational and financial impacts from product recalls or related issues. The company's exposure to environmental considerations is neutral to low (E-2).

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Ratings could be upgraded if the company increases its scale with further diversity in its product offering. Quantitatively, ratings could be upgraded if debt/EBITDA is sustained below 5.5 times while maintaining good liquidity.

Ratings could be downgraded if the company's liquidity materially weakens, or if the company fails to refinance its debt maturing in 2024. Ratings could also be downgraded if sales or margins erode, or free cash flow is negative. Quantitatively, ratings could be downgraded if Moody's-adjusted EBITA/Interest cover declines below 1.0x.

YI, LLC, d/b/a Young Innovations develops, manufactures and markets consumable supplies and equipment used for dental care. The company's product offerings include disposable and metal prophylaxis (prophy) angles, prophy cups and brushes, dental micro-applicators, moisture control products, infection control products, dental hand pieces, endodontic systems, orthodontic brushes, flavored examination gloves, children's toothbrushes and children's toothpastes. The company is owned by The Jordan Company, L.P - a private equity firm. YI, LLC generated revenue of about $230 million in the twelve months to September 30, 2022.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Medical Products and Devices published in October 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/75796. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

